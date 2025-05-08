MSI Vector 16 HX AI with RTX 5070 Ti drops $350 in exclusive Newegg deal

Deals
By published

MSI Vector 16 HX with RTX 5070 Ti drops to $1599, includes freebies

MSI Vector 16 HX AI RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptop against orange gradient background with laptop price drop sticker.
The new MSI Vector 16 HX AI boasts Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-series graphics cards. (Image credit: Laptop Mag, MSI)

If you want buy a new RTX 50-series gaming laptop but cost have you reluctant, here's a deal you might like. One retailer offers a huge price break on the newly released MSI Vector 16 HX AI.

For a limited time, you get the MSI Vector 16 HX AI with RTX 5070 Ti for $2,679 at Newegg. Normally, this high-end gaming laptop would set you back $3,029 so you're saving $350 with this offer.

Browse: Newegg's entire sale

This is the lowest price ever for this MSI laptop and undercuts B&H's current sale by $70. By far, it's one of the best laptop deals I've seen all season.

The 2025 MSI Vector 16 HX AI is one of the best gaming laptops to buy. It offers everything a core gamer, content creator, and STEM student could ever want in a powerhouse machine.

While this refreshed model has yet to arrive at our laptop testing facilities, last year's RTX 4080 MSI Vector 16 earned our Editor's Choice Award approval rating.

More recently, we reviewed the 2025 MSI Raider 16 HX AI, which we also named Editor's Choice. We found its strong overall performance, smooth RTX 5080 graphics, bright, vivid display, and high-fidelity sound impressive.

Given its RTX 5070 Ti graphics and Intel Core Ultra 9 processing power, the Vector 16 HX AI in this deal should be on par with its siblings.

Today's best MSI Vector 16 HX AI deal

MSI Vector 16 HX AI
MSI Vector 16 HX AI: was $3,029 now $2,679 at Newegg

Overview

Newegg takes $350 off the MSI Vector 16 Gaming Laptop with RTX 5070 Ti.

Key specs: 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX 24-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 TI GPU w/ 12GB VRAM, 2TB SSD, SteelSeries 24 zone RGB w/ Anti-Ghost Key (99 Key) backlit keyboard, IR FHD webcam with privacy shutter, Windows 11 Pro

Release date: March 27, 2025

Price check: B&H $2,749

Price history: This is the lowest price I've seen for this MSI Vector 16 HX AI configuration.

Reviews: We didn't test this new Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti model, however, last year's RTX 4080 MSI Vector 16 won us over. We rated it 4.5 out of 5-stars and gave it our Editor's Choice Award for its superb processing power, graphics capabilities, stunning display, and decent battery life.

Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ (2024 model)

Buy it if: You want a laptop that handles playing games at high refresh rates, and other graphics-demanding tasks like photo and video editing.

Don't buy it if: You want a laptop solely for creating documents, web browsing, and managing emails. Visit our best laptops in 2025 buying guide for more options.

View Deal
Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about gaming laptops and pcs

I've found the best new laptop for designers, and it's a Lenovo Legion 9i

Our favorite Lenovo Legion gaming laptops are up to $710 off right now — 5 deals I'd add to my cart

5 Amazon Fire tablet deals from $65 I recommend in time for Mother's Day
See more latest
Most Popular
Amazon Fire Max 11
5 Amazon Fire tablet deals from $65 I recommend in time for Mother's Day
Glacier white Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 9 against blue gradient background with epic deals laptop sticker.
Our favorite Lenovo Legion gaming laptops are up to $710 off right now — 5 deals I'd add to my cart
Silver M4 MacBook Pro against blue gradient background with epic deal laptop sticker.
The 5-star rated M4 MacBook Pro dips to $1,373 at Amazon
SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds, Sony inzone buds, PowerA Peely wired earbuds against blue gradient background.
Gaming earbuds are priced to move today, here are 5 deals I recommend from just $17
Blue Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 laptop against blue gradient background.
The Laptop Mag Editor's Choice award-winning Lenovo Yoga 9i is $380 off right now
The Kindle Colorsoft ereader in front of an orange background beside a Laptop Mag deals icon
Refresh your reading experience with these top 3 Kindle deals: Up to $85 off Kindle Colorsoft, Kindle Scribe, and more
Blue Apple iPad 11, blue iPad mini 7, and space gray M3 iPad Air against pink gradient background.
I found the best 3 iPad deals from $299 for last-minute Mother's Day shoppers
Black Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 against blue gradient background.
The new Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 just hit an all-time low price of $199 at Amazon
Apple Memorial Day sale — Apple ecosystem against purple gradient background
Apple Memorial Day sales 2025: See the best deals on MacBook, iPad, AirPods, and more
Left and right hazel Pixel Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds against a green gradient background with epic deals sticker in the upper left corner.
Google's beloved Pixel Buds are on sale starting from $59, just in time for Mother's Day