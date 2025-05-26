Epic Best Buy Memorial Day deal drops this Dell G15 RTX 4060 gaming laptop to under $1,000
Score savings on the Dell G15 RTX 4060 gaming laptop in this Best Buy Memorial Day deal.
Best Buy has some of the best Memorial Day gaming laptop deals going on today. One top deal drops the Dell G15 — one of the best mid-range gaming laptops to just under $1,000.
For a limited time, you can get the Dell G15 with RTX 4060 GPU for just $999 at Best Buy. Typically priced at $1,149, that's $150 in savings and the lowest price I could find for this Dell G15 configuration.
Specs-wise, this gaming-specific laptop is outfitted with a 15.6-inch 1080p resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by an Intel Core i7-13650HX 14-core processor with 16GB RAM. For graphics handling and game storage, it packs Nvidia's powerful GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB VRAM and a massive 1TB SSD.
Though we didn't get to test this exact laptop, its big brother, the 16-inch Dell G16, earned our coveted Editor's Choice Award and a 4.5 out of 5-star rating. Our expert laptop reviewer praised its gorgeous display, powerful performance, and satisfying keyboard. Though the touchpad could be more spacious, its battery life was decent.
The laptop in this deal has the same CPU and GPU combo as the one we tested, so expect it to be on par.
Now $150 off, the Dell G15 is a wise choice if you're looking for a sub-$1,000 RTX 4060 gaming rig.
Today's best Dell G15 RTX 4060 gaming laptop deal
Save $150 on the Dell G15 RTX 4060 gaming laptop in this Best Buy Memorial Day deal.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 120Hz display, Intel Core i7-13650HX 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Release Date: January 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price I've seen for this Dell G15 configuration.
Price comparison: Amazon $1,335
Reviews consensus: Although we didn't test it, our sister sites agree that the Dell G15 delivers great gaming performance. As with most gaming laptops, battery life could be better, however, it's a solid budget-gaming laptop that doesn't skimp on performance and packs an ultra-high display refresh rate.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ (Dell G16)
Buy it if: You want a gaming laptop for playing AAA games at high refresh rates. The Dell G15 is a sensible choice if you're looking for a solid gaming laptop that won't cost you a small fortune.
Don't buy it if: You want a basic laptop for basic taks and don't plan on doing that much gaming.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.
