59 best Amazon October Prime Day deals of 2024: Save big on our favorite tech

Amazon's October Prime Day sale aka Prime Big Deal Days is now live through Oct. 9 and it's chock full of holiday deals. If you're looking for a great bargain, October Prime Day offers Black Friday-worthy deals on laptops, tablets, smartphones, headphones, wearables, and more.

Among today's featured Amazon deals you'll find the Apple M2 MacBook Air for $749 ($250 off) Apple MacBook Pro M3 for $1,299 ($300 off), ($45 off), and AirPods Pro 2 for $169 ($80 off). If you're looking for October Prime Day Amazon device deals you can get the Fire HD 10 Tablet for $74 ($65 off), the All-new Echo Spot Smart Speaker for $45 ($35 off), and the Luna Wireless Controller for $39 ($30 off) with Prime.

As you see, one of the best perks of being an Amazon Prime member is having exclusive early access to holiday discounts and Prime Exclusive deals. If you're not an Amazon Prime member, join Prime now to shop Prime Big Deal Days and Prime member-only deals from now through Black Friday. Your first 30-days of Prime are free and $14.99 per month or $139 annually thereafter. Prime Student offers a 6-month free trial, then $7.49 a month thereafter. There's no risk, you may cancel or pause your Prime membership at any time.

And that's just the tip of the iceberg. From our favorite laptops to smart TVs, see more of my favorite October Prime Day deals.

Best Amazon October Prime Day deals

Top deals

Apple M3 MacBook Air: $1,099 $849 @ Amazon

Save $250 on the 13-inch Apple M3 MacBook Air. In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for outstanding battery life and powerful performance. If you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver you can't go wrong with the MacBook Air M3. Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS

BRAND NEW AND ALREADY ON SALE Apple M3 MacBook Pro 14: $1,599 $1,299 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $300 on the MacBook Pro M3 — the best laptop for power users. Apple's M3 processor is 35% faster than its first-generation M1 chip (rated). Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during gameplay, from realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Mac OS

Apple 11" iPad Air 6 (2024): $599 $547 @ Amazon

Amazon knocks $52 off the iPad Air 6 for a limited time. The iPad Air 6 is 50% faster than the previous-gen iPad Air 5 and features landscape stereo speakers. Made of 100% recycled aluminum enclosure the new iPad Air works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil. Features: 11-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 Chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard

13" iPad Pro M4: $1,299 $1,149 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Amazon offers a $150 discount (via coupon) on the 13-inch iPad Pro M4. Featuring Apple's new blazing-fast M4 chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is up to 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses just half the power. In terms of GPU performance, it’s 4X times faster, which means games and other graphics-intensive tasks run smoother than ever. Features: 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage

Alexa devices

Amazon Fire HD 10: $139 $74 @ Amazon

Amazon’s flagship tablet from 2023, the Fire HD 10 is still an incredible piece of tech for the cost, and now it’s even cheaper with a 46% discount. It has a 10-inch HD display, 13-hour battery life, 32GB of storage (with a 64 GB version available too). It’s perfect not just as an entertainment device, but also as an all-rounder for browsing, work, and studying too.

Amazon Fire Max 11: $229 $139 @ Amazon

Lowest price! One of the best deals on Amazon devices today knocks $140 off the Amazon Fire Max 11. It's one of the best all-around tablets for streaming, reading, and gaming. Featuring a powerful octa-core processor, a detachable keyboard, and stylish options, the Amazon Fire Max is also suitable for productivity. Features: 11-inch (2000 x 1200) touch screen, 8-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage, up to 14-hour battery life (rated)

Amazon Fire HD 8: $129 $54 @ Amazon

Save 58% on the Fire HD 8 Tablet — Amazon’s answer to the iPad Mini, but with a much more “mini” price tag. It’s billed as the ultimate portable entertainment device, with an 8-inch HD (1280 x 800) display, 64GB of storage, and access to all the major streaming services including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, and Max.

Luna Wireless Controller:$69 $39 @ Amazon

Prime members save $30 on the Luna Wireless Controller. The Luna is a high-performance controller designed to provide an ideal playing experience on Luna, Amazon's new cloud gaming service. Luna Controller is the best connection between Luna gamers and their games.

Amazon Echo Spot (2024): $79 $44 @ Amazon

Lowest price! If I didn't use my phone as an alarm clock, I would snag the all-new Amazon Echo Spot for $35 off — a nifty customizable smart alarm clock. Like all Amazon devices, it works with Alexa so you can set it up a routine to gently wake you up to music and gradual light, glance at the time, check reminders, or get weather updates.

Amazon Echo Dot w/ The Mandalorian Grogu Stand: $77 $37 @ Amazon

If you're a Mandalorian Star Wars fan like me or know of someone who is, save 50% on this Echo Dot with Baby Yoda Stand at Amazon. Now 50% off, this Star Wars Echo Dot Stand with Echo Dot Bundle includes: Amazon's 5th gen Echo Dot speaker in Sea Blue color scheme and a Star Wars: The Mandalorian Grogu (baby Yoda)-inspired stand.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $59 $34 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Amazon takes $25 off the latest version of its Fire TV Stick — the 4K Max. This handy device lets you access all your favorite streaming services in glorious 4K with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos. It comes with Wi-Fi 6 for a solid connection while you’re streaming, and it also lets you play games without a console via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition: $189 $109 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $80 on the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet, It packs everything we love about the standard Fire HD 10 into a durable kid-proof case. It also comes with Amazon's worry-free 2-free warranty.

Laptops

BRAND NEW AND ALREADY ON SALE Apple M2 MacBook Air: $999 $749 @ Amazon

Amazon takes $250 off the 2022 model M2 MacBook Air. The best laptop for most people, it's ideal for day-to-day computing and powerful enough for video editing and casual gaming. As a bonus, the Magic Keyboard is a pleasure to type on. Features: 13.6-inch 2560 x 1664 Liquid Retina 500-nit display, M2 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, macOS

Apple M3 MacBook Air: $1,099 $849 @ Amazon

Save $250 on the 13-inch Apple M3 MacBook Air. In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for outstanding battery life and powerful performance. If you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver you can't go wrong with the MacBook Air M3. Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS

BRAND NEW AND ALREADY ON SALE Apple M3 MacBook Pro 14: $1,599 $1,299 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $300 on the MacBook Pro M3 — the best laptop for power users. Apple's M3 processor is 35% faster than its first-generation M1 chip (rated). Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during gameplay, from realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Mac OS

Gaming laptops

HP Victus 15 RTX 2050 (2024): $699 $579 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Now $120 off, the 2024 HP Victus 15 is at its best price yet. Don't let the modest cost fool you, it's configured to deliver a solid gaming experience without you having to spend a small fortune. Ideal for casual gamers and students who want a laptop that can handle light gaming, the HP Vicutus is a budget-friendly choice. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-12450H 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, RTX 2050 GPU w/ 4GB VRAM, 512GB SSD. Windows 11 Home Price check: Newegg $738

Asus TUF Gaming A15 RTX 4060: $1,399 $994 @ Amazon

Save $405 on the Asus TUF Gaming A15 RTX 4060 Gaming laptop. Although we didn't review it, Asus TUF Gaming A15 reviews from Amazon customers average 4.5 out of 5 stars Proud owners praise the laptop's sleek design, speed, gaming performance, and great battery life, Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows Home 11

Razer Blade 16 RTX 4080: $3,799 $2,999 @ Amazon

Save $800 on the Razer Blade 16 gaming laptop with RTX 4080 graphics. This deal includes a free full game of Star Wars Outlaws and the Forest Commando Character Pack Bundle (valued at $70). In our Razer Blade 16 review, we gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5-stars and our hard-to-get Editor's Choice Award. We loved its strong overall performance and bright stunning display with dual-mode functionality. Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Intel Core i9-13950HX 24-core CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU w/ 8GB of VRAM

Mini PCs

Apple Mac mini M2: $799 $699 @ Amazon

Now $100 off, the 512GB model Apple Mac mini M2 is just $20 shy of its all-time low price. In our Apple Mac mini M2 review, we gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its great performance, sleek, compact design, and affordable price. It's the Editors' Choice mini PC. Features: Apple M2 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, MacOS Ports: 2 Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB-A. HDMI out, Ethernet, 3.5mm headphone jack

Geekom A7 Mini PC: $799 $749 @ Amazon

Save $50 off the Geekom A7 Mini PC. Although we didn't test it, A7 Mini PC reviews average 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon. Satisfied owners say it's fast, delivers excellent performance, and runs quiet. This underscores sister brand TechRadar's review findings in which they rated it 4 out of 5 stars. Features: 2.8GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS 8-Core CPU, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, AMD Radeon 780M Graphics, Windows 11 Pro

Tablets

Apple 11" iPad Air 6 (2024): $599 $549 @ Amazon

Amazon knocks $50 off the iPad Air 6 for a limited time. The iPad Air 6 is 50% faster than the previous-gen iPad Air 5 and features landscape stereo speakers. Made of 100% recycled aluminum enclosure the new iPad Air works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil. Features: 11-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 Chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard

Apple 13" iPad Air 6 (2024): $799 $749 @ Amazon

If you prefer a bigger display, Amazon takes $50 off the 13-inch iPad Air 6 for a limited time. This is a great option if you prefer a larger display for split-screen multitasking, creating, gaming, and consuming content. Features: 13-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 Chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard

11" Apple iPad Pro M4: $999 $923 @ Amazon

Amazon takes $72 off the latest iPad Pro M4. The 2024 iPad Pro starts from $999 with storage capacity options from 256GB up to 2TB. Apple's 2024 iPad Pro is the thinnest ever and, for the first time, features a state-of-the-art display called Tandem OLED, which delivers 1000 nits of full-screen brightness and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness. Features: 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage.

13" iPad Pro M4: $1,299 $1,199 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Amazon offers a $100 discount on the 13-inch iPad Pro M4. Featuring Apple's new blazing-fast M4 chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is up to 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses just half the power. In terms of GPU performance, it’s 4X times faster, which means games and other graphics-intensive tasks run smoother than ever. Features: 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage

10.9" iPad Air 5 (256GB): $749 $699 @ Amazon

Save $150 on the iPad Air 5 with 256GB of storage. Although we didn't get a chance to test the iPad Air 5, reviews average 4.5 out of 5 stars across our sister sites. Overall, the iPad Air 5 is a solid buy if you're looking for a premium, versatile tablet for content consumption and light productivity. Features: 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple M1 Chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage, 12MP wide-angle rear camera, 12MP front camera. Touch ID, Apple Pay, USB-C connector

10.2" iPad 9: $329 $224 @ Amazon

Save $105 on the 9th generation iPad and snap up Apple's cheapest tablet for even less. In our Apple iPad 2021 review, we praise its bright, vivid 10.2-inch Retina display and excellent battery life. We also found the tablet's upgraded cameras impressive. Overall, we gave the iPad a 4 out of 5-star rating for its outstanding performance. Features: 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) Retina display, A13 Bionic chip, 3GB RAM, 64GB of storage, 8MP wide-angle rear camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera, Apple Touch ID, Apple Pay

Apple iPad mini 6 (64GB): $499 $379 @ Amazon

Save $120 on the iPad mini 6. As we praise in our iPad mini 6 review, this tablet is compact, has a sharp, bright display, and delivers snappy performance. Its battery life was also impressive for an iPad, lasting 11 hours in real-world testing. We loved the iPad mini so much that we gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award. Features: 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple A15 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, 12MP wide-angle rear camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera, Touch ID. Apple Pay

Amazon Fire Max 11 Productivity Bundle: $320 $225 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $95 on the Amazon Fire Max 11 Productivity Bundle. This bundle includes: the 64GB Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet (with lockscreen ads), keyboard case, and stylus pen. This productivity tablet packs an 11-inch (2000 x 1200) touchscreen, an 8-core processor with 4GB RAM, and a rated battery life of 14 hours.

Amazon Fire 7: $79 $49 @Amazon

Lowest price! Save $30 on the Amazon Fire 7 tablet. This is the smallest member of Amazon’s family of tablets. The latest refresh adds a bit more power and a lot more battery life to the remarkably affordable slate. Snag it now for its lowest price ever.

Amazon Fire HD 8: $130 $55 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Amazon slashes $75 off the 2022 Fire HD 8 Tablet, Amazon's answer to the iPad mini. Designed to be your ultimate portable entertainment screen, the Fire HD 8 features a gorgeously vivid display, a beefy 6-core processor, and 32GB of storage. It supports all your favorite streaming apps and affords you up to 13 hours of battery life.

Monitors

HP 27h 1080p Monitor: $229 $159 @ Amazon

Save $70 on the HP 27h 27-inch FHD monitor. It has a 1920 x 1080-pixel 75Hz IPS panel, built-in dual 2W speakers and AMD FreeSync. This means you can count on smooth, fluid graphics in clear detail whether you're streaming content or gaming.

49" Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C Curved Gaming Monitor: $1,299 $999 @ Amazon

Save $300 on the 2024 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It boasts a 49-inch QHD (5,120 x 1,440) 250-nit 1800R curvature panel with 240Hz refresh rate and ridiculously fast 1ms response time. The built-in Samsung Gaming Hub lets you access cloud gaming apps in an instant while the SmartThings app lets you monitor connected home devices.

Headphones

Apple AirPods 4: $129 $119 @ Amazon

The newly released AirPods 4 are $10 off right now at Amazon. Apple's next-gen wireless earbuds are redesigned to offer a better fit and feature Apple's H2 chip to deliver enhanced audio over the AirPods 3. Features: Apple H2 chip, Voice cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio, hands-free Siri, 1P54 dust, sweat, water-resistant

Apple AirPods 3rd Gen: $169 $129 @ Amazon

Save $40 on Apple's 3rd generation AirPods. They're sweat and water-resistant with spatial audio providing 3D sound. On a full charge, you get up to 6 hours of playtime and up to 30 hours with the MagSafe charging case.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 w/ USB-C: $249 $199 @ Amazon

Amazon takes $50 off the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, and personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry-free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $429 @ Amazon

Save $120 on the AirPods Max, Apple's chic over-ear wireless headphones. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones, and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other. Features: Active Noise Cancellation with transparency mode, Apple H1 chip, spatial audio, Dolby Atmos, 20 hours with ANC, spatial audio enabled

Sony WH-CH720N: $148 $88 @ Amazon

Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphone is Sony's lightest headband-style audio wearable yet. Comfortable to wear, the Sony WH-CH720N delivers high-quality sound and has a built-in mic for crystal-clear hands-free calls. With up to 35 hours of battery life on a full charge and multipoint connection for up to two devices at once, the Sony WH-CH720N has a leg up on competing pricier headphones.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Headphones: $379 $249 @ Amazon

Save $130 on Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones and tune out the noise. In our Sennheiser Momentum 4 review, we praise their outstanding soundstage, active noise-cancelling (ANC), and clear call quality. We gave Sennheiser Momentum 4 a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating for the aforementioned highlights and long battery life. Features: 42mm drivers, Hi-Res playback, active noise-cancelling (ANC), built-in EQ with Sennheiser Smart Control app, 60-hour rated battery life

Sony WH-CH720N Headphones: $149 $94 @ Amazon

Save $55 on Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, Sony's lightest headband-style audio wearable yet. Comfortable to wear, the Sony WH-CH720N delivers high-quality sound and has a built-in mic for crystal-clear hands-free calls. And with up to 35 hours of battery life on a full charge and multipoint connection for up to two devices at once, the Sony WH-CH720N has a leg up on competing pricier headphones.

Beats Studio Pro: $349 $169 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Currently $180 off, the Beats Studio Pro are the best AirPods Max alternatives to buy. For less money, Beats Studio Pro headphones offer better sound, battery life, and enhanced compatibility. In our Beats Studio Pro review, we rated them 4 of 5 stars citing their decent ANC, balanced sound, good call quality, and improved battery life over the previous-gen Beats Studio headphones. Features: Bluetooth connectivity, active noise cancelling (ANC), personalized spatial audio, Apple and Android compatible, lossless audio via USB-C, 3.5mm port, up to 40 hours if battery life on a full charge. Price check: Best Buy $249

Beats Fit Pro: $199 $149 @ Amazon

Now on sale for $50 below retail, the Beats Fit Pro are sporty, high-performance wireless earbuds. While we didn't test them. Beats Fit Pro has an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon. Satisfied owners like the buds' comfortable fit, great sound, and stylish design. Others say the Beats Fit Pro stays put during yoga and running. Features: Active noise canceling, spatial audio, “Hey Siri” voice activation, Find My app support

Google Pixel Buds Pro: $199 $139 @ Amazon

The Google Pixel Buds Pro are among the best wireless earbuds around. As we praised in our Pixel Buds Pro review, they're comfortable, lightweight, and deliver great audio performance and powerful active noise cancelling (AMC). The Pixel Buds Pro lasted 6 hours and 43 minutes during testing which is on par with Google's estimated 7 hours. We rate the Pixel Buds Pro 4 out of 5-stars and our coveted Editor's Choice Award. Features: 11mm drivers, 6-core audio processor, stellar audio performance, ANC, IPX4 water-and-sweat resistant, 6 hour + battery life

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE: $99 $79 @ Amazon

Save $20 on the Galaxy Buds FE. Samsung design engineers gave the earbuds a wingtip design for a more secure fit. As we've grown accustomed to with today's earbuds, the Galaxy Buds FE feature active noise cancellation and pair easily with your devices. Speaking of which, thanks to Auto Switch, it connects seamlessly to whatever phone or tablet you're using.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Earbuds: $229 $129 @ Amazon

Save $80 on Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds. In our hands-on Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review, we liked their sleek, cute, and compact design. As our reviewer says, "Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro offers all the features you've come to expect from a premium pair of earbuds (ANC, Ambient Mode, seamless pairing and switching) and adds the potentially game-changing Hi-Fi audio that's made sweeter with 360 audio." Features: Hi-Fi sound, enhanced 360-degree audio, active noise-cancellation (ANC), ambient mode, 24-bit audio, IPX7 water-and-sweat resistance, on-ear call, mute, voice assistant, and volume controls, up to 5 hours of battery life with ANC on or 8 hours of battery life with ANC off (up to 30 with included case) works with Bixby, Google Assistant, and SmartThings

Jabra Elite 8 Active Earbuds: $199 $146 @ Amazon

Save $53 on Jabra Elite 8 Active earbuds. Featuring up to 32 hours of battery life and up to 56 thanks to the included charging case, the Elite 8 Active earbuds will outlast most. Features: Military grade design, spatial sound, up to 32 hours of battery life

Smartwatches

Apple Watch Series 9: $399 $299 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the Editor's Choice Award-winning Apple Watch Series 9 GPS smartwatch. In our Apple Watch Series 9 review, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars for its gorgeous display and useful double tap gesture. The Apple Watch Series 9 features a host of new features over the Apple Watch Series 8 including an all-new S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display, and a new double tap gesture.

Apple Watch SE 2: $249 $189 @ Amazon

Save $60 on the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE. It's 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app.

Google Pixel Watch 2: $349 $249 @ Amazon

Amazon's early fall sale knocks $100 off the Google Pixel Watch 2. Google's latest flagship smartwatch features three all-new sensors, 40% more heart rate tracking accuracy, extended 24-hour battery life, and faster charging. It retains the same sleek, comfortable, curved design as the original Pixel Watch.

Phones

Apple iPhone 16: $799 $0.01 @ Amazon

You can now buy the 6.1-inch iPhone 16 at Amazon for just a penny with activation with Boost Mobile. Unlimited plan required. The new iPhone 16 features an A18 chip, 48MP Fusion camera, Apple Intelligence, and AAA gaming support. iPhone 16 preorder deals slash up to $800 off the 6.1-inch iPhone 16 Plus when you trade in an iPhone 12 or later. The iPhone 16 is available in black, white, and three new colors including ultramarine, teal, and, pink. You may also preorder the iPhone 16 from:

Apple| Best Buy for AT&T or Verizon| Walmart for AT&T or Verizon | AT&T | T-Mobile | Verizon.

Apple iPhone 16 Plus: $929 $0.01 @ Amazon

You can now buy the 6.7-inch iPhone 16 Plus at Amazon for just a penny with activation with a Boost Mobile Unlimited plan required. The new iPhone 16 features an A18 chip with 5-core GPU, 48MP Fusion camera, Apple Intelligence, and AAA gaming support. The iPhone 16 Plus is available in black, white, and three new colors including ultramarine, teal, and, pink.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: $999 $0.01 @ Amazon

You can now buy the 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro at Amazon for just a penny with activation with a Boost Mobile Unlimited plan required. The new iPhone 16 Pro features an A18 Pro chip with 6-core GPU, 48MP Fusion camera, Apple Intelligence, and AAA gaming support. The iPhone 16 Pro is available in black titanium, desert titanium, natural titanium, and white titanium.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: $1.199 $0.01 @ Amazon

You can now buy the 6.9-inch iPhone 16 Pro Max at Amazon for just a penny with activation with a Boost Mobile Unlimited plan required. The new iPhone 16 Pro Max features an A18 Pro chip with 6-core GPU, 48MP Fusion camera, Apple Intelligence, and AAA gaming support. The iPhone 16 Max is available available in black titanium, desert titanium, natural titanium, and white titanium.

PC Accessories