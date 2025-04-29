Amazon Gaming Week knocks $200 off the high-performance Asus ROG Strix G16 RTX 4060 laptop
Save $200 on the Asus ROG Strix G16 with RTX 4060 graphics at Amazon this week.
Amazon Gaming Week slashes prices on various configuration gaming laptops. If you're skipping the new RTX 50-series to score a great bargain on an RTX 40 series laptop instead, here's a deal for you.
Right now, you can get the Asus ROG Strix G16 with RTX 4060 graphics for $1,199 at Amazon. Previously $1,399, that's $200 in savings and one of the top 165Hz gaming laptop deals available this week. It's the lowest price I've seen for this ROG Strix G16 is more than 60 days.
In our Asus ROG Strix G16 review, we rated it 3.5 out of 5 stars, praising its powerful performance, audio output, and springy keyboard. Just about the only main complaint we had with it was its chunky design. However, the ROG Strix 16 shines in battery life, lasting 9 hours in our testing. That's pretty impressive for a gaming laptop.
Performance-wise, the ROG Strix G16 easily juggled 40 Google Chrome tabs with some streaming YouTube videos simultaneously. In our lab's Geekbench 5.5 overall performance test, the ROG Strix G16 notched a score of 18,227. It beat the average premium gaming laptop (9,661) and rival, the MSI Katana 15's Intel Core i7-13620H processor (11,581).
Our review unit had a 13th-gen Intel Core i9 CPU, and the laptop in this deal is outfitted with a 13th-gen Intel Core i7 processor. You can expect performance to be on par with seamless multitasking across productivity and gaming.
Should you want the bump in hardware and refresh rate, Amazon competitor Walmart offers the Intel Core i9-powered Asus ROG Strix G16 with RTX 4070 and a 240Hz display for $1,299 ($200 off).
If you prioritize stellar battery life and performance for AAA gaming, creating, and productivity, the ROG Strix G16 is a wise choice.
Amazon Gaming Week ends May 4.
Today's best Asus ROG Strix G16 deal
Save $200 on the Asus ROG Strix G16 Gaming Laptop during Amazon Gaming Week.
Key features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-13650HX 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home.
Launch date: February 2023
Price history: At $1,199, this Asus ROG Strix G16 configuration is $100 shy of its all-time low price seen on Amazon.
Price comparison: Newegg $1,449
Review consensus: Reviews agree that Asus ROG Strix laptops tend to focus more on substance over beauty, it's one powerful beast of a gaming rig with customizable RGB lighting and lengthy battery life.
Buy it if: You want a laptop for power-hungry productivity demands. This configuration is best for productivity, gaming, video editing, and photo editing.
Don't buy it if: You want a basic laptop for browsing the web, managing emails, and streaming content.
