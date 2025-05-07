Our favorite Lenovo Legion gaming laptops are up to $710 off right now — 5 deals I'd add to my cart

Lenovo Legion gaming laptops are known for their powerful performance, high refresh rate displays, and customizable RGB keyboards. If you're bargain hunting for a gaming-specific laptop, here's something you should know.

With Lenovo's new Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-series GPU laptops now on the market, previous-gen RTX 40-series machines are heavily discounted.

That said, Lenovo's current Innovative Tech Savings event knocks up to a whopping $710 off various configurations. This huge sitewide sale includes some of the best gaming laptop deals of the season.

Browse: Lenovo's entire sale

One deal worth your while drops the Editor's Choice Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 9 with RTX 4060 to $1,899 ($260 off). You'll see in our Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 9 review that we praised its powerful performance and graphics, vibrant display, and cool thermals. Although we wish its battery life was a bit longer, it's a mean gaming machine.

Looking for something cheaper that doesn't skimp on performance? Lenovo currently offers the Editor's Choice Legion Pro 5i Gen 9 with RTX 4060 for $1,519 ($675 off). That's

We tested the RTX 4070 Legion Pro 5i Gen 9 for our review and liked its outstanding performance, powerful RTX 40-series graphics, and satisfying keyboard. Although its battery life could be better, we rated 4 out of 5 stars for its excellent gaming and productivity performance.

I expect the RTX 4060 Legion Pro 5i in this deal to be just as impressive.

If you have room in your budget to splurge, score the best savings with the RTX 4070 Legion Pro 5i Gen 9 with 32GB of RAM for $1,999 ($710 off). At just under $2000, it's $110 cheaper than the latest RTX 5070 Legion Pro 5 Gen 10.

These are just a few examples of the amazing savings Lenovo is dishing out today. Keep scrolling to see all five of my recommended deals.

Lenovo Legion gaming laptop deals