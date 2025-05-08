5 Amazon Fire tablet deals from $65 I recommend in time for Mother's Day
Amazon Fire tablets on epic sales
Amazon's Fire tablets have had a run of sales recently, and that's a good thing because it means these highly giftable gadgets are more affordable than ever. These tablets make a great last-minute Mother's Day gift thanks to their Amazon Prime same-day or next-day shipping (depending on your location).
Even if you live somewhere with two-day Prime shipping, you can still get one of these tablets in time for Mother's Day if you order today (Thursday, May 8). Let's get into our five favorite choices from this sale.
The least expensive tablet in this roundup is the 32GB Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet for $64, followed by the larger-screen Amazon Fire HD 10 (also with 32GB) at $89.
The remaining choices in this roundup are all variations of the Amazon Fire Max 11, Amazon's most competitively styled and equipped tablet. This model has solid sales as a standalone device (Amazon Fire Max 11 for $174) and in bundles with accessories.
Opt for the Amazon Fire Max 11 with Stylus Pen bundle for $211 if Mom is the tactile sort who likes to handwrite notes. Choose the Amazon Fire Max 11 with Keyboard Case bundle for $259 if Mom prefers to tap on a keyboard and is likely to tote the tablet with her everywhere. (Bonus pick: For the best bundle discount, opt for the Amazon Fire Max 11 Keyboard Case and Stylus Pen bundle at $269. That knocks 24% off the normal price and saves $31 over buying the tablet and its two accessories separately. (If you know you don't need the stylus, the tablet and keyboard case bundle is $10 less at $259.).
Act fast if you want one of these tablets in time for Mother's Day. Plus, most of these deals are marked "limited time," so they won't be around forever.
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet: was $99 now $64 at Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $139 now $89 at Amazon
- Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet: was $229 now $179 at Amazon
- Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet with Stylus Pen: was $264 now $211 at Amazon
- Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet Keyboard Case and Stylus Pen Bundle: was $356 now $269 at Amazon
The Amazon Fire HD 8 with 32GB of storage drops to $64, a sizable 35% discount. The 8-inch display is the perfect compromise between portability and function. It's easy to hold in one hand, but it's also big enough to enjoy reading or streaming entertainment.
Features: 8-inch HD (1280 x 800) display, hexa-core 2.0 GHz CPU, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, microSD card slot (expandable up to 1TB), 2MP front camera, 5MP rear camera, up to 13-hour battery life
Now 36% less than its regular price, the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet shaves $5 off its most recent sale price. At under 1 pound, the Fire HD 10 is simple to throw in a bag and tote around. Plus, its 10-inch FHD+ display is an optimal size for streaming, gaming, and general use.
Features: 10.1-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) display, octa-core 2.0 GHz CPU, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, microSD card slot (expandable up to 1TB), 5MP front camera and rear camera, up to 13-hour battery life
The Amazon Fire Max 11 remains Amazon's best option for style and performance. With a crisp 2K 11-inch display, this tablet is a great choice for entertainment and productivity. It's also one of the least expensive tablets that supports a stylus.
Features: 11-inch (2000 x 1200) display, octa-core 2.2 GHz processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage, microSD card slot (expandable to 1TB), up to 14-hour battery life
Since the Amazon Fire Max 11 is one of the least expensive tablets to support a stylus, it's only fitting to buy this tablet bundled with Amazon's Stylus Pen. The bundle simplifies buying the tablet with the pen, but note the bundle price is the same as buying the standalone tablet and adding the $36 Stylus Pen accessory.
Features: 11-inch (2000 x 1200) display, octa-core 2.2 GHz processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage, microSD card slot (expandable to 1TB), up to 14-hour battery life, Amazon Stylus Pen
This bundle pairs the Amazon Fire Max 11 with its handy keyboard case and stylus pen. It's a great deal for the Fire Max 11 tablet and the accessories that turn it into a productivity powerhouse. That said, if you know the stylus won't be appreciated, then just go for the tablet and keyboard case bundle on sale for $259
Features: 11-inch (2000 x 1200) display, octa-core 2.2 GHz processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage, microSD card slot (expandable to 1TB), up to 14-hour battery life, Amazon Stylus Pen, Amazon Keyboard Case for Fire Max 11
