Planning a vacation? Here are 3 deals on the best noise-cancelling headphones for travel

We're on the cusp of peak travel season, and chances are you're planning your vacation. Sure, getting some well-deserved R&R is fun, but let's face it, traveling is stressful.

Especially for those of us who don't have the luxury of a private jet.

Whether you're taking a plane, Greyhound, or Amtrak to your getaway, here's a travel tip. Get yourself a good pair of noise-cancelling headphones to bring with you and make your trip more enjoyable.

Ideally, the right headphones should be stylish, portable, comfortable, and excellent at blocking ambient noise that may disturb your peace.

I browsed today's headphone deals and found three top-rated ear cans I would buy.

For example, Amazon now offers the Sennheiser Momentum 4 for $269 ($110 off). These Laptop Mag Editor's Choice Award-winning headphones offer an outstanding soundstage, active noise cancelling (ANC) that rivals Bose, and strong connectivity.

In our review, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 earned a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating for the aforementioned highlights and long battery life.

During testing, our audio expert reported having 60% of juice left after 3 hours of daily use during a workweek. That's on par with Sennheiser's battery life of 60 hours on a full charge.

As an alternative, Amazon offers the Sony WH-1000XM5 for $328 ($71 off), another one of our Editor's Choice Award winners. In our Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review, we gave them a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars for their balanced, spacious sound, excellent adaptive ANC, and superb call quality.

Last, but in no way least, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra — now marked down to $399 ($30 off) on Amazon is one of the best premium wireless headphones to buy. Featuring Spatial Audio, they offer an immersive experience that makes music feel more real. Meanwhile, Custom Tune technology lets you personalize the sound.

So if you plan to trek across the country or abroad within the coming months, any of these three noise-cancelling headphones will make a great travel buddy.