Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro launched - compact design, Hi-Fi, 360 audio and more

Samsung is turning up the heat in the wireless earbuds arena. The company just revealed the new Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, and they're feature packed, bringing Hi-Fi audio quality, 360 audio and active noise cancellation to the mix, just to name a few.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro will be available for pre-order starting August 26 for $229. It's a little pricey, but remember the AirPods Pro originally cost $249. However, these days you can currently find the AirPods Pro on sale for $159-$179. The Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are the most expensive at $249, while the Pixel Buds Pro are currently available for $199, matching the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro design

When it comes to earbuds, smaller is better. In most cases, it means you'll have a more comfortable fit, which leads to longer jam sessions. The Galaxy Buds2 Pro are 15% smaller (0.19 ounces, 0.8 x 0.9 x 0.7 inches) than its predecessor. They're considerably smaller than the AirPods Pro (1.2 x 0.9 x 0.9 inches). I popped a pair into my ears and they felt pretty comfortable. I'm eager to take them out on an extended trip.

Samsung has never shied away from playing with color which is why the earbuds are available in three hues. You've got three colorways including the more traditional Graphite and White. The earbuds are also available in Bora Purple, which is a lavender color to match the new Samsung Galaxy Flip 4.

(Image credit: Future)

Out of all the premium wireless earbuds on the market, the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro are some of the most durable with an IPX7 rating. Instead of being water and sweat resistant like its counterparts with IPX4 ratings, the Galaxy Buds2 Pro are waterproof. That means the earbuds can be submerged in up to a meter (3.3 feet) of water for 30 minutes.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro features

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro have several notable features, that I'm chomping at the bit to try out. You've got your ANC and Ambient modes, which should be standard at this point in a pair of premium earbuds. But I'm curious to see how they fare against the AirPods Pro and the Sony WF-1000XM4.

360 audio is another feature you can look forward to on the Galaxy Buds2 Pro. The immersive feature is becoming more common which is great when watching movies, gaming or listening to music. The earbuds utilize Dolby Atmos software to create the 360-degree soundscape and the demo I tried is very promising.

(Image credit: Future)

But the most exciting feature targets audiophiles. These are the first Samsung earbuds to feature 24-bit audio. Typically used for audio editing, 24-bit audio allows for a higher dynamic range. That means that the earbuds can reach louder volumes before distortion sets in. Music lovers can take advantage of this feature on Apple Music, Tidal, Qobuz and Amazon Music. And with the AirPods Pro and Sony WF-1000XM4 offering their takes on spatial audio, I sense a face-off or two in my future.

If you own one or more Samsung devices, you can utilize the Auto Switch feature, which allows for near-instant pairing and switching between gadgets.

In case you happen to lose one or both of the diminutive buds, you can now use the Samsung SmartThings Find app to find them whether they're in the case or not.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro battery life

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro have an estimated battery life of five hours with ANC enabled that jumps to eight hours with the feature disabled. With its charging case, that time jumps to 18 and 29 hours, respectively. It's a bit disappointing as Samsung has traditionally delivered great battery life. Five hours puts the Galaxy Buds2 Pro on a par with the AirPods Pro's 4.5 hours and the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro (5 hours ANC/7.5 hours off). The Google Pixel Buds Pro offers seven hours with ANC and 11 hours without while the Sony buds have an estimate battery life of 8 and 12 hours, respectively.

(Image credit: Future)

Conclusion

Samsung is raising the stakes in the wireless earbud category. The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro offer all the features you've come to expect from a premium pair of earbuds (ANC, Ambient Mode, seamless pairing and switching) and adds the potentially game changing Hi-Fi audio that's made sweeter with 360 audio. I do wish the earbuds had a longer battery life with ANC enabled, but I'm still excited to get my hands on a pair of earbuds and see how they fare during long-term testing.