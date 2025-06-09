I found 5 best Meta deals ahead of Prime Day, save up to 70%
I found 5 best Meta deals ahead of Prime Day, save up to 70%
It's early June, and summer savings on Meta VR headsets, Ray-Ban Meta glasses, and Meta accessories are here. I track deals for a living, so of course, I found the best Meta deals ahead of Prime Day in July, so you won't have to wait.
Right now, retailers are tagging their Meta stock with the lowest prices of the season. I'm talking about markdowns on our favorite Meta tech that we're accustomed to only seeing around the holidays.
One standout deal you can snag before Prime Day drops the Meta Quest 3S Batman: Arkham Shadow Bundle to $269 at Best Buy ($30 off). Walmart mirrors this deal so as not to be outdone.
The Meta Quest 3S is the most affordable, Laptop Mag Editor's Choice Award-winning VR headset. In our Meta Quest 3S review, we rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its solid passthrough and hand-tracking capabilities.
If you want to buy those Ray-Ban Meta glasses you've had your eye on (see what I did there?), Amazon is slashing prices on a range of designs.
You don't have to wait for Prime Day to save with the excellent Ray-Ban Meta Glasses for $239 on Amazon. This is one of the best wearables you can get if you want to record videos, capture images, and get hands-free AI help without having to reach for your phone.
In our Ray-Ban Meta review, our expert rated these smart glasses 4.5 out of 5 stars, citing their sound, solid video, and photo quality. Voice recognition and Meta AI as a real-time assistant was most impressive.
That's just two Meta deals I found today that are worthy of Prime Day. Keep scrolling to browse today's top five recommended discounts.
5 best Meta deals — Quick links
- Meta Quest Compact Carrying Case: was $50 now $15 at Woot
- Meta Quest 3S Batman: Arkham Shadow Bundle: was $299 now $269 at Best Buy
- Meta Quest 3S Batman: Arkham Shadow Bundle (256GB): was $399 now $349 at Amazon
- Ray-Ban Meta Glasses (Wayfarer): was $329 now $239 at Amazon
- Ray-Ban Meta Glasses (Skyler): was $379 now $303 at Amazon
Top 5 Meta deals
Save $30 on the Meta Quest 3S Batman: Arkham Shadow Bundle at Best Buy right now. This bundle includes: a Meta Quest 3S headset, 256GB, 2 x Meta Quest Touch Plus Controllers (with AA batteries included), and 2 x Wrist Straps. Batman: Arkham Shadow, and a 3-month trial of Meta Quest (valued at $70 total).
In our Meta Quest 3 review, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars for its solid passthrough and hand-tracking capabilities. It's the Editor's Choice affordable virtual reality headset.
Price check: Walmart $269
Among today's Amazon featured deals, you'll find a $50 discount on the 256GB model Meta Quest 3S Batman: Arkham Shadow Bundle. Best Buy has it for the same price.
In our Meta Quest 3 review, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars for its solid passthrough and hand-tracking capabilities. It's the Editor's Choice affordable virtual reality headset.
This bundle includes: a Meta Quest 3S headset, 256GB, 2 x Meta Quest Touch Plus Controllers (with AA batteries included), and 2 x Wrist Straps. Batman: Arkham Shadow, and a 3-month trial of Meta Quest (valued at $70 total).
Price check: Best Buy $349
Save 70% on the official Meta Quest 3/3S Compact Carrying Case for at Woot. It features a soft felt shell exterior, hand strap, and precision-fit inner compartments to keep your Quest VR headset and controllers safe and secure.
Save $60 on the Editor's Choice Ray-Ban Meta Glasses at Amazon. This fantastic everyday wearable affords you a unique first-person camera to capture life's moments and social media integration to effortlessly share them with friends and family.
In our Ray-Ban Meta review, our expert rated these smart glasses 4.5 out of 5 stars, citing their sound, solid video, and photo quality. Voice recognition and Meta AI as a real-time assistant was most impressive.
Features: 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, Meta AI assistant, 32GB storage, dual open-air speakers, IPX4 protection, 154mAh battery
Save $76 on the Skyler design Ray-Ban Meta Glasses (Skyler) at Amazon. This fantastic everyday wearable affords you a unique first-person camera to capture life's moments and social media integration to effortlessly share them with friends and family.
In our Ray-Ban Meta review, our expert rated these smart glasses 4.5 out of 5 stars, citing their sound, solid video, and photo quality. Voice recognition and Meta AI as a real-time assistant was most impressive.
Features: 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, Meta AI assistant, 32GB storage, dual open-air speakers, IPX4 protection, 154mAh battery
Get The Snapshot, our free newsletter on the future of computing
Sign up to receive The Snapshot, a free special dispatch from Laptop Mag, in your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.