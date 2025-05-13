Wow! Walmart is selling this $1,000 MSI Thin 4060 gaming laptop for just $649

When you're looking for an affordable gaming laptop with speed, killer graphics, and strong performance, MSI has you covered. If you'd rather upgrade your setup sooner than Memorial Day, May 26, here's an early deal you might like.

Right now, you can get the MSI Thin 15 B13V with RTX 4060 GPU for just $649 at Walmart, shipped. That's $351 off its regular price of $1,000 and the lowest price I could find for this particular gaming laptop.

I rarely see an RTX 4060 laptop priced this cheap outside of the holiday season. This is one of the best sub-$700 gaming laptop deals I've seen in a while. Personally, if I needed a new gaming-specific laptop, I would snap this up immediately.

Despite not testing this particular laptop, we've reviewed many MSI gaming laptops in the past. Based on their results, MSI gaming laptops generally offer powerful overall performance for gaming and productivity.

At just $649, the MSI Thin 15 B13V is a budget-friendly choice if you're looking for an affordable gaming rig.

There's no telling how long this deal (or stock) will last, so I wouldn't hesitate too long.

Today's best MSI Thin 15 B13V gaming laptop deal