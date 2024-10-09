The MSI Vector 16 HX with superb RTX 4080 gaming performance is only $2,499 during Prime Day

Finding the perfect gaming laptop isn't easy, but there's one this year that stood out amidst the rest of the gaming laptops I've reviewed. That's none other than the MSI Vector 16 HX, which I gave a 4.5 out of 5 in my review, where I called it "perfect for high-end gamers. And now, during October Prime Day, it's currently on sale.

You can get the MSI Vector 16 HX for $2,499 at Amazon, which is $200 off its original price of $2,699. I was already shocked to see that this laptop was under $3,000 when I reviewed it earlier this year, so having that extra discount is incredible.

But what's underneath the hood? It features an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a 16-inch, 2,560 x 1,600-pixel resolution display. Best of all, it has over six hours of battery life, a display so colorful it hits over 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, and nearly 500 nits of brightness. In every regard, this laptop is an absolute killer.

