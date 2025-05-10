Amazon is holding a Mother's Day sale, here are 15 deals to shop this weekend

Mother's Day is Sunday and Amazon is holding a Mother's Day weekend in celebration. While browsing through the categories, my eyes lit up when I saw all the epic deals on our favorite tech.

We're all about laptops over here so naturally I'm thrilled that the excellent Apple M4 MacBook Air is just $849 ($150 off) in Amazon's Mother's Day sale. The best laptop for most people, our M4 MacBook Air review unit impressed us with excellent performance, its bright Liquid Retina display, and 15 hours+ battery life.

Simply put, it's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop. Period.

One standout audio deal I like takes 50% off the Beats Solo 4, which drops them to $99. It's the lowest price ever for these Beats headphones on Amazon and a nice savings on this top-rated release.

Launched in May 2024, the Beats Solo 4 has been on the market for a year now and remains one of the best wireless headphones to buy. If you can live without noise cancellation, they're a great value for the price, boasting 40mm drivers, Personalized Spatial Audio, and up to 50 hours of battery life between charges.

Another Mother's Day sale deal I'm excited to share is the Powerbeats Pro 2 for $199 ($50 off). The most sports-centric headphones from Beats yet, the Powerbeats Pro 2 offer secure-fit ear hooks that stay locked in as you train.

With over 1,500 hours of athlete testing to help ensure a secure, comfortable fit for any ear shape and intensity level.

These are just two of the best audio deals from Amazon's Mother's Day sale.

Editor's Choice Apple M4 MacBook Air 13: was $999 now $849 at Amazon Save $150 on the M4 MacBook Air 13 at Amazon. In our M4 MacBook Air review, we liked its excellent performance, bright Liquid Retina display, and long battery life, which lasted 15 hours and 30 minutes in one test. We also praised its superior webcam and new lower price point, rating it a perfect 5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for most people Key specs: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display with True Tone, M4 10-core processor, 8-core GPU (up to 10-cores), 16GB RAM (up to 32GB), 16-core neural engine, 256GB SSD (up to 2TB), 12MP Center Stage camera, MagSafe 3 charging port, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, supports up to two external displays, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad, 30W USB-C power adapter, macOS Price check: B&H $849

Microsoft Surface Pro 11 : was $999 now $799 at Amazon Amazon's Mother's Day sale offers $200 off the Surface Pro 11 Tablet PC. In our Surface Pro 11 review, we praise its excellent performance, gorgeous display, and superb battery life. If you're in the market for a versatile device, pair the included Surface Pro keyboard (normally sold separately), and the Surface Pro 11 does double duty as a laptop. Features: 13-inch (2880 x 1920) 120Hz PixelSense LED display, Snapdragon X Plus 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Windows 11 Home

Amazon Fire HD 10: was $139 now $89 at Amazon Launched in 2023, the Fire HD 10 is the lightest Fire HD 10 yet, coming in at just under 1 pound. It has a Full HD (1920 x 1200) touchscreen and a 5MP front-facing camera. Features: 10.1-inch (1920 x 1200) touch screen, 8-core processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB of storage, up to 14-hour battery life (rated)

Google Pixel 9 (Unlocked): was $799 now $599 at Amazon Save $200 on the Pixel 9, Google's latest flagship phone. Powered by Google's latest Android 15 mobile OS and driven by advanced AI, it's the most advanced Pixel phone yet. Effortlessly search, browse, text, call, and schedule your daily routines smarter. Features: 6.3-inch (1080 x 2424) 120Hz OLED up to 1800-nit display (2700-nits peak), HDR support, Google Tensor G4 processor, Titan M2 co-processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 4,00 mAh battery, Android 15.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (Unlocked): was $1,299 now $1,067 at Amazon Save $232 on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra this Mother's Day weekend. In our hands-on Galaxy S25 Ultra review, we were impressed by its new ultra-wide camera, Galaxy AI extras, and Audio Eraser. You may recall seeing this nifty feature in action in a Samsung commercial. It seamlessly removed unwanted background noise from a video recording inadvertently captured while shooting a movie. Features: 6.8-inch (3120x 1440) 120Hz Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 8-core processor, Adreno 830 graphics, 12GB RAM (up to 16GB), 256GB of storage, a quad rear AF camera (200MP wide, 50MP wide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 50MP tele 12MP ultrawide) 12MP front camera, 5000 mAh battery, Samsung One U1 7, Android 15 OS.

Powerbeats Pro 2 : was $249 now $199 at Amazon Amazon is taking $50 off the Powerbeats Pro 2 for the first time. The most sports-centric headphones from Beats yet, the Powerbeats Pro 2 offer secure-fit ear hooks that stay locked in as you train. With over 1,500 hours of athlete testing to help ensure a secure, comfortable fit for any ear shape and intensity level. Powerbeats Pro 2 reviews from experts and owners alike are positive. Sister site Tom's Guide rated them 4 out of 5 stars, praising the earbuds' secure fit, good battery life, and great style. Features: Noise-cancelling, heart rate monitor, IPX4 sweat and water-resistant, up to 45 hours of battery life with the included charging case, works with Apple and Android devices

Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $99 at Amazon Save 50% on the latest Beats Solo 4 headphones during Amazon's Mother's Day sale. They pack redesigned custom 40mm drivers into the iconic, stylish design synonymous with Beats. Featuring Personalized Spatial Audio, they deliver immersive, clear, crisp, distortion-free sound. Features: Up to 50 hours of battery life, Personalized Spatial Audio, Fast Fuel quick-charging, high-resolution lossless audio

Google Pixel Buds A-Series: was $99 now $59 at Amazon Now $40 off, the Pixel Buds A-Series just hit their lowest price of the year. If you don't want to spend a whole lot, these are the best cheap earbuds for Android users. Though they lack noise-cancellation, the buds have an ergonomic fit that offers a tight seal to block some outside noise. This light blue color variant shown launched in 2023 whereas the clearly white and dark olive versions launched in 2021. In our Pixel Buds A-Series review, we praised their super comfortable, lightweight design, good audio quality, and excellent voice command integration. We gave them an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award cosign. Features: 12mm drivers, beamforming mics, Adaptive Sound, IPX4 water and sweat-resistant, Find My Device, up to 5 hours of battery life (up to 24 with the included charging case), hands-free Gemini AI, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: was $229 now $189 at Amazon Save $40 on my beloved Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, the best earbuds for Pixel device users. Launched in September 2024, they improve the series with enhanced sound, improved active noise cancellation (ANC), and better durability. We didn't test them, however, I own the Pixel Buds 2 and they're fantastic. Media playback and call quality are excellent, and I like their secure fit and instant connectivity with my other Pixel devices. The previous-gen Pixel Buds Pro won our Editor's Choice Award for their comfortable, lightweight design, great audio performance, and powerful ANC. Features: Google 11mm drivers, Tensor A1 chip, active noise-cancelling (ANC), twist-to-adjust stabilizer, hands-free Gemini AI, IP54 water and sweat-resistant, Find My Device, up to 8 hours of battery life with ANC on (up to 30 with the included charging case), Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $329 at Amazon Save $80 on the Apple Watch Series 10 during Amazon's Big Spring Sale. Over the Apple Watch Series 9, the Apple Watch Series 10 sports a thinner, lighter design and offers a larger display option. While we didn't get to test this latest model, the Apple Watch Series 9 earned our Editor's Choice Award for its snappy performance, nifty double-tap gesture, and bright display. Features: 42mm aluminum case, Sleep apnea detection, fast charging support, up to 18-hour battery life.