MSI Vector 16 HX AI with RTX 5070 Ti drops $350 in exclusive Newegg deal
MSI Vector 16 HX with RTX 5070 Ti drops to $1599, includes freebies
If you want buy a new RTX 50-series gaming laptop but cost have you reluctant, here's a deal you might like. One retailer offers a huge price break on the newly released MSI Vector 16 HX AI.
For a limited time, you get the MSI Vector 16 HX AI with RTX 5070 Ti for $2,679 at Newegg. Normally, this high-end gaming laptop would set you back $3,029 so you're saving $350 with this offer.
This is the lowest price ever for this MSI laptop and undercuts B&H's current sale by $70. By far, it's one of the best laptop deals I've seen all season.
The 2025 MSI Vector 16 HX AI is one of the best gaming laptops to buy. It offers everything a core gamer, content creator, and STEM student could ever want in a powerhouse machine.
While this refreshed model has yet to arrive at our laptop testing facilities, last year's RTX 4080 MSI Vector 16 earned our Editor's Choice Award approval rating.
More recently, we reviewed the 2025 MSI Raider 16 HX AI, which we also named Editor's Choice. We found its strong overall performance, smooth RTX 5080 graphics, bright, vivid display, and high-fidelity sound impressive.
Given its RTX 5070 Ti graphics and Intel Core Ultra 9 processing power, the Vector 16 HX AI in this deal should be on par with its siblings.
Today's best MSI Vector 16 HX AI deal
Overview
Newegg takes $350 off the MSI Vector 16 Gaming Laptop with RTX 5070 Ti.
Key specs: 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX 24-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 TI GPU w/ 12GB VRAM, 2TB SSD, SteelSeries 24 zone RGB w/ Anti-Ghost Key (99 Key) backlit keyboard, IR FHD webcam with privacy shutter, Windows 11 Pro
Release date: March 27, 2025
Price check: B&H $2,749
Price history: This is the lowest price I've seen for this MSI Vector 16 HX AI configuration.
Reviews: We didn't test this new Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti model, however, last year's RTX 4080 MSI Vector 16 won us over. We rated it 4.5 out of 5-stars and gave it our Editor's Choice Award for its superb processing power, graphics capabilities, stunning display, and decent battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ (2024 model)
Buy it if: You want a laptop that handles playing games at high refresh rates, and other graphics-demanding tasks like photo and video editing.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop solely for creating documents, web browsing, and managing emails. Visit our best laptops in 2025 buying guide for more options.
