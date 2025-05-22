Act fast: The MSI Prestige AI Evo is $290 off at Newegg and Best Buy
You can save $290 on this MSI AI laptop, which has AI capability, a full-size keyboard, and a spacious 16-inch display.
You can do a lot of things with $300. You can fill up your gas tank a few times. Or buy groceries for your family. Or treat yourself and get some new headphones.
Right now, the four-star MSI Prestige 16 AI laptop is just about $300 off (OK, $290) in a limited-time sale at Newegg. It's a laptop we know to have muscular performance, a spacious display, and a full-size keyboard.
In their review of the Prestige 16, contributing writer Stevie Bonifield writes that "when it comes to basic work-related tasks, the MSI Prestige A16 AI+ has a few things going for it.
"The built-in webcam is surprisingly good, perfect for anyone who frequently attends video meetings. The full-size keyboard is also a major plus, great for anyone who does data entry. Lastly, the sharp, vivid 16-inch display not only looks pretty but offers space for multiple windows and gets bright enough for viewing in brightly lit office spaces.
Today's best deals on the MSI Prestige 16 AI laptop
Features: Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, 16GB of memory, 1 TB NVMe SSD hard drive, Intel Arc Graphics, a. 16-inch 2560 x 1600 resolution display, and the Windows 11 Home.
Laptop Mag review: ★★★★
Price check: $1,159.99 (Best Buy)
More from Laptop Mag
- The thin and light LG gram Book lands on an incredibly low price of $399 for Memorial Day
- Score a free 27-inch Samsung Odyssey monitor worth $300 with this incredible Memorial Day deal
- Shocking Memorial Day gaming laptop deal takes $725 off the Lenovo LOQ with RTX 4060 GPU
- Sony headphones are up to $100 off for Memorial Day, here are 9 deals I'd add to my shopping cart
Get The Snapshot, our free newsletter on the future of computing
Sign up to receive The Snapshot, a free special dispatch from Laptop Mag, in your inbox.
EIC for Laptop Mag. Admirer of a good adjective. Killer of passive voice. Mechanical keyboard casual.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.