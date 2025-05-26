Epic Best Buy Memorial Day deal drops this Dell G15 RTX 4060 gaming laptop to under $1,000

The Dell G15 is one of the best mid-range gaming laptops around.

Best Buy has some of the best Memorial Day gaming laptop deals going on today. One top deal drops the Dell G15 — one of the best mid-range gaming laptops to just under $1,000.

For a limited time, you can get the Dell G15 with RTX 4060 GPU for just $999 at Best Buy. Typically priced at $1,149, that's $150 in savings and the lowest price I could find for this Dell G15 configuration.

Specs-wise, this gaming-specific laptop is outfitted with a 15.6-inch 1080p resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by an Intel Core i7-13650HX 14-core processor with 16GB RAM. For graphics handling and game storage, it packs Nvidia's powerful GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB VRAM and a massive 1TB SSD.

Though we didn't get to test this exact laptop, its big brother, the 16-inch Dell G16, earned our coveted Editor's Choice Award and a 4.5 out of 5-star rating. Our expert laptop reviewer praised its gorgeous display, powerful performance, and satisfying keyboard. Though the touchpad could be more spacious, its battery life was decent.

The laptop in this deal has the same CPU and GPU combo as the one we tested, so expect it to be on par.

Now $150 off, the Dell G15 is a wise choice if you're looking for a sub-$1,000 RTX 4060 gaming rig.

