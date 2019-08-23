Best MSI Laptops 2019

MSI has a massive lineup of notebooks that cover a gamut of uses. Although the company is known for its gaming notebooks, some of which currently sit on our best gaming laptops and best gaming laptops under $1000 pages. MSI also has workstations and multimedia machines in its stable.

But before you get overwhelmed by the sheer number of laptops and configurations that MSI offers, check out our list of favorite MSI laptops above and our MSI cheat sheet, which explains the company's different product lines. And be sure to check out our reviews of the beastly MSI GT76 Titan and the waifish GS75 Stealth.

What you need to know about Black Friday

November's best Black Friday deals are almost here. We're starting to see some early savings, but stay tuned as we'll be posting deals on some of your favorite MSI laptops. And follow our best Cyber Monday deals coverage for the best post-Black Friday sales.

(Image credit: Future)

Best Overall

CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080/Intel UHD Graphics 630 | RAM: 64GB | Storage: dual 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD | Display: 17.3-inch, 4K | Size: 16.9 x 12.4 x 1.2~2.3 inches | Weight: 10 pounds

Attractive design

Excellent graphics and overall performance

Bright, colorful 4K panel

Comfortable keyboard

Extremely expensive

The MSI GT76 Titan is stepping out in all its silver, foxy glory. The Titan's new look is nothing short of stunning, and when paired with MSI's custom of employing the most powerful components available, the Titan is a force to be reckoned with, performance-wise and financially. This laptop has just about everything, including an Intel desktop processor and a full Nvidia RTX 2080 GPU, which means it's plenty powerful for gaming and productivity.

Read our full MSI GT76 Titan review.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Best Value

CPU: Intel Core i7-8750H | GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 256GB SSD/1TB HDD | Display: 15.6-inch, 1080p | Size: 14.1 x 10 x 0.9 inches | Weight: 4.2 pounds

Priced at $799, the MSI GF63 targets gamers who want to play the hottest titles without spending the family fortune. For the price, the laptop delivers impressive overall and graphics performance thanks to its Core i7 CPU and Nvidia Graphics. It can't play most games at more than medium or low settings, but it's still a solid workhorse for the price.

Read our full MSI GF63 8RB review

MSI GS75 Stealth (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Best Max-Q Design

CPU: Intel Core i7-8750H | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q | RAM: 32GB | Storage: 512GB SSD | Display: 15.6-inch, 1080p | Size: 15.6 x 10.2 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 5 pounds

Slim, sexy design

Viciously vivid display

Great audio

Solid performance and graphics

Below-average battery life

Runs hot

The MSI GS75 Stealth will give you everything you ever wanted in a slim gaming laptop. The laptop's incredibly stunning design is packed with a powerful Nvidia RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU, a vivid 17.3-inch, 144-Hz panel and a great pair of top-firing Dynaudio speakers. However, if sleekness is your priority, MSI GS75 Stealth is one of the best light and slim premium gaming laptops you can buy.

Read our full MSI GS75 Stealth review.

MSI PS63 Modern (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Best Ultraportable

CPU: Intel Core i7-8565U | GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 512GB M.2 SATA SSD | Display: 15.6-inch, 1080p | Size: 14 x 9.2 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 3.6 pounds

Gorgeous gray/blue design

Slim and lightweight

Snappy keyboard

Solid overall performance

Compact charger

Dim display

No Thunderbolt 3

Battery life could be better

MSI is making a statement with the PS63 Modern, a slim, lightweight 15.6-inch laptop targeting creative professionals. With a powerful Core i7 CPU and discrete Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti graphics, the PS63 Modern invades a competitive territory dominated by the likes of the Dell XPS 15 and Apple MacBook Pro.

Read our full MSI PS63 Modern review.

MSI GT63 Titan 8RG (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Best 15-inch Gaming Laptop

CPU: Intel Core i7-8750H | GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 256GB M.2 SATA SSD/1TB HDD | Display: 15.6-inch, 1080p | Size: 15.1 x 10.2 x 1.2 inches | Weight: 5.5 pounds

You're looking at one of the most powerful 15-inch laptops on the market. The MSI GT63 Titan 8RG is armed with a GTX 1080 GPU and an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, as well as a dazzling RGB keyboard and vivid Nvidia G-Sync display. It's a bit on the bulky side, but if you're looking for epic performance in a 15-inch chassis, it doesn't get better than this.

Read our full MSI GT63 Titan 8RG review.