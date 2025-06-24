Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition is out now for $399, here's where to get yours

Today, Xbox announced the availability of a new limited edition Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition, a collaboration with Xbox that sees the brand take its first steps into the world of VR and mixed reality — and it's out now at meta.com and Best Buy for $399.

(A note to our friends from across the pond: Those in the U.K. can grab the limited edition Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition for £379 from Argos.)

"Never let them know your next move," appears to be the gameplan of both Meta and Xbox of late, with the former leaping into new hardware ventures with the ROG Xbox Ally and Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition, and the latter choosing to make this announcement well in advance of the company's September Meta Connect 2025 event.

The Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition doesn't include any hardware improvements over the standard Quest 3S model, but it is a bundle of impressive value, especially for those looking to take their fabled "Xbox experience" to new heights, while also dipping their toes into the immersive world of VR/AR. Why? Let's dive into things to find out.

Unveiling the Exclusive Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition - YouTube Watch On

Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition: What's new?

All-new black and green colorway for Quest 3S headset and Touch Plus controllers, influenced by Xbox

Includes an Xbox Wireless Controller with a unique black and green design

Also includes 3 months of free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Meta Horizon+ membership

If you were expecting an iterative update on the Quest 3S' hardware, then you'll be majorly disappointed to learn that the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition is very much the same device released in late 2024.

Think of this less like a new release and more of a limited edition bundle. You get a fresh new design, and for most, a welcome into the world of VR and mixed reality.

Why should this appeal to you? Well, to put it plainly, while Xbox doesn't have any VR or mixed reality games of its own, the Quest 3S is a brilliant platform for playing flatscreen games also, thanks to its ability to generate absolutely enormous, cinema-like virtual displays absolutely anywhere in your home.

Factor in the headset's rich Dolby Digital surround sound in up to 7.1 channels, and you have all the makings of a truly immersive gaming experience.

As I've said before, if you can find me a 250-inch TV with a surround sound setup to match for only $399, I might change my tune, but until then, the Meta Quest 3S is one of the best ways to enjoy your game library around, with access to Xbox Cloud Gaming (with three free months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate included) in standalone mode, or able to physically hook up to devices using UVC and UAC-compatible capture cards.

Limited Edition Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition: $399 at Best Buy For a limited time only, claim your Xbox Edition of the Meta Quest 3S headset in a new black and green colorway, bundled with an Xbox Wireless Controller, the Meta Quest Elite Strap, and three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Meta Horizon+ to access libraries of hundreds of games straight out of the box over cloud streaming or on device.

(Image credit: Meta / Xbox)

Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition: What's in the box?

The Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition is a limited edition bundle that provides you with all of the standard Quest 3S fixtures but with the company's Meta Quest Elite Strap preinstalled, while adding a themed Xbox Wireless Controller to the mix and sweetening the deal further with a free, three-month trial of Xbox Game Pass.

And, for when you feel like exploring Meta's VR/AR titles, there's also three months of Meta Horizon+ membership included to give you a head start on the action with instant access to an expansive catalog of games to play, and allowing you to claim two curated titles each month.

Here's a look at everything included in the bundle:

Meta Quest 3S headset (Black/Green)

Meta Quest Elite Strap (Black, preinstalled)

Standard Facial Interface (Black, preinstalled)

Xbox Wireless Game Controller (Black/Green)

2 x Meta Quest Touch Plus controllers (Black/Green)

2 x wrist straps (Black/Green)

4 x AA batteries

Glasses spacer

USB-C power adapter (18W)

USB-C charging cable

Free three-month Xbox Game Pass, and Meta Horizon+ trial included

(Image credit: NA)