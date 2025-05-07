Our favorite Lenovo Legion gaming laptops are up to $710 off right now — 5 deals I'd add to my cart
Save up to $710 with these 5 Lenovo Legion gaming laptop deals I found
Lenovo Legion gaming laptops are known for their powerful performance, high refresh rate displays, and customizable RGB keyboards. If you're bargain hunting for a gaming-specific laptop, here's something you should know.
With Lenovo's new Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-series GPU laptops now on the market, previous-gen RTX 40-series machines are heavily discounted.
That said, Lenovo's current Innovative Tech Savings event knocks up to a whopping $710 off various configurations. This huge sitewide sale includes some of the best gaming laptop deals of the season.
Browse: Lenovo's entire sale
One deal worth your while drops the Editor's Choice Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 9 with RTX 4060 to $1,899 ($260 off). You'll see in our Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 9 review that we praised its powerful performance and graphics, vibrant display, and cool thermals. Although we wish its battery life was a bit longer, it's a mean gaming machine.
Looking for something cheaper that doesn't skimp on performance? Lenovo currently offers the Editor's Choice Legion Pro 5i Gen 9 with RTX 4060 for $1,519 ($675 off). That's
We tested the RTX 4070 Legion Pro 5i Gen 9 for our review and liked its outstanding performance, powerful RTX 40-series graphics, and satisfying keyboard. Although its battery life could be better, we rated 4 out of 5 stars for its excellent gaming and productivity performance.
I expect the RTX 4060 Legion Pro 5i in this deal to be just as impressive.
If you have room in your budget to splurge, score the best savings with the RTX 4070 Legion Pro 5i Gen 9 with 32GB of RAM for $1,999 ($710 off). At just under $2000, it's $110 cheaper than the latest RTX 5070 Legion Pro 5 Gen 10.
These are just a few examples of the amazing savings Lenovo is dishing out today. Keep scrolling to see all five of my recommended deals.
Lenovo Legion gaming laptop deals — Quick links
- Shop: Lenovo Legion gaming deals
- Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 9 w/ RTX 4060: was $2,195 now $1,519 at Lenovo
- Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 9 w/ RTX 4060: was $2,145 now $1,579 at Lenovo
- Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 9 w/ RTX 4060: was $2,159 now $1,899 at Lenovo
- Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 9 w/ RTX 4070: was $2,709 now $1,999 at Lenovo
- Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 9 w/ RTX 4070: was $2,829 now $2,249 at Lenovo
Lenovo Legion gaming laptop deals
Save a whopping $675 on the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 9 with RTX 4060 graphics. We reviewed the RTX 4070 version Legion Pro 5i Gen 9 review and liked its outstanding performance, powerful RTX 40-series graphics, and satisfying keyboard. Although its battery life could be better, we rated 4 out of 5 stars for its excellent gaming and productivity performance.
Key specs: 16-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 500-nit 240Hz matte display with G-Sync, Intel Core i7-14650HX 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, 1080p webcam with privacy shutter, Windows 11 Home
Overview:
Save $565 on the Lenovo Legion 5i Gaming Laptop with RTX 4060 graphics. In our Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 9 review, we gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars and our Laptop Mag Editor's Choice award cosign.
Key specs: 16-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 500-nit 240Hz matte display with G-Sync, Intel Core i7-14650HX 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, 1080p webcam with privacy shutter, Windows 11 Home
Lenovo is slashing $260 off the Editor's Choice Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 9 with RTX 4060 GPU. It's a great gaming laptop with powerful performance. You'll see in our Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 9 review, we praise its powerful performance and graphics, vibrant display, and cool thermals. Although we wish its battery life was a bit longer, it's a mean gaming machine.
Features: 16-inch 3.2K (3200 x 2000) 430-nit 165Hz display, Intel Core i9-14900HX 24-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, 1080P FHD camera with dual microphones and privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home
Save a whopping $710 on the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 9 with RTX 4070 graphics. In our Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 9 review, we praise its excellent performance, powerful RTX 4070 GPU, and satisfying RGB keyboard. Just about the only complaint we had was that we wish it offered better battery life. Despite this shortcoming, it's a solid gaming laptop with decent built-in speakers. We gave the Legion Pro 5i Gen a solid 4 out of 5 stars and our Laptop Mag Editor's Choice Award.
Key specs: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 500-nit 240Hz matte display with HDR 400, Intel Core i9-14900HX 24-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, 1080p webcam with privacy shutter, Windows 11 Home
Save $580 on the Laptop Mag Editor's Choice Award-winning Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 9 with RTX 4070. It's a great gaming laptop with powerful performance. In our Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 9 review, we rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars, praising its powerful performance and graphics, vibrant display, and cool thermals. Although we wish we could've squeezed more battery life from it, it's one beastly gaming notebook.
Features: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 500-nit 240Hz display, Intel Core i9-14900HX 24-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, 1080P FHD camera with dual microphones and privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home
Get The Snapshot, our free newsletter on the future of computing
Sign up to receive The Snapshot, a free special dispatch from Laptop Mag, in your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The Nintendo Switch 2 has an Xbox-shaped problem, and we just got our first look at it
Nvidia's affordable RTX 5060 is coming soon, but that's not the GPU I have my eyes on