MSI Vector 16 HX AI with RTX 5070 Ti drops $350 in exclusive Newegg deal

If you want buy a new RTX 50-series gaming laptop but cost have you reluctant, here's a deal you might like. One retailer offers a huge price break on the newly released MSI Vector 16 HX AI.

For a limited time, you get the MSI Vector 16 HX AI with RTX 5070 Ti for $2,679 at Newegg. Normally, this high-end gaming laptop would set you back $3,029 so you're saving $350 with this offer.

This is the lowest price ever for this MSI laptop and undercuts B&H's current sale by $70. By far, it's one of the best laptop deals I've seen all season.

The 2025 MSI Vector 16 HX AI is one of the best gaming laptops to buy. It offers everything a core gamer, content creator, and STEM student could ever want in a powerhouse machine.

While this refreshed model has yet to arrive at our laptop testing facilities, last year's RTX 4080 MSI Vector 16 earned our Editor's Choice Award approval rating.

More recently, we reviewed the 2025 MSI Raider 16 HX AI, which we also named Editor's Choice. We found its strong overall performance, smooth RTX 5080 graphics, bright, vivid display, and high-fidelity sound impressive.

Given its RTX 5070 Ti graphics and Intel Core Ultra 9 processing power, the Vector 16 HX AI in this deal should be on par with its siblings.

Today's best MSI Vector 16 HX AI deal