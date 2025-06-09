I found 5 best Meta deals ahead of Prime Day, save up to 70%

Meta deals are here with discounts of up to 70%

It's early June, and summer savings on Meta VR headsets, Ray-Ban Meta glasses, and Meta accessories are here. I track deals for a living, so of course, I found the best Meta deals ahead of Prime Day in July, so you won't have to wait.

Right now, retailers are tagging their Meta stock with the lowest prices of the season. I'm talking about markdowns on our favorite Meta tech that we're accustomed to only seeing around the holidays.

One standout deal you can snag before Prime Day drops the Meta Quest 3S Batman: Arkham Shadow Bundle to $269 at Best Buy ($30 off). Walmart mirrors this deal so as not to be outdone.

The Meta Quest 3S is the most affordable, Laptop Mag Editor's Choice Award-winning VR headset. In our Meta Quest 3S review, we rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its solid passthrough and hand-tracking capabilities.

If you want to buy those Ray-Ban Meta glasses you've had your eye on (see what I did there?), Amazon is slashing prices on a range of designs.

You don't have to wait for Prime Day to save with the excellent Ray-Ban Meta Glasses for $239 on Amazon. This is one of the best wearables you can get if you want to record videos, capture images, and get hands-free AI help without having to reach for your phone.

In our Ray-Ban Meta review, our expert rated these smart glasses 4.5 out of 5 stars, citing their sound, solid video, and photo quality. Voice recognition and Meta AI as a real-time assistant was most impressive.

That's just two Meta deals I found today that are worthy of Prime Day. Keep scrolling to browse today's top five recommended discounts.

Top 5 Meta deals