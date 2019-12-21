Laptops were made to be taken everywhere. They can be the perfect productivity tool or entertainment console when hitting the road. Wireless headphones make the perfect companion to a laptop, especially for business travelers, remote workers, students, and anyone who loves using their portable PC as their main audio source.

Sure, you can spend money on an elite gaming mouse. Maybe even a portable charger that’s powerful enough to juice up the laptop when an outlet isn’t available. But with wireless headphones becoming just as much of a travel essential as any mobile device, they remain one of the more practical, must-have laptop accessories.

The market is flooded with options and styles, from noise-cancelling headphones to true wireless earbuds. What you want is something that looks great, sounds even better, and is easy to carry around. Having some cool features doesn’t hurt either. To make the decision easier for you, we have compiled this list of the best wireless headphones, based on our extensive testing, research and comparisons.

Here are the top wireless headphones of 2019

The best overall noise-cancelling headphones

Size and Weight: 8 x 6.5 x 2 inches, 8.8 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 20 hours (NC on); 40 hours (NC off) | Bluetooth Range: 30 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Svelte, attractive design

Unbeatable noise cancellation on calls and music

Clean, precise audio

Intuitive buttons and touch controls

Adjustable ANC levels

Pricey

If you’re someone who wants to feel completely immersed in their Spotify playlists without any distractions, look no further than the current king of active noise cancellation: the Bose 700. These ultramodern-looking cans take ANC to the next level, using six microphones to filter out ambient sound across the entire frequency spectrum. You won’t notice the crying babies in coach when watching films in flight. Bose also programmed the headphones with 10 adjustable ANC levels, three of which can be assigned as presets to control the amount of noise you want to hear. Even more impressive is the call quality, as the mics amplify your vocals, while filtering out background fracas. You’ll also get crisp sound in a beautiful package that complements any MacBook model.

See our full Bose Noise Cancellation Headphones 700 review.

The best-sounding wireless headphones

Size and Weight: 10.4 x 7.3 x 2.9 inches, 9 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 30 hours (NC on); 38 hours (NC off) | Bluetooth Range: 30ft. (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Killer audio performance

Lengthy battery life

Reliable active noise cancellation

Companion app with lots of sound customization

Responsive touch controls

Subpar call quality

Design feels less premium than previous model

Combine best-in-class sound with resilient noise cancellation and lots of smart features, and you have the Sony WH-1000xM3. These wireless cans are the company’s best creation to date, powered by the all-new QN1 HD Noise Cancelling Processor, which enhances both audio processing and noise cancellation; music simply sounds serene. The Sony Headphones app opens up functionality to the user by allowing them to personalize sound as they please via built EQ or music presets. One feature you’ll definitely want to take advantage of is Adaptive Sound Control to adjust the amount of ambient sound you want to hear. Those who plan on binging The Mandalorian should feel happy knowing they’ll get 30 hours of playtime with ANC on.

See our full Sony WH-1000XM3 review.

The best overall wireless earbuds

Size and Weight: 2.4 x 1.7 x 0.9 inches, 8.8 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 4.5 hours (NC on) | Bluetooth Range: 30 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Ergonomic, comfy design

Seamless iOS and MacOS integration

Surprisingly effective noise cancellation

Superb call quality

IPX4 sweat resistance

Expensive

Short battery life

The AirPods Pro isn’t the ideal audio solution for any high-powered laptop, but what Apple’s third-gen buds afford you is sheer portable convenience. They’re super comfortable, thanks to a new design that now features integrated tips for a secure fit. Strong connectivity and instantaneous pairing are givens for all Apple devices. The charging case is easy to carry around and supports wireless charging, so you can place it atop the qi-compatible wireless charger on your desk when crunching numbers on your iMac. Apple also gives you effective noise cancellation to hush annoying co-workers and commuters. Sound isn’t anything to brag about, but the buds create a tight seal that makes it noticeably better than the previous AirPods.

See our full AirPods Pro review.

Feature-heavy cans with long battery life

Size and Weight: 7.6 x 8.8 x 3.2 inches, 10.4 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 36 hours (NC On); 41 hours (NC Off) | Bluetooth Range: 33 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Longest battery life of any noise-cancelling headphone

Energetic soundstage

Adaptive listening modes

Companion app with personalized sound options

Tri-digital assistant support (Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri)

Bulky and heavy

Bass distorts in listening modes

The amount of functionality programmed into these noise-cancellers is quite astounding. Battery life is by far the headphones’ greatest attribute, carrying up to 40 hours of playtime, which is the biggest offer of any model in the category. Jabra’s 40mm custom-engineered drivers don’t skimp on the sonics, producing loud, warm audio that gives life to even the stalest music recordings. The Elite 85h’s noise cancellation does a fine job of minimizing loud rumbles, just not to the level of Bose or Sony. You’ll also want to listen to music in standard mode, as toggling on the different listening modes can muddy up the soundstage.

See our full Jabra Elite 85h review.

Phenomenal sound at a low price

Size and Weight: 8.66 x 4.33 x 9.84 inches, 10.9 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 40 hours | Bluetooth Range: 40 feet (13 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Just because you spent big on a laptop doesn’t mean you have to do the same to score a great-sounding pair of cordless headphones. The Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT is exemplary. You get first-rate sound that lends itself gracefully to all music genres, along with some in-depth features that let you experiment with different audio codec formats to boost the headphones’ sonic capabilities. While bulky in form, the headphones provide enough comfort to keep you Fortnite-ing for hours. And what’s this about 40 hours of playtime on a single charge? These are hallmarks you won’t find on other models in the same price range.

See our full Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT review.

An AirPods alternative with versatile performance

Size and Weight: 0.8 x 0.7 x 0.6 inches, 0.19 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 7.5 hours; 20.5 hours with charging case | Bluetooth Range: 30 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Perfect charging case

Lively sound with customizable EQ settings

Compact and sleek design

Solid battery life

Passive noise cancellation and HearThrough modes

Calls sound extremely low

Digital assistant doesn’t work well

The Jabra Elite 75t is a top performer that plays nice with all platforms (iOS, Windows, Android) and packs lots of functionality into a super-compact design. You can expect better sound and battery life than the AirPods Pro at a lower price point. Not having active noise cancellation isn’t the end of the world, especially since the buds provide great passive noise cancellation. Sound is dynamic, and access to the Sound+ app lets you tweak the EQ to get the most out of songs, videos, ebooks, and podcasts. What you’re bound to cherish most is the tiny charging case that stores 20+ extra hours and adds virtually no extra weight to your carry-on bag.

See our full Jabra Elite 75t review.