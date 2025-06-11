Best headphone deals right now in June 2025: $100 off AirPods Max and Beats Studio Pro
Save now with the best headphone deals this summer!
Want to upgrade your headphones? There's no time like summertime. I keep running into some of the best headphone deals I've seen in months, and yes, even during the recent Memorial Day sales. I guess retailers are fully aware of the fact that summer is when earbuds and headphones get the most usage.
Or ... is it just me? When it's cold, I often leave my buds in peace (since I'm sitting home, anyway). My noise-cancelling headphones get plenty of use throughout the year, though, and the model that I use actually happens to be on sale, so that's what I'm going to start you with today.
As I write this, I'm currently wearing my Bose QuietComfort headphones. Those things are seriously worth their weight in gold (and then some). It's hot, I've got two fans running at max speed, and all I hear is music -- zero noise. If that doesn't convince you, I'll tell you that these Bose beauties are now $100 off and you can get them for $249 at Best Buy.
There are more headphone deals to dig into. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are now just $169, down from $249, and they're a steal at that price. Prefer Android? No worries. Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro were previously $249, but now, they're just $189.
It's entirely possible to get yourself a decent pair of headphones under $50, so if those pricey options aren't your style, check this. These Soundcore by Anker Q20i headphones are $49, down from $69, and they still have a surprisingly long list of features for a budget pair.
Join me as I walk you through the best headphone deals in June 2025 and start the summer with a new pair of your own!
Best headphone deals — Quick links
- Sony WH-CH520: was $59 now $38 at Amazon
- Soundcore by Anker Q20i: was $69 now $49 at Amazon
- Sony WH-CH720N: was $149 now $87 at Amazon (see price in cart)
- Sony LinkBuds Fit S: was $199 now $158 at Amazon
- Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Amazon
- Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169 at Amazon
- Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $549 at Amazon
- Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: was $229 now $189 at Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: was $249 now $189 at Amazon
- Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $129 at Amazon
- Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $249 at Amazon
- Bose QuietComfort Wireless: was $349 now $249 at Best Buy
Best headphone deals — earbuds
This summer, score a nice $41 savings on the Sony LinkBuds S at Amazon. Available in four colors (three of which are currently on sale), these buds are a cheaper alternative to the LinkBuds Fit.
Features: Noise Cancelling and Ambient Sound modes, Adaptive Sound Control, hands-free Google Assistant & Alexa, IPX4 water-resistant, LDAC high-resolution audio support
Successor to the AirPods 3, the AirPods 4 feature a new design and enhanced audio via Apple's H2 chip.
Features: Apple H2 chip, Voice cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio, hands-free Siri, 1P54 dust, sweat, water-resistant
For a better fit and enhanced sound, the AirPods 4 features an all-new design and Apple H2 chip. This upgraded model adds active-noise cancellation, similar to the AirPods Pro 2.
Features: Active noise-cancellation (ANC), Apple H2 chip, Voice cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio, hands-free Siri, 1P54 dust, sweat, water-resistant
Save $50 on the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we gave a rare 5 out of 5-star rating. We were impressed by their personalized Spatial Audio, stronger, smarter ANC modes, and impeccable controls. Our sister sites agree that the AirPods Pro 2 are the best earbuds for Apple ecosystem dwellers.
Features: Apple H2 Chip, adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, dust, sweat, water-resistance
Save $60 on Samsung Buds 3 Pro. These are the best wireless earbuds to buy if you're a Galaxy phone or Galaxy Tab owner. In their Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review, sister site Tom's Guide liked their great audio quality, effective ANC, and gorgeous design.
Features: 360-degree audio, active noise cancellation (ANC), ambient mode, IP57 water-and-sweat resistance (earbuds only), AI voice controls, interpreter mode, 24-bit audio using Samsung Seamless Codec (works on Galaxy devices only), 6 hours of battery life with ANC on, 26 hours with case
Price check: Samsung $190
Save $30 on Beat Flex wireless earbuds. Powered by the Apple W1 headphone chip and Class 1 Bluetooth for an extended wireless range, you can expect up to 12 hours of battery life from these fitness-friendly headphones, and the built-in mic reduces wind noise for elevated voice clarity during mid-workout calls.
Save $15 on the Galaxy Buds FE at Walmart. Samsung design engineers gave the earbuds a wingtip design for a more secure fit. As we've grown accustomed to with today's earbuds, the Galaxy Buds FE feature active noise cancellation and pair easily with your devices. Speaking of which, thanks to Auto Switch, it connects seamlessly to whatever phone or tablet you're using.
Save $70 on the Beats Powerbeats Pro. Built with the active user in mind, they're sweat-resistant and feature an ear-hook design and a stable fit. What's more, physical buttons offer reliable control of music and calls.
Bose Ultra Open Earbuds are fashionable and functional, and they deliver audiophile-worthy sound. Featuring an open-ear, flex-arms design, they stay in your ears and let you enjoy music without totally drowning out your surroundings. In our Bose Ultra Open review, we gave them 4 out of 5 stars. Featuring high-quality sound, good battery life, and a luxurious design, the Bose's Ultra Open are the Editor's Choice earbuds.
Save $40 on the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, the brand's best wireless earbuds yet. It brings enhanced sound, improved active noise cancellation (ANC), and more durability to the series. The previous-gen Pixel Buds Pro won our Editor's Choice Award for their comfortable, lightweight design, great audio performance, and powerful ANC.
Features: Google Tensor A1 chip, active noise-cancelling (ANC), twist-to-adjust stabilizer, 11mm drivers, 6-core audio chip, hands-free Gamini AI, IPX4 water-and-sweat resistance, up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 30 with included charging case)
Beats Studio Buds are $50 off right now on Amazon. In our Beats Studio Buds review, we liked their wide, well-balanced sound and striking design. We also thought their active noise-cancelling functionality was fairly decent. We gave the Beats Studio Buds an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.
Key features: Bluetooth connectivity, balanced sound, active noise-cancellation, IPX4-rated water resistant, up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with charging case)
Save $44 on the sporty, high-performance Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds. While we didn't test them, Beats Fit Pro has an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon. Satisfied owners like the buds' comfortable fit, great sound, and stylish design. Others say the Beats Fit Pro stays put during yoga and running.
Features: Active noise canceling, spatial audio, “Hey Siri” voice activation, Find My app support
Save $50 on Sony WF-1000XM5, the best noise-cancelling wireless earbuds money can buy. In our previous-gen Sony WF-1000XM4 review, we gave them a rare 5 out of 5-star rating for excellent sound and call quality. We were also impressed by their lightweight, comfortable fit, powerful active noise cancellation, and tons of useful features.
Price check: Best Buy $249
Save $41 on the excellent Sony LinkBuds S earbuds in one of today's best headphone deals from Amazon. These wireless earbuds feature Sony's signature sound, superb noise-cancelling, and useful features for the price. In our Sony LinkBuds S review, we applaud these earbuds for their balanced, well-defined sound, great call quality, and solid active noise-cancelling. They're also compact and quite comfortable to wear. The Sony LinkBuds S earned a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars from us and our esteemed Editor's Choice award.
Price check: Best Buy $159
Save $20 on Soundcore Space A40 wireless earbuds. In their Soundcore Space A40 review, sister site Tom's Guide rates them 4 of 5 stars for their overall design and audio handling. If you're looking for inexpensive earbuds with adaptive noise cancellation, the
Features: Adaptive active noise cancellation, 6 microphones with AI, 10-hour battery life, 40 hours additional battery life charging case, Bluetooth 5.2, multipoint connection for two devices, LDAC for Hi-Res Audio (Android only), 22 EQ settings
Score a massive 49% discount on the last-gen JBL Tour Pro 2. While no longer the latest earbuds made by the brand, these buds are still superb. With up to 40 hours of playtime, true adaptive noise cancelling, and six microphones, they're great for music and for calls alike.
Best headphone deals
Save $100 on the Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian headphones at Amazon. They're available in three colorways: Moon (shown), Dune, and Earth. These Bluetooth wireless over-ear headphones output impressive sound with adaptive noise cancellation and spatial audio.
Features: Lossless audio through USB-C, two listening modes (fully-adaptive ANC and transparency), 360-degree spatial audio, Dolby Atmos, up to 40 hours of battery life,
One of the best headphone deals knocks $21 off Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones. Add them to your cart to see the savings.
These headphones feature 30mm drivers, Google Assistant/Siri support, and a built-in mic for crystal-clear calls. What's more, you'll get up to 50-hours of battery life in between charges, customizable sound via the Sony Headphones Connect App, and an immersive surround sound experience with 360 Reality Audio.
Price check: Best Buy $59
If you want a pair of solid on-ear headphones, the JBL Live 670NC are now $40 cheaper at Amazon.
These headphones offer adaptive noise cancelling with smart ambient, a massive battery life that goes as high as 65 hours, and speed charge when you need that extra boost. Plus, a feature I truly appreciate: the music stops playing when you take them off.
Save $70 on the latest Beats Solo 4 headphones. They pack redesigned custom 40mm drivers into the iconic, stylish design synonymous with Beats. Featuring Personalized Spatial Audio, they deliver immersive, clear, crisp, distortion free sound.
Features: Up to 50 hours of battery life, Personalized Spatial Audio, Fast Fuel quick-charging, high-resolution lossless audio
Best headphone deals
Save $20 on Soundcore Life Q20 Headphones. They offer a plethora of features, including custom 40mm drivers, Anker's proprietary BassUp technology, and up to 40 hours of battery life. In terms of comfort, the headphones' earcups use memory foam for a pillow-soft fit.
Currently $100 off, the Beats Studio Pro headphones are the best AirPods Max alternatives to buy. For less money, Beats Studio Pro headphones offer better sound, battery life, and enhanced compatibility. In our Beats Studio Pro review, we rated them 4 of 5 stars, citing their decent ANC, balanced sound, good call quality, and improved battery life over the previous-gen Beats Studio headphones.
Features: Bluetooth connectivity, active noise cancelling (ANC), personalized spatial audio, Apple and Android compatible, lossless audio via USB-C, 3.5mm port, up to 40 hours if battery life on a full charge.
Price check: Best Buy $249
Bose is widely recognized as one of the brands behind some of the best headphones. I own these myself and have been immensely happy with their performance and sound quality. Now, with a limited-time deal, you can save $100 if you pick up the Bose QuietComfort Wireless at Best Buy.
Features: Adjustable noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, up to 24-hour battery life, customizable EQ settings, multipoint pairing, USB-C charging, lightweight design, and support for voice assistants.
Save $180 on Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones and tune out the noise. In our Sennheiser Momentum 4 review, we praise their outstanding soundstage, active noise cancelling (ANC), and clear call quality. We gave Sennheiser Momentum 4 a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating for the aforementioned highlights and long battery life. On a full belly, the headphones had 60% juice left after 3 hours of daily use during a workweek. That's on par with their Sennheiser-rated battery life of 60 hours between charges.
Features: 42mm drivers, Hi-Res playback, active noise-cancelling (ANC), built-in EQ with Sennheiser Smart Control app, 60-hour rated battery life.
Price check: Best Buy $379
Big summer savings! You can now save $101 if you buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 at Walmart, but hurry up because they're almost out of stock.
Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones feature industry-leading noise-cancellation powered by Sony's own integrated processor V1 and HD noise-cancelling processor QN1. In our Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review, we gave them a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars for their balanced, spacious sound, excellent adaptive ANC, and superb call quality.
Price check: Best Buy $299
Save $120 on the Sonos Ace this spring. The Sonos Ace review from sister site Tom's Guide rates them 4.5 out of 5 stars for their attractive design, superb sound, noise-cancelling performance, and long battery life.
Features: 40mm dynamic drivers, active noise-cancellation, aware mode, spatial audio, lossless audio, dynamic head tracking, Dolby Atmos. fast charging via USB-C, up to 30 hours of battery life
Price check: Sonos $329
These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones, and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other. They don't often go on sale, much less with a $100 discount, so snag them while they're available.
Price check: Apple $549 w/ free engraving | Best Buy $479
Bose QuietComfort Ultra are among the best premium wireless headphones to buy. Spatial audio gives you an immersive experience that makes music feel more real. Meanwhile, Custom Tune technology lets you personalize sound. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are praised by sister site Tom's Guide for their immersive sound quality, top-notch ANC performance, stellar battery life, and intuitive controls.
Features: 35mm drivers, spatial audio, quiet and full active-noise cancellation, aware mode, up to 24 hours of battery life
FAQs
What are the best Sony headphones and earbuds?
Some of the best Sony headphones and earbuds include the Sony WF-1000XM5 and the Sony WF-C510. Headphone-wise, check out the Sony WH-1000XM4 and the Sony WH-CH520.
What are the best noise-cancelling headphones?
Our sister site, What Hi-Fi, maintains a ranking of the best noise-cancelling headphones. The Sony WH-1000XM6 lead the ranking, followed by the Sony WH-CH720N and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra.
