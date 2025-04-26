Newegg is holding a massive gaming sale this weekend, here are 9 deals I'd add to my shopping cart

Newegg is giving a huge shoutout to gamers this weekend during its sitewide weekend sale. If you could use a new gaming laptop, a high refresh rate gaming monitor, extra SSD storage, or a cool gaming mouse, Newegg has you covered.

We're Laptop Mag, so of course, I have to shine the spotlight on a laptop deal.

As part of the sale, the MSI Thin A15 Gaming Laptop with RTX 4060 is selling for $1,009 ($190 off). Newegg is throwing in a free gift 1-year of ESET Home Security Essential (valued at $40) for your online safety needs.

It's not the lowest price I've seen for this Thin A15 configuration, but it's still a nice savings.

Suitable for gaming, creating content, and productivity, the Thin A15 runs on an 8-core AMD Ryzen 9 CPU alongside 16GB of RAM. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB VRAM handles graphics rendering on a 15.6-inch Full HD 144Hz display.

We have experience reviewing our fair share of MSI laptops over the years, and find they offer powerful graphics and overall performance.

That's just one of the many featured gaming deals available this weekend. Browse Newegg's entire sale and my recommended standout discounts below.

MSI Thin A15 : was $1,199 now $1,009 at Newegg Newegg takes $190 off the MSI Thin A15 RTX 4060 gaming laptop and throws in EST Home Security Essential (valued at $40) for free. While we didn't get a chance to test it, we tested several MSI laptops and found they deliver powerful graphics and overall performance. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Meta Quest 3S : was $299 now $268 at Newegg Now $30 off, this Meta Quest 3S Batman: Arkham Shadow Bundle is an excellent value. In our Meta Quest 3S review, we gave it a 4 out of 5-star rating for its solid passthrough and hand tracking. It's the most affordable Editor's Choice virtual reality headset. This bundle includes a Meta Quest 3S headset with 128GB of storage, 2 Meta Quest Touch Plus Controllers (with AA batteries included), 2 x Wrist Straps, Batman: Arkham Shadow, and a 3-month trial of Meta Quest (valued at $70 total). Price check: Amazon $269

Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset: was $59 now $39 at Newegg Acting as a more affordable model of the BlackShark V2 Pro, the V2 X's bright green style should be more than enough for the budget gamer in need of something practical without causing extreme damage to their bank account. Featuring noise cancellation, surround sound, an compatibility with PC, PS4, PS5, Switch and Xbox One, it's sure to get the job done and then some. Price check: Amazon $39

Logitech Gaming Mouse Pad: was $28 now $9 at Newegg Save $19 on this large Logitech G Gaming Mouse Pad. It has a non-slip rubber base to offer stable control and comfy friction. It's works with all mouse sensitivity settings and sensors for precise tracking. It's made of 100% recycled polyester and measures 28 x 12 x 0.12 inches.

Lowest price EVGA X12 Gaming Mouse: was $29 now $9 at Newegg Lowest price! Save $20 on the EVGA X12 Gaming Mouse. It features a lightweight ambidextrous body and paracord dual cable for comfortable use and longevity. It has a dual-sensor 2-dimension array tech, an LOD sensor paired with a Pixart 3389 optical sensor, and 5 customizable on board profiles. Price check: Amazon $10

Samsung 990 PRO 2TB SSD: was $199 now $169 at Newegg Save $30 on the fastest SSD that Samsung makes. The lightning-fast read and write speeds of this SSD push close to the limits of what Gen4 M.2 slots can handle, ensuring smooth and quick speeds for gaming, video editing, and data analysis. Features: 2TB storage, DRAM cache, PCIe Gen4 M.2, Read speeds: 7450/MBs, Write speeds: 6900 MB/s Price check: Amazon $169