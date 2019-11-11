Best 4K Laptops 2019

1080p? That's old news. All of the best laptops are coming with 4K screens, the highest resolution currently available on the market. With a 4K laptop, you can watch movies and TV shows in all 4K. And 4K laptops can double as the best video editing laptops and best photo editing laptops around. Plus, there are an increasing number of games that support this resolution, so you might even get one of the best gaming laptops. Here are our top performers:

Best 4K Laptops (nits of brightness; percentage of sRGB color)

There's a huge selection of 4K laptops, and you'll find these super-sharp displays on premium notebooks and 2-in-1s, gaming systems and workstations. We are also currently reviewing the MSI WS65, which definitely makes the ranks for best 4K laptop.

What you need to know about Black Friday 2019

Black Friday might as well already be happening, because there are Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals pouring in, and we're likely to see additional deals for our best 4K laptops, like the Dell XPS 15 (2019) and Razer Blade 15 sooner or later. Black Friday deals are set to kick off on Thanksgiving (Nov. 28) and continue all the way to Cyber Monday (Dec. 2).

Here is a closer look at the best 4K laptops you can buy right now.

The best overall 4K laptop you can buy

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7/Core i9 | GPU: Intel UHD 630/Nvidia GTX 1650 | RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB | Storage: 1TB HDD or 256GB/512GB/1TB SSD | Display: 15.6-inch (1080p/4K/4K OLED) | Size: 14.1 x 9.3 x 0.7~0.5 inches | Weight: 4.5 pounds

Striking 4K OLED display

Great overall and graphics performance

Webcam in the right place

Slim, attractive design

Below-average battery life

The Dell XPS 15 has one of the best 4K displays around, blasting 239% of the sRGB color gamut and 626 nits of brightness on an OLED panel. Those badass visuals also come with badass performance, as the XPS 15 is powered by a 9th Gen Core i9 CPU and Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU. The XPS 15 is also light as ever, weighing only 4.5 pounds, so you can easily take its gorgeous display with you anywhere.

See our full Dell XPS 15 (2019) review.

The best gaming laptop

CPU: Intel Core i9 | GPU: Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 512 SSD | Display: 17.3-inch (4K) | Size: 15.6 x 10.6 x 0.8 inches | Weight: 5.8 pounds

Sleek aluminum design

Bright, 4K display

Good battery life

Comfortable keyboard

Strong overall performance

Bottom-bezel webcam

Graphics slightly behind competition

While the Gigabyte Aero 17 doesn't have an OLED display, its HDR replacement is kick-ass, nailing 575 nits of brightness and 165% of the sRGB color gamut. Now combine that with a slim aluminum chassis packed with an RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU that can still last a wild 5 hours and 30 minutes on a single charge. The Aero 17 is an excellent choice for video editors and gamers alike.

See our full Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR review.

The best 2-in-1 laptop

CPU: Intel Core i7 | GPU: Nvidia GTX MX150 | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 256GB/1TB SSD | Display: 15.6-inch (4K) | Size: 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches | Weight: 4.5 pounds

Sexy design

Solid performance and graphics

Vivid 4K OLED display

Comfortable keyboard

Battery life could be better

Non-configurable

Bezels a bit thick

Need a relatively affordably 2-in-1 laptop with a lovely 4K OLED display? The HP Spectre x360 returns with its gorgeous copper-accented chassis, a comfortable keyboard and powerful Bang & Olufsen speakers, but ramps up its panel with 483 nits of brightness and 258% of the sRGB color spectrum. Now combine that with a Intel Core i7-8565U processor, an Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics card and the uber-flexible design for a versatile multimedia experience.

See our full HP Spectre x360 (15-inch, OLED) review.

The best 4K OLED gaming laptop

CPU: Intel Core i7 | GPU: Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti/RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 128GB NVMe SSD with 1TB HDD/512GB NVMe SSD | Display: 15.6-inch display | Size: 13.9 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 4.9 pounds

Sleek, gorgeous design

4K OLED display is extremely bright and vivid

Great overall gaming and overall performance

Good battery life

Expensive

Runs hot while gaming

Besides boasting a stunning 4K display with G-Sync technology, the Razer Blade 15 is the slimmest desktop replacement around. It clocked in 438 nits of brightness and 243% of the sRGB color spectrum. You'll be wowed by its Core i9 processor and Nvidia RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU. Not to mention that it lasted more than 4 hours on our battery test.

See our full Razer Blade 15 (OLED) review.

Our favorite Alienware laptop

CPU: Intel Core i9/i7 | GPU: Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q/RTX 2080 GPU | RAM: 16GB/32GB | Storage: 512GB m.2 PCIe SSD/dual 1TB PCIe M.2 SSDs | Display: 15.6-inch display | Size: 14.9 x 9.9 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 4.8 pounds

Beautiful OLED display

Good overall and graphics performance

Comfortable keyboard

Sleek, lightweight design

OLED severely affects battery life

Bottom runs hot

The Alienware m15 is an excellent gaming laptop to begin with, but now Dell has added a crazy OLED panel to this beast, giving it a screen that emits 376 nits of brightness and covers 265% of the sRGB color gamut. Combo that with a Core i7-8750H processor and an RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU, you can experience games like Middle-earth: Shadow of War at a solid 38 frames per second at 4K, Ultra.

See our full Alienware m15 OLED review.

Strongest gaming laptop

CPU: Intel Core i7/Core i9 | GPU: Nvidia RTX 2070/2080 | RAM: 32GB/64GB | Storage: 256GB SSD/ 512GB SSD 1TB HDD | Display: 17.3-inch (1080p/4K) | Size: 15.6 x 12.9 x 1.3~1.7 inches | Weight: 10 pounds

Attractive design

Excellent graphics and overall performance

Bright, colorful 4K panel

Comfortable keyboard

Expensive

The MSI GT76 Titan looks as dazzling as it has ever been, especially on the inside. Its 4K panel blasted us with 376 nits of brightness and 157% of the sRGB color spectrum. And thanks to its RTX 2080 GPU, it maxed out the SteamVR Performance Test. Although it's a pretty thick boy, at 10 pounds and 1.3~1.7 inches thick, its keyboard was generously spaced and offered bouncy feedback without a hint of bottoming out.

See our full MSI GT76 Titan review.

Our favorite Lenovo laptop

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti | RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB/64GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB SSD | Display: 15.6-inch (1080p/4K) | Size: 14.2 x 9.7 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 4 pounds

Phenomenal 4K HDR display

Blazing-fast performance

Luxurious design

Thin and lightweight

Comfortable keyboard

Below-average battery life

Runs warm

Expensive

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme is a complete badass, from its 4K HDR display hitting 366 nits of brightness and 186% of the sRGB spectrum to its Core i9 CPU and GTX 1050 Ti GPU completing our HandBrake video editing benchmark in just 10 minutes and 3 seconds. Combine that with a chassis that met 12 MIL-STD-810G standards then you have an absolute monster of a laptop, aka Extreme!

See our full Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme review.

The best 15-inch 4K laptop

CPU: Intel Core i9/i7 | GPU: Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q/RTX 2080 GPU | RAM: 16GB/32GB | Storage: 512GB m.2 PCIe SSD/dual 1TB PCIe M.2 SSDs | Display: 15.6-inch display | Size: 14 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches | Weight: 4.8 pounds

Sleek aluminum design

4K OLED display

Comfortable keyboard

Solid overall performance and graphics

Bottom-bezel webcam

Underwhelming AI (again)

The Gigabyte Aero 15 is not only a gaming laptop, but it's also a system for content creators as well. Its gorgeous 4K OLED averaged 357 nits of brightness and covered a vivid 200% of the sRGB color spectrum. Gigabyte also packed a 9th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and an RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU into the Aero 15's 4.7-pound, 0.8-inch-thin frame. This beast was still capable of nailing 36 fps on the Shadow of War benchmark at 4K, Ultra.

See our full Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED review.

The best 17-inch 4K laptop

CPU: Intel Core i7/Xeon | GPU: Nvidia Quadro P1000/P4200/P5200 | RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB/64GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB SSD | Display: 17.3-inch (1080p/4K) | Size: 16.4 x 11.3 x 1.3 inches | Weight: 7.7 pounds

Stunning 4K display

Military-grade durability

Blistering performance

Runs cool

Privacy camera

Thick and heavy

Shallow keyboard

Below-average battery life

Exorbitant price

If you're looking for a workstation that offers blistering performance and a 4K display that can clock in at 342 nits of brightness and cover 171% of the sRGB color spectrum, then look no further than the HP ZBook 17 G5. Its super powerful Intel Xeon E-2176M CPU sped through the Geekbench 4 overall performance test with a score of 20,900 and its Quadro P4200 GPU crushed Dirt 3 at a silky-smooth 225 frames per second.

See our full HP ZBook 17 G5 review.

The best workstation

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7/Xeon | GPU: Intel HD GFX or Radeon Pro WX 4150/7100 or Nvidia Quadro P4200/P5200 | RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB SSD | Display: 17.3-inch (900p/1080p/4K) | Size: 16.3 x 10.8 x 1.2 inches | Weight: 7.5 pounds

Vibrant, sharp 4K display

Blistering performance

Comfortable keyboard

Durable, premium design

Powerful graphics

Below-average battery life

Runs warm

Top configs are absurdly expensive

Not only does the Dell Precision 7730 pack a beastly Nvidia Quadro P5200 GPU with 16GB of VRAM, but it also has a 4K display that emits 330 nights of brightness and covers a glorious 211 percent of the sRGB color spectrum. If you need a great display on the go, the Precision 7730 is a great choice, especially since it passed 15 MIL-SPEC durability tests, so it can take any kind of punishment.

See our full Dell Precision 7730 review.