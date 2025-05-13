Wow! Walmart is selling this $1,000 MSI Thin 4060 gaming laptop for just $649
Pick up the MSI Thin 15 B13V gaming with RTX 4060 GPU for dirt cheap.
When you're looking for an affordable gaming laptop with speed, killer graphics, and strong performance, MSI has you covered. If you'd rather upgrade your setup sooner than Memorial Day, May 26, here's an early deal you might like.
Right now, you can get the MSI Thin 15 B13V with RTX 4060 GPU for just $649 at Walmart, shipped. That's $351 off its regular price of $1,000 and the lowest price I could find for this particular gaming laptop.
I rarely see an RTX 4060 laptop priced this cheap outside of the holiday season. This is one of the best sub-$700 gaming laptop deals I've seen in a while. Personally, if I needed a new gaming-specific laptop, I would snap this up immediately.
Despite not testing this particular laptop, we've reviewed many MSI gaming laptops in the past. Based on their results, MSI gaming laptops generally offer powerful overall performance for gaming and productivity.
At just $649, the MSI Thin 15 B13V is a budget-friendly choice if you're looking for an affordable gaming rig.
There's no telling how long this deal (or stock) will last, so I wouldn't hesitate too long.
Today's best MSI Thin 15 B13V gaming laptop deal
Save $351 on the MSI Thin 15 B13V gaming laptop with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics.
Key specs: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-13420H 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Release date: March 2024
Price check: Walmart (Pro Seller) $779
Price history: This is the lowest price I could find for this particular Thin 15 B13V configuration.
Reviews: We didn't review this exact laptop, however, we've tested several MSI laptops and find they generally deliver powerful graphics and overall performance. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par.
Buy it if: You want a laptop that handles playing games at high refresh rates, and other graphics-demanding tasks like photo and video editing.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop solely for creating documents, web browsing, and managing emails. Visit our best laptops in 2025 buying guide for more options.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.
