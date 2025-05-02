It's the first week of May, and a round of new deals just dropped to usher in the new month. For instance, Google's beloved Pixel Buds are on sale starting from $59 — and just in time for Mother's Day.

The deal I recommend based on my experience with them is the Pixel Buds Pro 2 for $189 ($40 off) at Amazon. As far as headphone deals go, this is one of the best in town.

You can get them directly from the Google Store for the same price.

I switched from the Sony WF-700N to the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 six months ago, and I have no regrets. Media playback and call quality are excellent, and I like their secure fit and instant connectivity with my other Pixel devices.

Don't get me wrong, my Sony earbuds are still in my rotation. It's just satisfying to accessorize my Pixel Buds with my other Google gadgets.

In the words of the late, great John Witherspoon, "You've got to coordinate."

Launched in September 2024, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are Google's best earbuds yet. They improve the series with enhanced sound, improved active noise cancellation (ANC), and better durability.

Although I don't use hands-free Gemini AI, it's nice to know it's there if I ever want to call on Google's virtual assistant using my voice.

At just under $190, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are worth it if you want to snap up some new earbuds for yourself or mom.

For more budget-friendly options, see my recommended discounts below.

Today's best Pixel Buds deals from $59

Google Pixel Buds A-Series: was $99 now $59 at Amazon Now $40 off, the Pixel Buds A-Series just hit their lowest price of the year. If you don't want to spend a whole lot, these are the best cheap earbuds for Android users. Though they lack noise-cancellation, the buds have an ergonomic fit that offers a tight seal to block some outside noise. This light blue color variant shown launched in 2023 whereas the clearly white and dark olive versions launched in 2021. In our Pixel Buds A-Series review, we praised their super comfortable, lightweight design, good audio quality, and excellent voice command integration. We gave them an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award cosign. Features: 12mm drivers, beamforming mics, Adaptive Sound, IPX4 water and sweat-resistant, Find My Device, up to 5 hours of battery life (up to 24 with the included charging case), hands-free Gemini AI, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: was $229 now $189 at Amazon Save $40 on my beloved Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, the best earbuds for Pixel device users. Launched in September 2024, they improve the series with enhanced sound, improved active noise cancellation (ANC), and better durability. We didn't test them, however, I own the Pixel Buds 2 and they're fantastic. Media playback and call quality are excellent, and I like their secure fit and instant connectivity with my other Pixel devices. The previous-gen Pixel Buds Pro won our Editor's Choice Award for their comfortable, lightweight design, great audio performance, and powerful ANC. Features: Google 11mm drivers, Tensor A1 chip, active noise-cancelling (ANC), twist-to-adjust stabilizer, hands-free Gemini AI, IP54 water and sweat-resistant, Find My Device, up to 8 hours of battery life with ANC on (up to 30 with the included charging case), Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity