Best Buy's Mother's Day sale is on, here are 16 sweet deals I recommend for mom

Let's get one thing straight: The definition of "mom" should be as broad as you want it to be. With that out of the way, it's not too late to get the mom in your life — be it your birth mom, your step-mom, your mother-in-law, the mother of your kids, your sister with kids, the mom-like figure in your life, or you, a literal mom — a gift this Mother's Day.

Best Buy has quite the Mother's Day sale this year — with gifts ranging from stylish and techy Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer smart glasses to the practical and chic Kate Spade New York laptop puffer sleeve — and it is full of deals for mom.

Don't pass up the deals, whether you're buying for mom or you're a mom yourself. And if you get the chance, offer to set up the tech for mom — don't make her ask!

Sony wireless noise-cancelling headphones (pink)
Sony wireless noise-cancelling headphones (pink): was $149.99 now $99 at Best Buy

Features: A Bluetooth wireless connection with a range of up to 30 feet, a built-in microphone, a 35-hour battery life, and a 3.5-hour charge time. Sony has long been known for its quality headphones, and while these don't have active noise cancellation, the over-the-ear design still offers plenty of protection from external noise. These headphones also feature track selection, so mom doesn't need to run to the phone to skip to her favorite song. Charging is done via a USB-C cable, and the headphones weigh less than a pound. These headphones also come with a one-year warranty on parts and labor.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, with active noise-cancelling and a hearing aid
Apple AirPods Pro 2, with active noise-cancelling and a hearing aid: was $249.99 now $169.99 at Best Buy

Features: Stereo sound via Bluetooth connection. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are water-resistant, offer active noise cancellation, have a built-in microphone, a charging carrying case, and have six hours of battery life. Controls on the AirPods Pro 2 include the ability to call, mute, skip tracks, adjust the volume, and engage with Siri, Apple's AI assistant. The maximum talk time is 24 hours, and Apple claims the AirPods Pro 2 hold a charge for 24 days.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 11
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 11: was $219.99 now $159.99 at Best Buy

Features: This is an excellent tablet for mom! It features an 11-inch screen with a respectable 64GB of storage. It's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor that runs the Android 13 operating system. It works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Nest, and other AI tech to seamlessly integrate it into mom's world. It has 4GB of memory, but there's an expandable memory slot via a microSD port (get a memory card for it here). You can charge it with a USB-C cable, a camera, and a microphone. To stay secure, the Galaxy Tab A9+ features facial recognition for logging in.

Asus 14" Chromebook laptop with 64GB of storage
Asus 14" Chromebook laptop with 64GB of storage: was $299 now $129 at Best Buy

Features: A budget laptop to get things done! This 14-inch Chromebook from Asus runs on the MediaTek Kompanio 500 series processor, has 4GB of system memory, and 64GB of storage. Released in 2024, this laptop features two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port. It has a headphone jack and Wi-Fi 6 technology. The battery lasts up to 15 hours and includes a front-facing camera nd built-in microphone. Also included is a microSD card slot for quickly grabbing images or other data from a camera. This Chromebook also comes with a one-year warranty on parts and labor.

Samsung Galaxy Watch7
Samsung Galaxy Watch7: was $299.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy

Features: We promise that the best smartwatches don't look like computers. You can firmly include the Galaxy Watch7 in that category. This chic wristwatch has an impressive 32GB of storage and up to 40 hours of use time between charges. (Not a typo!) There are myriad health and activity-tracking features, too: Blood oxygen, cadence, calories burned, distance swam, distance traveled, duration of exercise, duration of sleep stages, electrocardiography (ECG), hours slept, laps swam, pace, resting heart rate, skin temperature, stairs climbed, and steps taken. At just 40mm, the face is the perfect size for many wrists. The screen is made of sapphire crystal and has a backlit color display and adjustable brightness. Once mom puts this on, it'll become a wardrobe staple.

Apple Apple Watch Series 10
Apple Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $299 at Best Buy

Features: If mom is an Apple person, you cannot go wrong with the Apple Watch Series 10. If your mom has an iPhone, the Apple Watch will become a can't-leave-the-house-without-it accessory. You can make calls, read and send texts, control many of your apps, see the weather, track your fitness activity with more accuracy, see the weather forecast, your calendar, read and respond to emails, and much more with the Apple Watch. With a cream band and a rose gold watch case, this model defines understated elegance.

Fitbit Versa 4 fitness smartwatch
Fitbit Versa 4 fitness smartwatch: was $199.95 now $149.95 at Best Buy

Features: The prime differentiator between Fitbit and the competition is the level of detail you get in tracking statistics. Sleep, heart rate, activity, and other areas make the Fitbit an essential companion on your road to better health and better sleep. I haven't gone with a Fitbit in about a decade — and I own an Apple Watch and Pixel Watch. The Fitbit is just that good. The Versa 4 tracks activity vs. inactivity, altitude changes, b lood oxygen, Rrspiration rate, cadence, calories burned, distance swam, distance traveled, duration of exercise, electrocardiography (ECG), hours slept, laps swam, pace, route, duration of sleep stages, running/walking speed, steps taken, and skin temperature.

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 wireless headphones
Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 wireless headphones: was $249.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy

Features: When it comes to headphones in 2025, it's all about design. The Powerbeats Pro 2 wireless headphones — putting their amazing technology to the side for a moment — are incredible for their design. The arms you see wrap behind the ear of the wearer, and they quite simply do not come off. If you've ever lost an AirPod on the subway tracks, or dropped it into a sink full of dishwasher, or into the dirt when you're gardening, the appeal of the Powerbeats Pro 2 is hard to deny.

Even better, the Powebeats Pro 2 has active noise cancellation, a 10-hour battery, and a 45-hour battery in the charging case. They also have fast charging. Finally, they can help measure your heart rate when you wear them on a run, in the gym, or pulling weeds in the garden.

Bose Bose Quite Comfort Ultra wireless noise-cancelling headphones
Bose Bose Quite Comfort Ultra wireless noise-cancelling headphones: was $429 now $399 at Best Buy

Features: Over-the-ear wireless headphones are getting more common and for good reason. They offer natural noise protection via their design, are light enough to wear for long periods, and you can move around in them. The Bose Quiet Comfort Ultra Wireless headphones have a range of 30 feet, have a noise-cancelling microphone, an adjustable headband, and a strong 24 hours of battery life. Meanwhile, the battery only takes three hours to charge to full. You can also use these headphones with a wired connection if you'd like. They charge via a USB-C cable. And they're light — just over half a pound.

JBL Tune 235NC wireless earbuds
JBL Tune 235NC wireless earbuds: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Best Buy

Features: JBL is a leader in wireless audio, so much so that it has nearly become a meme on social media. And it's for good reason. Great quality at an affordable price is what mom will get with the JBL Tune 235NC wireless earbuds. These water-resistant earbuds have a built-in microphone for phone calls and active noise cancellation—a feature you'll find in earbuds that are much, much more expensive. They also have 10 hours of battery life.

Kate Spade Kate Spade New York puffer sleeve for laptops
Kate Spade Kate Spade New York puffer sleeve for laptops: was $54.99 now $24.99 at Best Buy

Features: Help mom protect her laptop with this stylish puffer laptop sleeve inspired by the puffer coats you see everywhere during cold weather. This cushy laptop sleeve fits a 13"-14" laptop. On the inside, there's a faux-fur leopard print design. It also includes a padded outer pocket. And it comes with a one-year warranty.

Ray-Ban Ray-Ban Meta Wayfare smartglasses
Ray-Ban Ray-Ban Meta Wayfare smartglasses: $299 at Best Buy

Features: Inarguably the hottest piece of wearable tech on the market right now, the Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer is out in new colors after launching in classic black. These classically styled sunglasses include audio and a microphone for listening to music or making phone calls, and the camera on the front enables easy photographs and video (there's a light that's impossible to cover, letting everyone know when a photo is being taken). If you get Mom these, she will love them—and maybe call you from them!

HP Envy 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop
HP Envy 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop: was $1,119.99 now $783.99 at Best Buy

Features: An impressive 1,024GB of storage and 16 GB of local memory. Powering this laptop is an AMD Ryzen 7 8000 Series CPU, including an HDMI port for your external monitor or TV. This 2-in-1 laptop was released in 2024.

Insignia HD glass screen protector for iPad
Insignia HD glass screen protector for iPad : was $39.99 now $10.99 at Best Buy

Features: If your mom has a 12.9-inch Apple iPad (3rd-6th generation), you'll want to help her protect her investment with this incredible deal. Now just shy of $11, this Insignia screen protector normally goes for nearly $40.

Model compatibility: Apple iPad Pro (3rd Generation) 12.9" 2018, Apple iPad Pro (4th Generation) 12.9" 2020, Apple iPad Pro (5th Generation) 12.9" 2021, Apple iPad Pro (6th Generation) 12.9" 2022

Insignia 140-watt USB and USB-C desktop charger kit
Insignia 140-watt USB and USB-C desktop charger kit: was $119.99 now $48.99 at Best Buy

Features: Feel the power with the Insignia multi-port charger. It features two USB-A ports, two 140-watt USB-C ports, and a folding wall plug. It also has overload protection and a removable six-foot cable for portability.

HP Envy 2-in-1 16" touchscreen laptop
HP Envy 2-in-1 16" touchscreen laptop: was $1,169.99 now $1,052.99 at Best Buy

Features: The 2-in-1 laptop — a traditional laptop that doubles as a touch-screen tablet — is an incredible innovation mom will love. The HP Envy 2-in-1 features a generous 16-inch screen perfect for streaming or making video calls. It's powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 8000 series CPU, features 1,024 GB of storage, and has 16GB of local memory. It features an additional HDMI port and boasts 12 hours of battery life. Released in 2024, it features AMD Radeon integrated graphics and the Windows 11 Home operating system. Upgrade mom's laptop with the sleek and powerful HP Envy 2-in-1.

