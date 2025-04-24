Planning a vacation? Here are 3 deals on the best noise-cancelling headphones for travel
Save on the best noise-cancelling headphones for travel
We're on the cusp of peak travel season, and chances are you're planning your vacation. Sure, getting some well-deserved R&R is fun, but let's face it, traveling is stressful.
Especially for those of us who don't have the luxury of a private jet.
Whether you're taking a plane, Greyhound, or Amtrak to your getaway, here's a travel tip. Get yourself a good pair of noise-cancelling headphones to bring with you and make your trip more enjoyable.
Ideally, the right headphones should be stylish, portable, comfortable, and excellent at blocking ambient noise that may disturb your peace.
I browsed today's headphone deals and found three top-rated ear cans I would buy.
For example, Amazon now offers the Sennheiser Momentum 4 for $269 ($110 off). These Laptop Mag Editor's Choice Award-winning headphones offer an outstanding soundstage, active noise cancelling (ANC) that rivals Bose, and strong connectivity.
In our review, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 earned a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating for the aforementioned highlights and long battery life.
During testing, our audio expert reported having 60% of juice left after 3 hours of daily use during a workweek. That's on par with Sennheiser's battery life of 60 hours on a full charge.
As an alternative, Amazon offers the Sony WH-1000XM5 for $328 ($71 off), another one of our Editor's Choice Award winners. In our Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review, we gave them a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars for their balanced, spacious sound, excellent adaptive ANC, and superb call quality.
Last, but in no way least, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra — now marked down to $399 ($30 off) on Amazon is one of the best premium wireless headphones to buy. Featuring Spatial Audio, they offer an immersive experience that makes music feel more real. Meanwhile, Custom Tune technology lets you personalize the sound.
So if you plan to trek across the country or abroad within the coming months, any of these three noise-cancelling headphones will make a great travel buddy.
Save $110 on Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones and tune out the noise. In our Sennheiser Momentum 4 review, we praise their outstanding soundstage, active noise cancelling (ANC), and clear call quality. We gave Sennheiser Momentum 4 a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating for the aforementioned highlights and long battery life.
Cheaper alternative: Sennheiser Accentum for $129 ($20 off)
Key specs: 42mm drivers, Hi-Res playback, active noise-cancelling (ANC), built-in EQ with Sennheiser Smart Control app, 60-hour rated battery life.
Price check: B&H $299
Amazon takes $71 off the Laptop Mag Editor's Choice Award-winning Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones. In our Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review, we gave them a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars for their balanced, spacious sound, excellent adaptive ANC, and superb call quality.
Cheaper alternative: Sony WH-1000XM4 for $248 (5100 off)
Key specs: Carbon 30mm drivers, spatial audio, active noise cancellation (ANC), Ambient Sound mode, up to 30 hours of battery life, Bluetooth 5.2, touch controls, noise-cancelling microphone
Price check: B&H $328
Save $30 on the Bose QuietComfort Ultra — one of the best premium wireless headphones to buy. They're praised by sister site Tom's Guide for their immersive sound quality, top-notch ANC performance, stellar battery life, and intuitive controls.
Cheaper alternative: Bose QuietComfort for $349
Key specs: 35mm drivers, spatial audio, quiet and full active-noise cancellation, aware mode, up to 24 hours of battery life
Price check: Bose $399
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.
