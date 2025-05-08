5 Amazon Fire tablet deals from $65 I recommend in time for Mother's Day

Deals
By published

Amazon Fire tablets on epic sales

Amazon Fire Max 11
(Image credit: Amazon)
Jump to:

Amazon's Fire tablets have had a run of sales recently, and that's a good thing because it means these highly giftable gadgets are more affordable than ever. These tablets make a great last-minute Mother's Day gift thanks to their Amazon Prime same-day or next-day shipping (depending on your location).

Even if you live somewhere with two-day Prime shipping, you can still get one of these tablets in time for Mother's Day if you order today (Thursday, May 8). Let's get into our five favorite choices from this sale.

The least expensive tablet in this roundup is the 32GB Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet for $64, followed by the larger-screen Amazon Fire HD 10 (also with 32GB) at $89.

The remaining choices in this roundup are all variations of the Amazon Fire Max 11, Amazon's most competitively styled and equipped tablet. This model has solid sales as a standalone device (Amazon Fire Max 11 for $174) and in bundles with accessories.

Opt for the Amazon Fire Max 11 with Stylus Pen bundle for $211 if Mom is the tactile sort who likes to handwrite notes. Choose the Amazon Fire Max 11 with Keyboard Case bundle for $259 if Mom prefers to tap on a keyboard and is likely to tote the tablet with her everywhere. (Bonus pick: For the best bundle discount, opt for the Amazon Fire Max 11 Keyboard Case and Stylus Pen bundle at $269. That knocks 24% off the normal price and saves $31 over buying the tablet and its two accessories separately. (If you know you don't need the stylus, the tablet and keyboard case bundle is $10 less at $259.).

Act fast if you want one of these tablets in time for Mother's Day. Plus, most of these deals are marked "limited time," so they won't be around forever.

QUICK LINKS

Amazon Fire HD 8
Amazon Fire HD 8: was $99 now $64 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 8 with 32GB of storage drops to $64, a sizable 35% discount. The 8-inch display is the perfect compromise between portability and function. It's easy to hold in one hand, but it's also big enough to enjoy reading or streaming entertainment.

Features: 8-inch HD (1280 x 800) display, hexa-core 2.0 GHz CPU, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, microSD card slot (expandable up to 1TB), 2MP front camera, 5MP rear camera, up to 13-hour battery life

View Deal
Amazon Fire HD 10
Amazon Fire HD 10: was $139 now $89 at Amazon

Now 36% less than its regular price, the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet shaves $5 off its most recent sale price. At under 1 pound, the Fire HD 10 is simple to throw in a bag and tote around. Plus, its 10-inch FHD+ display is an optimal size for streaming, gaming, and general use.

Features: 10.1-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) display, octa-core 2.0 GHz CPU, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, microSD card slot (expandable up to 1TB), 5MP front camera and rear camera, up to 13-hour battery life

View Deal
Amazon Fire Max 11
Amazon Fire Max 11: was $229 now $179 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire Max 11 remains Amazon's best option for style and performance. With a crisp 2K 11-inch display, this tablet is a great choice for entertainment and productivity. It's also one of the least expensive tablets that supports a stylus.

Features: 11-inch (2000 x 1200) display, octa-core 2.2 GHz processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage, microSD card slot (expandable to 1TB), up to 14-hour battery life

View Deal
Fire Max 11 with Stylus Pen Bundle
was $264 now $211 at Amazon

Since the Amazon Fire Max 11 is one of the least expensive tablets to support a stylus, it's only fitting to buy this tablet bundled with Amazon's Stylus Pen. The bundle simplifies buying the tablet with the pen, but note the bundle price is the same as buying the standalone tablet and adding the $36 Stylus Pen accessory.

Features: 11-inch (2000 x 1200) display, octa-core 2.2 GHz processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage, microSD card slot (expandable to 1TB), up to 14-hour battery life, Amazon Stylus Pen

View Deal
Amazon Fire Max 11 with Keyboard Case and Stylus Pen Bundle
Amazon Fire Max 11 with Keyboard Case and Stylus Pen Bundle: was $356 now $269 at Amazon

This bundle pairs the Amazon Fire Max 11 with its handy keyboard case and stylus pen. It's a great deal for the Fire Max 11 tablet and the accessories that turn it into a productivity powerhouse. That said, if you know the stylus won't be appreciated, then just go for the tablet and keyboard case bundle on sale for $259

Features: 11-inch (2000 x 1200) display, octa-core 2.2 GHz processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage, microSD card slot (expandable to 1TB), up to 14-hour battery life, Amazon Stylus Pen, Amazon Keyboard Case for Fire Max 11

View Deal
Melissa Perenson
Melissa Perenson
Contributing Writer

Melissa Perenson has deep expertise in phones, tablets, e-readers, laptops, monitors, storage, and cameras. She buys way too many of the things she writes about it and has worked as an editor at Forbes Vetted, PCWorld, PCMag, and ZDNet, and as a writer at countless publications, including Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and TechRadar.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about tablets

Refresh your reading experience with these top 3 Kindle deals: Up to $85 off Kindle Colorsoft, Kindle Scribe, and more

I found the best 3 iPad deals from $299 for last-minute Mother's Day shoppers

It's the "End of 10," but that doesn't mean you have to install Windows 11
See more latest
Most Popular
Glacier white Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 9 against blue gradient background with epic deals laptop sticker.
Our favorite Lenovo Legion gaming laptops are up to $710 off right now — 5 deals I'd add to my cart
Silver M4 MacBook Pro against blue gradient background with epic deal laptop sticker.
The 5-star rated M4 MacBook Pro dips to $1,373 at Amazon
SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds, Sony inzone buds, PowerA Peely wired earbuds against blue gradient background.
Gaming earbuds are priced to move today, here are 5 deals I recommend from just $17
Blue Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 laptop against blue gradient background.
The Laptop Mag Editor's Choice award-winning Lenovo Yoga 9i gets a $380 price slash in sitewide sale
The Kindle Colorsoft ereader in front of an orange background beside a Laptop Mag deals icon
Refresh your reading experience with these top 3 Kindle deals: Up to $85 off Kindle Colorsoft, Kindle Scribe, and more
Blue Apple iPad 11, blue iPad mini 7, and space gray M3 iPad Air against pink gradient background.
I found the best 3 iPad deals from $299 for last-minute Mother's Day shoppers
Black Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 against blue gradient background.
The new Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 just hit an all-time low price of $199 at Amazon
Apple Memorial Day sale — Apple ecosystem against purple gradient background
Apple Memorial Day sales 2025: See the best deals on MacBook, iPad, AirPods, and more
Left and right hazel Pixel Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds against a green gradient background with epic deals sticker in the upper left corner.
Google's beloved Pixel Buds are on sale starting from $59, just in time for Mother's Day
TP-Link router deals
Amazon Gaming Week slashes up to $248 off TP-Link gaming routers — here are 5 deals I'd add to give my setup a speed boost