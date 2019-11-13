Best Video Editing Laptops of 2019

Few tasks require more horsepower than video editing. While you can trim small clips with the best laptop under $500, to work with raw HD or 4K video or to create special effects, you need the best laptop with a fast processor, strong discrete graphics and a high-resolution display, which is why we crafted a list of the best laptops for video editing.

For a video editing laptop, you want something with a discrete graphics card. The cheapest on our list, which boasts Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1060 GPU, starts at around $1,099. For something with a more powerful card like a high-end Quadro or GTX 1070, as well as features like a high-end display, you may pay around $2,500 or more.

If you're wondering if one of the best gaming laptops can edit video, it probably can, but a dedicated media creation system is more likely to get perfect renders every time. The Acer Predator Helios 700 is a great example. The best video editing laptops are often among the best workstations, so if you need a great laptop for handling more graphics-intensive apps beyond video editing, you may want to go with the stronger alternative.

Looking for the latest and greatest? Read our MSI WS65 9TM review to see why we love it, and we just got our hands on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which is quite exciting.

What you need to know about Black Friday 2019

Black Friday is coming full speed ahead and it'll be here before you know it. There will be no better time to buy a video editing laptop when the holiday season starts. Some of the best Black Friday deals and best Cyber Monday deals are already coming together, and soon enough we'll see deals on our top video editing laptops like the Dell XPS 15 (2019) and Apple MacBook Pro. Black Friday deals are slated to start on Thanksgiving (Nov. 28) and continue all the way to Cyber Monday (Dec. 2).

Here are the best video editing laptops you can buy in 2019.

The best video editing laptop you can buy

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7/Core i9 | GPU: Intel UHD 630/Nvidia GTX 1650 | RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB | Storage: 1TB HDD or 256GB/512GB/1TB SSD | Display: 15.6-inch (1080p/4K/4K OLED) | Size: 14.1 x 9.3 x 0.7~0.5 inches | Weight: 4.5 pounds

Striking 4K OLED display

Great overall and graphics performance

Webcam in the right place

Slim, attractive design

Below-average battery life

This baby’s 4K OLED screen will take your eyes on a journey of color, covering 239 percent of the sRGB color gamut and blasting 626 nits of brightness. Those sharp visuals are matched by even sharper performance, with the XPS 15’s 9th Gen Core i9 CPU and Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU. The carbon-fiber beauty fixed its one biggest problem and finally moved the webcam from the bottom bezel to the top. Not to mention that the XPS 15 is still light as ever,weighing only 4.5 pounds, making this a lean, portable killing machine.

See our full Dell XPS 15 (2019) review.

Our favorite Apple laptop

CPU: Intel Core i7/Core i9 | GPU: AMD Radeon Pro 555X/560X | RAM: 16GB/32GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB SSD | Display: 15.4-inch (2880 x 1800) | Size: 13.8 x 9.5 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 4 pounds

Light weight for the size

Sharp Retina display

Long battery life

Has only Thunderbolt 3 ports

If you prefer editing on an Apple machine, the new 15-inch Macbook Pro with Touch Bar is hard to top. It comes with a faster Intel Core i7 CPU, a more powerful Radeon Pro 460 GPU and a brighter and more colorful display. The Touch Bar can even adapt depending on what app you're using, so you can apply filters or scrub through a clip without ever leaving fullscreen mode. Weighing just 4 pounds and 14.9 mm thick, the new MacBook is even thinner and lighter than last year's model. The 15-inch MacBook Pro is one of the best video editing laptops around.

See our full MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (15-inch) review.

The most powerful video editing laptop

CPU: Intel 8th Gen Core i7/9th Gen Core i7/Core i9 | GPU: Nvidia RTX 2060/2070/2080 | RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB/64GB | Storage: 1TB HDD or 512GB/1TB/2TB SSD | Display: 17.3-inch (1080p/4K) | Size: 16.1 x 15.9 x 1.1~1.7 inches | Weight: 8.5 pounds

Stunning space station aesthetic

Excellent graphics and overall performance

Lightning fast SSDs

All major components upgradable

Exorbitantly expensive

Meet one of the best video editing laptops: The Alienware Area-51m. This baby is powered by an overclockable 9th Gen Core i9 desktop processor combined with the latest RTX 2080 GPU. It completely crushed the HandBrake benchmark, transcoding a 4K video to 1080p in just 6 minutes flat. Along with its immense, upgradable power, you get the machine's gorgeous design,an SSD with a 1,272 MBps transfer rate and a solid 17.3-inch panel.

See our full Alienware Area-51m review.

Most versatile video editing laptop

CPU: Intel Core i7 | GPU: Nvidia GTX 1060 | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB SSD | Display: 15-inch (3240 x 2160) | Size: 13.5 x 9.9 x 0.9 inches | Weight: 4.2 pounds

Detachable screen

Great pen experience

Long battery life

Very expensive

No Thunderbolt 3 port

Both a powerful laptop and a portable tablet, the Surface Book 2 is the most versatile notebook you can use to edit video. It comes with a powerful 8th Gen Core i7 CPU and discrete Nvidia GTX 1060 GPU, as well as an incredibly vibrant 3240 x 2160 display. It lasted over 12 hours on our battery test, so you can edit all day without fear of losing a charge. If the 15-inch version is too big or too expensive for you, there's also a 13.5-inch option, but that steps down to either integrated or GTX 1050 graphics.

See our full Microsoft Surface Book 2 (15-inch) review.

Best 2-in-1 video editing laptop

CPU: Intel Core i7 | GPU: Nvidia MX150/GTX 1050 Ti | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB SSD | Display: 15.6-inch (4K) | Size: 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches | Weight: 4.6 pounds

Sexy design

Colorful panel

Comfortable keyboard

Solid performance

Excellent battery life

Display could be brighter

Muddy speakers

The HP Spectre x360 is an elegant machine capable of completing the HandBrake benchmark in 10 minutes and 45 seconds. Its 15.6-inch, 4K display is a little dim (247 nits), but it will blow you away with 157 percent of the sRGB spectrum. To top it all off, the Spectre x360 features a super comfortable keyboard and a battery that can last up to 8 hours and 9 minutes on a charge.The included HP Active Pen has two programmable buttons and 2,048 pressure sensitivity levels.

See our full HP Spectre x360 (15-inch, 2019) review.

Best detachable video editing laptop

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Intel HD 620 or Nvidia Quadro M620 | RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB | Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB SSD | Display: 14-inch (4K) | Size: 14.4 x 8.9 x 0.8 inches (0.6 tablet) | Weight: 4.9 pounds

Great stylus

Excellent shortcut management

Comfortable keyboard

Very expensive

Could have stronger graphics performance

Middling battery life

The HP ZBook x2 is pricey, but it gets you an adaptable tool for creative work. The matte, 14-inch 4K display lets you edit at any resolution, and, if you prefer a stylus, you can use the shortcut keys for quick actions or keep the Bluetooth keyboard nearby. The Quadro GPU could be stronger, but there are few devices that cater so directly to creatives.

See our full HP ZBook x2 review.

Our favorite Lenovo laptop

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti | RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB/64GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB SSD | Display: 15.6-inch (1080p/4K) | Size: 14.2 x 9.7 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 4 pounds

Phenomenal 4K HDR display

Blazing-fast performance

Luxurious design

Thin and lightweight

Comfortable keyboard

Below-average battery life

Runs warm

Expensive

Lenovo propelled its X-series line straight into the future when it revealed that the ThinkPad X1 Extreme (starting at $1,673) would be its first 15-inch and the first to have a discrete graphics card. It comes with a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB GPU and can be outfitted with an 8th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU as well as 64GB of RAM, which makes it a monster for video editing. It only took 10 minutes and 3 seconds to transcode a 4K video to 1080p on the HandBrake benchmark, which is twice as fast as the 20:30 category average.

The ThinkPad X1 Extreme met 12 MIL-STD-810G standards, which means it can survive high humidity, exposure to sand and dust, extreme temperatures and repeated drops. It also supports dTPM encryption, Intel vPro, a fingerprint reader and an optional Smart Card reader, making it ideal for business use. Additionally, it has an optional IR camera so you can sign into your laptop with Windows Hello facial recognition.

See our full Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme review.

Best workstation

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7/Core i9/Xeon | GPU: Intel UHD 630 or Nvidia Quadro P1000/P2000 | RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB | Storage: single or dual 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB SSD | Display: 15.6-inch (1080p/4K) | Size: 14.2 x 9.7 x 0.8 inches | Weight: 4.9 pounds

Premium design

Gorgeous 4K display

Military grade durability

Great keyboard and stylus

Excellent performance and graphics

Long battery life

Lid flexes

Lackluster webcam

Expensive

The HP ZBook Studio x360 is beyond powerful. It's ready to kill with its Intel Xeon processor and Nvidia Quadro graphics all packed into its aluminum, military-durable chassis. It took 10 minutes and 40 seconds to transcode a 4K video to 1080p, which blows past the 16:44 workstation average, making it an ideal candidate for editing.On top of its power, it has a stunning 4K display, bouncy keyboard and long battery life all in a 2-in-1! It was so great that we awarded it our Editor's Choice award.

See our full HP ZBook Studio x360 G5 review.

Best gaming laptop

CPU: Intel Core i7/Core i9 | GPU: Nvidia GTX 1060 or RTX 2060/2070/2080 | RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB | Storage: 1TB HDD/256GB SSD 1TB HDD/512GB 1TB HDD/1TB SSD/2TB SSD | Display: 15.6-inch (1080p/4K) | Size: 14.3 x 10.8 x 0.8~0.7 inches | Weight: 4.8 pounds

Sleek, lightweight design

Great overall and gaming performance

Stunning display

Comfortable keyboard

Long battery life for gaming laptop

Audio could be better

Bottom gets warm

Expensive as configured

If you plan on editing some gameplay videos, you'll need an actual gaming machine first. The Alienware m15 (starting at $1,352) comes with a speedy 8th Gen Core i7 and up to a GTX 1070 Max-Q that blazed through our HandBrake benchmark (transcoding a 4K video to 1080p) in 9 minutes and 51 seconds. You can not only game but video edit on a display capable of reproducing 150 percent of the sRGB color gamut and emitting a solid 284 nits of brightness. On top of that, this baby will last 6 hours and 25 minutes on a full charge, which is impressive for a gaming laptop of this caliber. Even more a gaming laptop, it's one of the best laptops for video editing.

See our full Alienware m15 review.

Most innovative video editing laptop

CPU: Intel Core i7/Core i9 | GPU: Intel UHD 630or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 512GB SSD | Display: 15.6-inch (4K) | Size: 14.4 x 9.9 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 4.2 pounds

Elegant, sophisticated design

Powerful overall and graphics performance

ScreenPad complements productivity tasks

Lightning-fast transfer speeds

Supervivid, 4K touch screen

Below-average battery life

Low-res webcam

This 4K speed demon packs an Intel Core i9 processor and a Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti GPU in a lightweight, sexy chassis accompanied by Asus' most interesting feature: the ScreenPad. Essentially a second display, ScreenPad is built into the touchpad to enhance your multitasking. There are several apps built into the ScreenPad that can transform the secondary display according to use case including a numpad, calculator or a music player. It comes in handy when you want to game on your main display and watch a game guide on the second. When you're not fawning over the awesome ScreenPad, you get to take-in that sexy design and enjoy that eye-popping 141 percent of sRGB color gamut on the 4K display while you're bouncing around its comfortable keyboard.

See our full Asus ZenBook Pro 15 review.

Best budget video editing laptop

CPU: Intel Core i7 | GPU: Nvidia GTX 1060 | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 256GB SSD 1TB HDD | Display: 15.6-inch (1080p) | Size: 14.2 x 10.5 x 1.1 - 0.9 inches | Weight: 5.3 pounds

Sleek, sports car design

Colorful display

Comfortable keyboard

Strong overall performance and graphics

Decent battery life

Poor audio

Nose cam

If you're looking for the most bang for your buck then look no further than the Legion Y7000. For $1,099, you get a speedy 8th Gen Core i7 processor and a GTX 1060 GPU that completed the HandBrake benchmark in just 9 minutes and 24 seconds. And for the price, you also get a gorgeous 15.6-inch, 1080p display, as it covered 153 percent of the sRGB color spectrum and emitted 277 nits of brightness. Despite being a gaming laptop, its battery life isn't too bad either, lasting 4 hours and 28 minutes on a charge. Even for an affordable price, it makes its mark as one of the best video editing laptops.

See our full Lenovo Legion Y7000 review.