Early Memorial Day gaming laptop sales: 7 epic deals to shop this weekend

Gamers, get ready to score huge savings on your next mid-range to top-end gaming laptop. If you're planning to buy a new laptop now or prefer to wait for Memorial Day, May 26, there are and will be plenty of deals available.

It should come as no surprise that Memorial Day sales start early, as per usual. Amongst today's deals, a handful of newer gaming laptops with Nvidia's latest GeForce RTX 50-series GPUs are seeing first-time discounts.

For example, our #1 pick for best overall gaming laptop, the MSI Raider 18 HX AI, is $400 off at Amazon. However, if you can't justify spending $4,000 on a gaming rig, look out for steep price cuts on older gaming laptops this Memorial Day.

Ever since RTX 50 laptops hit the shelves, retailers have been holding spring clearance sales to purge their inventory of previous-gen RTX 40 laptops.That means you can now get a great value on a top-end gaming laptop from last year's that's big on performance.

For example, you can get the Editor's Choice Legion Pro 5i Gen 9 with RTX 4070 for $1,959 ($750 off) at Lenovo. Apply coupon "BUYMORELENOVO" at checkout to see your savings in cart. The laptop runs on an Intel Core i9-14900HX 24-core processor alongside 32GB RAM, making it perfect for gaming, content creation, video editing, and heavy productivity.

And that's just one example of the best early Memorial Day deals on gaming laptops happening now. Keep scrolling to browse all seven of my favorite markdowns.

Early Memorial Day laptop deals

MSI Pulse 16 AI RTX 4070: was $1,899 now $1,679 at Newegg Save $220 on the MSI Pulse 16 AI gaming laptop at Newegg via rebate. We didn't test it, however, the MSI Pulse is a stylish and powerful gaming laptop with bold graphics. It has an average product tating of 4.4 out of 5 stars at Newegg with customers praising its vivid display, solid performance, and value for the price. Key specs: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Editor's Choice Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 9 RTX 4070 : was $2,709 now $1,959 at Lenovo USA Take $750 off the RTX 4070 Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 9 with coupon "BUYMORELENOVO" at checkout, which drops its price to $1,959. In our Lenovo Legion Pro 5i gen 9 review, we praise its excellent performance, powerful RTX 4070 GPU, and satisfying RGB keyboard. Just about the only complaint we had was that we wish it offered better battery life. Despite this shortcoming, it's a solid gaming laptop with decent built-in speakers. We gave the Legion Pro 5i Gen a solid 4 out of 5 stars and our Laptop Mag Editor's Choice Award. Key specs: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 500-nit 240Hz matte display with HDR 400, Intel Core i9-14900HX 24-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, 1080p webcam with privacy shutter, Windows 11 Home

Editor's Choice Alienware x16 R2 RTX 4080: was $3,299 now $2,799 at Dell Dell is slashing $500 off the Laptop Mag Editor's Choice Award-winning Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop with RTX 4080 graphics. In our Alienware X16 R2 review, we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating for its impressively thin design, great thermals, and powerhouse performance. Key specs: 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 480Hz display, Nvidia G-SYNC + Advanced Optimus, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU w/ 12GB VRAM, 2TB SSD, per-key AlienFX RGB backlit X Series keyboard, Windows 11 Home

Recommended MSI Stealth 18 AI Studio RTX 4080: was $3,300 now $2,575 at Best Buy This early Memorial Day gaming laptop deal from Best Buy takes a massive $725 off the MSI Stealth 18 AI Studio with RTX 4080 graphics. While we didn't test this exact system, however, the smaller-sized MSI Stealth 14 Studio earned a review rating of 4 out of 5 stars from us. The laptop's sleek design, snappy performance, excellent display, and audio quality were impressive. I expect the 18-inch Stealth 18 AI Studio in this deal to be on par with its smaller sibling. Key specs: 18-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU w/ 16GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home