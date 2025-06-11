Best headphone deals right now in June 2025: $100 off AirPods Max and Beats Studio Pro

Want to upgrade your headphones? There's no time like summertime. I keep running into some of the best headphone deals I've seen in months, and yes, even during the recent Memorial Day sales. I guess retailers are fully aware of the fact that summer is when earbuds and headphones get the most usage.

Or ... is it just me? When it's cold, I often leave my buds in peace (since I'm sitting home, anyway). My noise-cancelling headphones get plenty of use throughout the year, though, and the model that I use actually happens to be on sale, so that's what I'm going to start you with today.

As I write this, I'm currently wearing my Bose QuietComfort headphones. Those things are seriously worth their weight in gold (and then some). It's hot, I've got two fans running at max speed, and all I hear is music -- zero noise. If that doesn't convince you, I'll tell you that these Bose beauties are now $100 off and you can get them for $249 at Best Buy.

There are more headphone deals to dig into. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are now just $169, down from $249, and they're a steal at that price. Prefer Android? No worries. Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro were previously $249, but now, they're just $189.

It's entirely possible to get yourself a decent pair of headphones under $50, so if those pricey options aren't your style, check this. These Soundcore by Anker Q20i headphones are $49, down from $69, and they still have a surprisingly long list of features for a budget pair.

Join me as I walk you through the best headphone deals in June 2025 and start the summer with a new pair of your own!

Best headphone deals — earbuds

Sony LinkBuds S: was $199 now $158 at Amazon This summer, score a nice $41 savings on the Sony LinkBuds S at Amazon. Available in four colors (three of which are currently on sale), these buds are a cheaper alternative to the LinkBuds Fit. Features: Noise Cancelling and Ambient Sound modes, Adaptive Sound Control, hands-free Google Assistant & Alexa, IPX4 water-resistant, LDAC high-resolution audio support

Apple AirPods 4 (ANC): was $179 now $149 at Amazon For a better fit and enhanced sound, the AirPods 4 features an all-new design and Apple H2 chip. This upgraded model adds active-noise cancellation, similar to the AirPods Pro 2. Features: Active noise-cancellation (ANC), Apple H2 chip, Voice cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio, hands-free Siri, 1P54 dust, sweat, water-resistant

Premium design Apple AirPods Pro 2 : was $249 now $169 at Amazon Save $50 on the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we gave a rare 5 out of 5-star rating. We were impressed by their personalized Spatial Audio, stronger, smarter ANC modes, and impeccable controls. Our sister sites agree that the AirPods Pro 2 are the best earbuds for Apple ecosystem dwellers. Features: Apple H2 Chip, adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, dust, sweat, water-resistance

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds: was $69 now $49 at Amazon Save $30 on Beat Flex wireless earbuds. Powered by the Apple W1 headphone chip and Class 1 Bluetooth for an extended wireless range, you can expect up to 12 hours of battery life from these fitness-friendly headphones, and the built-in mic reduces wind noise for elevated voice clarity during mid-workout calls.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE: was $79 now $62 at Walmart Save $15 on the Galaxy Buds FE at Walmart. Samsung design engineers gave the earbuds a wingtip design for a more secure fit. As we've grown accustomed to with today's earbuds, the Galaxy Buds FE feature active noise cancellation and pair easily with your devices. Speaking of which, thanks to Auto Switch, it connects seamlessly to whatever phone or tablet you're using.

Beats Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $179 at Amazon Save $70 on the Beats Powerbeats Pro. Built with the active user in mind, they're sweat-resistant and feature an ear-hook design and a stable fit. What's more, physical buttons offer reliable control of music and calls.

Editor's Choice Bose Ultra Open Earbuds: was $299 now $249 at Amazon Bose Ultra Open Earbuds are fashionable and functional, and they deliver audiophile-worthy sound. Featuring an open-ear, flex-arms design, they stay in your ears and let you enjoy music without totally drowning out your surroundings. In our Bose Ultra Open review, we gave them 4 out of 5 stars. Featuring high-quality sound, good battery life, and a luxurious design, the Bose's Ultra Open are the Editor's Choice earbuds.

Editor's Choice Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 : was $229 now $189 at Amazon Save $40 on the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, the brand's best wireless earbuds yet. It brings enhanced sound, improved active noise cancellation (ANC), and more durability to the series. The previous-gen Pixel Buds Pro won our Editor's Choice Award for their comfortable, lightweight design, great audio performance, and powerful ANC. Features: Google Tensor A1 chip, active noise-cancelling (ANC), twist-to-adjust stabilizer, 11mm drivers, 6-core audio chip, hands-free Gamini AI, IPX4 water-and-sweat resistance, up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 30 with included charging case)

Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $99 at Amazon Beats Studio Buds are $50 off right now on Amazon. In our Beats Studio Buds review, we liked their wide, well-balanced sound and striking design. We also thought their active noise-cancelling functionality was fairly decent. We gave the Beats Studio Buds an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars. Key features: Bluetooth connectivity, balanced sound, active noise-cancellation, IPX4-rated water resistant, up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with charging case)

Beats Fit Pro: was $199 now $156 at Amazon Save $44 on the sporty, high-performance Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds. While we didn't test them, Beats Fit Pro has an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon. Satisfied owners like the buds' comfortable fit, great sound, and stylish design. Others say the Beats Fit Pro stays put during yoga and running. Features: Active noise canceling, spatial audio, “Hey Siri” voice activation, Find My app support

Editor's Choice Sony LinkBuds S: was $199 now $158 at Amazon Save $41 on the excellent Sony LinkBuds S earbuds in one of today's best headphone deals from Amazon. These wireless earbuds feature Sony's signature sound, superb noise-cancelling, and useful features for the price. In our Sony LinkBuds S review, we applaud these earbuds for their balanced, well-defined sound, great call quality, and solid active noise-cancelling. They're also compact and quite comfortable to wear. The Sony LinkBuds S earned a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars from us and our esteemed Editor's Choice award. Price check: Best Buy $159

Soundcore Space A40: was $79 now $59 at Amazon Save $20 on Soundcore Space A40 wireless earbuds. In their Soundcore Space A40 review, sister site Tom's Guide rates them 4 of 5 stars for their overall design and audio handling. If you're looking for inexpensive earbuds with adaptive noise cancellation, the Features: Adaptive active noise cancellation, 6 microphones with AI, 10-hour battery life, 40 hours additional battery life charging case, Bluetooth 5.2, multipoint connection for two devices, LDAC for Hi-Res Audio (Android only), 22 EQ settings

JBL Tour Pro 2: was $249 now $127 at Amazon Score a massive 49% discount on the last-gen JBL Tour Pro 2. While no longer the latest earbuds made by the brand, these buds are still superb. With up to 40 hours of playtime, true adaptive noise cancelling, and six microphones, they're great for music and for calls alike.

Best headphone deals

Cheapest option Sony WH-CH520: was $59 now $38 at Amazon One of the best headphone deals knocks $21 off Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones. Add them to your cart to see the savings. These headphones feature 30mm drivers, Google Assistant/Siri support, and a built-in mic for crystal-clear calls. What's more, you'll get up to 50-hours of battery life in between charges, customizable sound via the Sony Headphones Connect App, and an immersive surround sound experience with 360 Reality Audio. Price check: Best Buy $59

JBL Live 670NC: was $129 now $89 at Amazon If you want a pair of solid on-ear headphones, the JBL Live 670NC are now $40 cheaper at Amazon. These headphones offer adaptive noise cancelling with smart ambient, a massive battery life that goes as high as 65 hours, and speed charge when you need that extra boost. Plus, a feature I truly appreciate: the music stops playing when you take them off.

Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $129 at Amazon Save $70 on the latest Beats Solo 4 headphones. They pack redesigned custom 40mm drivers into the iconic, stylish design synonymous with Beats. Featuring Personalized Spatial Audio, they deliver immersive, clear, crisp, distortion free sound. Features: Up to 50 hours of battery life, Personalized Spatial Audio, Fast Fuel quick-charging, high-resolution lossless audio

Budget pick Soundcore Life Q20 : was $59 now $39 at Amazon Save $20 on Soundcore Life Q20 Headphones. They offer a plethora of features, including custom 40mm drivers, Anker's proprietary BassUp technology, and up to 40 hours of battery life. In terms of comfort, the headphones' earcups use memory foam for a pillow-soft fit.

Save $100 Bose QuietComfort Wireless: was $349 now $249 at Best Buy Bose is widely recognized as one of the brands behind some of the best headphones. I own these myself and have been immensely happy with their performance and sound quality. Now, with a limited-time deal, you can save $100 if you pick up the Bose QuietComfort Wireless at Best Buy. Features: Adjustable noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, up to 24-hour battery life, customizable EQ settings, multipoint pairing, USB-C charging, lightweight design, and support for voice assistants.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 : was $379 now $299 at Amazon Save $180 on Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones and tune out the noise. In our Sennheiser Momentum 4 review, we praise their outstanding soundstage, active noise cancelling (ANC), and clear call quality. We gave Sennheiser Momentum 4 a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating for the aforementioned highlights and long battery life. On a full belly, the headphones had 60% juice left after 3 hours of daily use during a workweek. That's on par with their Sennheiser-rated battery life of 60 hours between charges. Features: 42mm drivers, Hi-Res playback, active noise-cancelling (ANC), built-in EQ with Sennheiser Smart Control app, 60-hour rated battery life. Price check: Best Buy $379

Bose QuietComfort Ultra: was $429 now $399 at Amazon Bose QuietComfort Ultra are among the best premium wireless headphones to buy. Spatial audio gives you an immersive experience that makes music feel more real. Meanwhile, Custom Tune technology lets you personalize sound. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are praised by sister site Tom's Guide for their immersive sound quality, top-notch ANC performance, stellar battery life, and intuitive controls. Features: 35mm drivers, spatial audio, quiet and full active-noise cancellation, aware mode, up to 24 hours of battery life

FAQs

What are the best Sony headphones and earbuds?

Some of the best Sony headphones and earbuds include the Sony WF-1000XM5 and the Sony WF-C510. Headphone-wise, check out the Sony WH-1000XM4 and the Sony WH-CH520.

What are the best noise-cancelling headphones?

Our sister site, What Hi-Fi, maintains a ranking of the best noise-cancelling headphones. The Sony WH-1000XM6 lead the ranking, followed by the Sony WH-CH720N and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra.