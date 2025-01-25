21 best pre-Presidents Day sales and deals

Pre-Presidents Day sales and deals are happending at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart and others. It's not too early to score monumental savings on laptops, tablets, smartphones, wearables, gaming and more. In some instances, you can snag discounts that match or beat deals normally seen during the holidays.

For example, Amazon Presidents Day deals preview currently knocks $250 off two of our favorite laptops, the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air and the 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro. These are the most substantial discounts I've seen for these MacBooks since Black Friday.

Ahead of Presidents Day, Amazon is slashing save up to $550 off a range of Apple products and up to $700 off select Windows laptops by Asus, HP, Microsoft, Samsung and others. Or if you want to upgrade your smaller mobile devices, save up to $500 on select iPad, Galaxy Tab, Pixel, and Surface Pro tablet as well as up to $400 off unlocked phones from Google, Motorola, Samsung and more.

Meanwhile, Best Buy's pre-Presidents Day sale deals knock up to $700 off select laptops from today's top-rated brands. Shop Windows laptops for productivity and gaming from just $119, MacBooks from $799, and Chromebooks from as low as $120.

If you prefer to go to the source, Lenovo's Premiun Tech Event currently takes up to 69% off Lenovo ThinkPad and IdeaPad business laptops, Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1s, Alienware and Dell G series gaming laptops, and more. Meanwhile, Dell's New Year Event continues to slash up to $750 off its various configurations of its top-rated XPS and Inspiron laptops and up to $600 off its powerful G-Series and Alienware gaming notebooks.

Whether you're bargain hunting for a specific mobile gadget, video game or big screen TV, there are still plenty of deals available now. From laptops to TVs, shop today's pre-Presidents Day deals below.

Presidents Day sales 2025 — Top store deals

Amazon

Apple iPad Air 6: was $599 now $499 at Amazon Save $100 on the 11-inch iPad Air 6 via Amazon's on-page coupon. The iPad Air 6 is 50% faster than the previous-gen iPad Air 5 and features landscape stereo speakers. Made of 100% recycled aluminum enclosure the new iPad Air works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil. Key specs: 11-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 Chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard

Apple M4 MacBook Pro 14: was $1,599 now $1,399 at Amazon Amazon takes $200 off the M4 MacBook Pro 14 via coupon. Featuring Apple Intelligence, the M4 MacBook Pro series is the most advanced Apple laptop series yet. Key specs: 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 10-core processor, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 16GB of unified memory, and 512GB of storage

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: $1,299 at Amazon Get a free $200 Amazon Gift Card when you preorder the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra from Amazon. Driven by AI, the new Galaxy S25 Ultra is Samsung's most advanced phone yet. It features useful Android features like Circle to Search, Call Transcript, and Writing Assist. Convenient access to Gemini AI makes it easy to find out movie start times, see the latest sports scores, get step-by-step recipes or plan a party. Galaxy S25 Ultra preorders ship to arrive by February 7. Key specs: 6.8-inch (3120x 1440) 120Hz Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 8-core processor, 12GB RAM (up to 16GB), 256GB of storage (up to 1TB), a quad rear AF camera (200MP wide, 50MP wide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 50MP tele 12MP ultrawide) 12MP front camera, 5000 mAh battery, Samsung One U1 7, Android 15 OS.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: was $999 now $599 at Amazon Lowest price! For $400 below retail, you can pick up the Google Pixel 8 Pro. Google's pro-grade phone bumps you up to a 6.7-inch (1344 x 2992) 120Hz Super Actua 1600-nit display (up to 2400 peak), 12GB of RAM, triple camera array, and 5,050 mAh battery. Key specs: 6.7-inch (1344 x 2992) 120Hz Super Actua 1600-nit display (up to 2400 peak), Google Tensor G3 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, triple camera array (50MP primary, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto camera), 10.5MP front camera, 5,050 mAh battery, Qi fast wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: was $229 now $169 at Amazon Amazon is slashing $60 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 — the cheaper alternative to the Galaxy Watch 7. In our hands-on Galaxy Watch 6 review, we liked its gorgeous display and sturdy feel. If you're looking for a smartwatch with heart monitoring, sleep coaching and fitness tracking, the Galaxy Watch 6 is worth considering. Key specs: 41mm aluminum case, IP68 water resistant, Exynos W930 dual-core processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB of storage.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $734 at Amazon Save $65 on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 with Black Titanium Case with Black Trail Loop. Launched in 2024, the Watch 2 is the biggest and most rugged option in the Apple Watch lineup. Powered by an all-new S9 chip, it improves the first-generation Watch Ultra with enhanced performance and a brighter 3000-nit display. Key specs: 49mm OLED touchscreen, GPS, cellular support, Apple S9 chip, 2000-nit display, double tap gesture, IP6X dust resistant, waterproof to 100 meters, 64GB of storage, up to 18-hour battery life, watchOS Tracking: ECG, steps, sleep, resting heart rate, target heart rate, skin temperature

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Amazon One the best pre-Presidents Day sale deals right now knock $50 off the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.

Lowest price Sony 65" X90L Bravia XR LED 4K TV : was $1,299 now $998 at Amazon Save $300 on the 65-inch Sony X90L Bravia XR LED 4K TV. Sony’s intelligent Cognitive Processor XR delivers life-like picture quality with enhanced contrast with detailed blacks and natural colors. With HDMI 2.1 and exclusive features for the PS5 (Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode), it's one of the best TVs for console gaming. Key specs: 4K LED 120Hz display, Full Array LED backlighting, Cognitive Processor XR, X-Motion Clarity, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), Dolby Vision, Smart Google TV OS, DTS Digital Surround, supports Miracast, Apple AirPlay, 4 x HDMI 2.1 ports, works with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa. Price check: Best Buy $1,199

Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: was $249 now $199 at Best Buy This deal drops the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earbuds to $199 with Plus. Samsung's answer to the AirPods Pro 2, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are designed with Galaxy device users in mind. They feature 360-degree audio, active noise cancellation, and, water/sweat restance, and have a rated battery life of up to 6 hours (up to 26 hours with the included charging case). Key specs: 360-degree audio, active noise cancellation (ANC), ambient mode, IP57 water-and-sweat resistance (earbuds only), AI voice controls, interpreter mode, 24-bit audio using Samsung Seamless Codec (Galaxy devices only), 6-hours of battery life with ANC on, 26 hours with case and ANC on, Bluetooth 5.4

Beats Studio Pro : was $349 now $249 at Best Buy Save $100 on the Beats Studio Pro headphones. If you're shopping around for cheaper AirPods Max alternatives, the Beats Studio Pro offers better sound, battery life, and enhanced compatibility for less. Key specs: Bluetooth connectivity, active noise canceling (ANC), personalized spatial audio, Apple and Android compatibility, lossless audio via USB-C, 3.5mm port, and up to 40 hours of battery life on a full charge.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Copilot+ PC: was $1,199 now $749 at Best Buy Best Buy takes a staggering $450 off the excellent Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Copilot+ PC in this epic laptop deal. In our Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x review, we called it a great all-around laptop for students and professionals. It's a satisfying introduction to Copilot+ PCs. Simply put, the Yoga Slim 7x is a senisble choice if you proritize portability and solid performance. Key specs: 14.5-inch 3K (2944 x 1840) 1000-nit 90Hz OLED display, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

Samsung HW-B650 Soundbar: was $399 now $189 at Best Buy Save $210 on on the Samsung HW-B650 soundbar and elevate your favorite content. Dolby Digital 5.1 capable creates realistic surround sound by projecting it from all around you, while DTS Virtual: X expands your listening experience without having to add extra speakers.

Target

HP Laptop 17: was $849 now $499 at Target The stylishly designed HP Laptop 17 is designed to keep you connected, entertained, and productive. Zip through day to day tasks, browse the web or consume content with a powerful Ryzen 7 processor and high resolution display. Key Specs: 17.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon Graphics, 512GB SSD, 3 x USB ports, Windows 11 Home

Anker Accessories: from $6 at Target

Target's pre-Presidents' Day sale takes up to 20% off Anker charging accessories. This is a great opportunity to replace or stock up on mobile power essentials like multi-port wall chargers, car chargers, USB-C charging cables, wireless charging pads, and portable chargers. Prices start at just $6.

Walmart

Acer Chromebook 315 : was $179 now $139 at Walmart Save $40 on this Acer Chromebook 315. This is the ideal budget laptop for everyday tasks like creating docs, web browsing, and streaming content. Key specs: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) anti-glare display, Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core CPU, 4GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 64GB of eMMC flash storage, Wi-Fi 6, ChromeOS

Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 RTX 4070: was $1,649 now $1,249 at Walmart This pre-Presidents' Day sale deal from Walmart knocks $350 off the 2024 Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 gaming laptop with RTX 4070 graphics. In our Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 review, we rated it 3.5 out of 5-stars and praised its vivid display, gaming performance, 8 hour battery life and good cooling system. Just about the only complaint we had with it was its rough-feeling trackpad. Featuring Copilot+, this AI-driven laptop ensures smooth high-performance low processing gameplay. Key specs: 14.5-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 120Hz display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 12GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Wi-Fi 7, Windows 11 Home

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora Xbox Series : was $69 now $19 at Walmart This epic pre-Presidents' deals from Walmart knocks $50 off Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora for Xbox Series X. Experience the epic wonders of the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen continent of Pandora. Journey through beautiful yet unpredictable open world regions, where lowering your guard can lead to deadly mistakes.