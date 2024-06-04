The PlayStation VR2 PC adapter will cost more for gaming laptop users — here's why

The PlayStation VR2 PC adapter is real, and it's finally here! Well, kind of.

Sony announced its new PlayStation VR2 PC adapter in a blog post yesterday, and it's set to launch on August 7 for $59. That's a bit pricier than I expected, but shame on me for thinking that the $449 VR headset would be accompanied by a cheaper adapter.

However, gaming laptop users may be in a bit more of a snag than most. That $59 price tag comes with the "vital component not included" addendum. Let's explore what you really need to get your PlayStation VR2 running on your gaming laptop.

PlayStation VR2 PC adapter: PC requirements

Okay, let's get the obvious out of the way — PC requirements.

OS: Windows 10 64-bit / Windows 11 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit / Windows 11 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i5-7600 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100 (Zen 2 or later architecture is required)

Intel Core i5-7600 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100 (Zen 2 or later architecture is required) RAM: 8 GB or more

8 GB or more GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or later (Turing or later architecture is required); NVIDIA RTX series; AMD Radeon RX 5500XT or later / AMD Radeon RX 6500XT or later (For the best performance, we recommend that you use an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or later or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT or later graphics card)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or later (Turing or later architecture is required); NVIDIA RTX series; AMD Radeon RX 5500XT or later / AMD Radeon RX 6500XT or later DisplayPort: DisplayPort 1.4 (must have a standard DisplayPort or Mini DisplayPort output port)

DisplayPort 1.4 (must have a standard DisplayPort or Mini DisplayPort output port) USB: Direct connection only

Direct connection only Bluetooth: Bluetooth 4.0 or later

So, good news: If you're shopping for a gaming laptop right now, any of the entries on our best gaming laptop deals page fit perfectly into the PC requirements above. Well, sort of. At the very least, each gaming laptop surpasses the "recommended" GPU performance, as the floor on that page offers an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060.

You'll be fine on the performance aspect. However, there is the matter of the DisplayPort. You won't find a gaming laptop with a full DisplayPort 1.4. Some gaming laptops, like the Alienware x16 R2, support a Mini DisplayPort, but most default to a USB Type-C DisplayPort.

So, how is that going to work with the PlayStation VR2 PC adapter? That's where things get a bit pricey.

PlayStation VR2 PC adapter: The real price

The biggest hurdle everyone must deal with is purchasing a DisplayPort cable. You can get a DisplayPort 1.4 cable on Amazon for $9. That perfectly meets the requirement set by Sony, but there are better cables, like the latest DisplayPort 2.1 model, for $10. It likely won't add anything to your experience specific to the PS VR2, but outside of that, it can display higher resolutions and refresh rates.

If you already have a DisplayPort cable, you'll need a DisplayPort to Mini DisplayPort adapter ($10) or a DisplayPort to USB Type-C adapter ($16). However, if you're okay with buying a single cable for the PS VR2, you can get a DisplayPort to Mini DisplayPort cable ($9) or a DisplayPort to USB Type-C cable ($16).

So, on top of spending $60 for the PlayStation VR2 PC adapter, you could spend an additional $9 to $26. At most, that's $86, not including taxes. That's frustrating when most folks already paid for the $550 PS VR2 (at launch). Even if you're buying it now, which you can find on sale for $450, that brings you back up nearly to that original $550 price point.

Should you buy the PS VR2 PC adapter?

Ugh, as frustrated as I am with the price, I am inclined to say yes. Adding another $60 to $86 to your final cost is worth the immense value added to the PS VR2. Previously, you were locked into just PS5 games, but now the PS VR2 will be compatible with an entire library's worth of VR games.

Unique titles include Half-Life: Alyx, Fallout 4 VR, and War Thunder. And if you're an avid Steam user, it's more than likely you've picked up many VR games in your library. Those Steam sales are no joke.

However, remember that you'll lose some critical PS VR2 features when switching to a PC. That includes HDR, headset feedback, eye tracking, adaptive triggers, and haptic feedback (other than rumble). Those are still unique to the PS5 because those functions are unique to PS5 exclusives. Well, some. HDR should be a thing everywhere.

The PS VR2 will provide a more traditional VR experience when on PC, but that doesn't make it less valuable.

There isn't a pre-order link for the PS VR2 PC adapter yet, but Sony states that we'll learn more about it closer to its August 7 launch.

For more news, rumors, and updates on everything related to the PS VR2 and all things tech, follow Laptop Mag on X, Facebook, and Flipboard for the latest news as it arrives.