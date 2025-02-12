Save $100 on Sonos Ace headphones for Presidents Day and enjoy lossless audio streaming

Now is a great time to get yourself Sonos Ace headphones as they're at a stellar price for Presidents Day. Launched in June 2024, Sonos Ace reviews sing praises of comfort, excellent sound, and noise-cancelling performance.

Right now, Sono Ace headphones are on sale for $349 at Amazon. Typically $449, this deal knocks $100 off and drops them to an all-time low price. I've been tracking the Sonos Ace's price since they released and this is the best I've seen since the holidays.

If you're due for an audio upgrade, this is one of best headphone deals in town.

In the audio arena, the Sonos Ace is formidable contender to the Bose QuietComfort Ultra. Known for its best-selling Arc soundbar, Sonos is throwing its hat into the ring with its first headphone, the Ace. Boasting exceptional comfort, superb, lossless sound, and excellent active noise cancellation (ANC), the Sonos Ace holds it own among today's best headphones.

Sister site Tom's Guide reviewed the Sonos Ace and gave them a solid 4.5 out of 5 stars. They loved the headphones' spectacular sound, wide 3D soundstage, and ANC so much that they named them Editor's Choice.

Now $100 off, the Sonos Ace are worth considering if lossless sound, noise-cancellation, and comfort are important to you.

