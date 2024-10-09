The MSI Vector 16 HX with superb RTX 4080 gaming performance is only $2,499 during Prime Day
My favorite gaming laptop of 2024 is only $2,499
Finding the perfect gaming laptop isn't easy, but there's one this year that stood out amidst the rest of the gaming laptops I've reviewed. That's none other than the MSI Vector 16 HX, which I gave a 4.5 out of 5 in my review, where I called it "perfect for high-end gamers. And now, during October Prime Day, it's currently on sale.
You can get the MSI Vector 16 HX for $2,499 at Amazon, which is $200 off its original price of $2,699. I was already shocked to see that this laptop was under $3,000 when I reviewed it earlier this year, so having that extra discount is incredible.
But what's underneath the hood? It features an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a 16-inch, 2,560 x 1,600-pixel resolution display. Best of all, it has over six hours of battery life, a display so colorful it hits over 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, and nearly 500 nits of brightness. In every regard, this laptop is an absolute killer.
Best MSI Vector 16 HX gaming laptop Prime Day deal
MSI Vector 16 HX: $2,699 $2,499 @ Amazon
Overview: The MSI Vector 16 HX is the best high-end gaming laptop I've tested this year, yielding phenomenal RTX 4080 graphics, superb processing power thanks to its Intel i9-14900HX, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, a beautiful 16-inch display at 2,560 x 1,600-pixel resolution.
Features: It's built with an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a 16-inch, 2,560 x 1,600-pixel resolution display at 240Hz refresh rate. It even boasts 6 hours and 13 minutes of battery life, which is surprisingly good for a gaming laptop. We were also impressed by its display, which features a 108% DCI-P3 color coverage and 495 nits of brightness.
Release date: February, 2024.
Price check: Best Buy $2,631 | Walmart $2,499
Reviews: The MSI Vector 16 HX is by far the best gaming laptop you can buy in 2024, yielding my favorite high-end laptop of its kind. It boasts superb processing power, high RTX 4080 framerates, a gorgeous display, decent battery life, and solid audio. I already couldn't believe that it was under $3,000, but it's now discounted even further thanks to this phenomenal Amazon Prime Day deal.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You're in the market for a high-end gaming laptop that can run demanding titles at 2K resolution without much of an issue. You want something with a good bit of storage, tons of RAM, and a powerful processor that will last you years. You want a bright and colorful display that won't disappoint when playing through your favorite games.
Don't Buy it if: You'd prefer a lower budget gaming laptop and are okay with a low-end or mid-range GPU to play games. You don't want to spend over $2,000.
