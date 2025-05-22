Act fast: The MSI Prestige AI Evo is $290 off at Newegg and Best Buy

You can do a lot of things with $300. You can fill up your gas tank a few times. Or buy groceries for your family. Or treat yourself and get some new headphones.

Right now, the four-star MSI Prestige 16 AI laptop is just about $300 off (OK, $290) in a limited-time sale at Newegg. It's a laptop we know to have muscular performance, a spacious display, and a full-size keyboard.

In their review of the Prestige 16, contributing writer Stevie Bonifield writes that "when it comes to basic work-related tasks, the MSI Prestige A16 AI+ has a few things going for it.

"The built-in webcam is surprisingly good, perfect for anyone who frequently attends video meetings. The full-size keyboard is also a major plus, great for anyone who does data entry. Lastly, the sharp, vivid 16-inch display not only looks pretty but offers space for multiple windows and gets bright enough for viewing in brightly lit office spaces.

Today's best deals on the MSI Prestige 16 AI laptop