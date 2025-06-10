Why wait for Prime Day? Snag Beats Solo 4 headphones for a record-low $99 now

Today's top deals on Amazon are bountiful with savings worthy of Prime Day. If you're considering what headphones to buy for a last-minute Father's Day gift, graduation present, or your audio upgrade, here's a deal you might like.

Right now, the Beats Solo 4 are on sale for just $99 at Amazon. That's 50% off its regular retail price of $200 and amounts to $100 in savings.

This is the Beats Solo 4's lowest price to date since they launched back in May 2024. If you want to pick up some new headphones sooner rather than later, it's one of the best audio deals you can get before Prime Day.

Beats Solo 4 headphones have earned high praise from industry experts and consumers. Compared to the previous-gen Beats Solo 3, the Beats Solo 4 upgrades the series with new, redesigned custom 40mm drivers, Personalized Spatial Audio, and up to 50 hours of battery life between charges.

Despite lacking the active-noise cancellation feature found in our beloved Beats Studio Pro headphones, Best Solo 4's offer just about the same features and better battery life.

If you don't mind spending more, the Beats Studio Pro can be yours for $169 ($180 off). We reviewed these headphones and rated them 4.5 out of 5 stars for their top-notch sound/call quality, intuitive noise-cancellation, and Spatial Audio.

However, if you'd prefer to stay within the sub-$100 range, the Beats Solo 4 is the wallet-friendly choice.

Today's best Beats Solo 4 headphones deal