Presidents Day laptop deals 2024: What to expect, early sales

Outside of the holiday season, February is one of the best times of the year to buy a new laptop. Just about every electronics retailer offers Presidents Day sale deals on laptops including MacBooks, Windows notebooks, and Chromebooks. In fact, early Presidents Day laptop deals are starting to surface this week and are sure to ramp up as Presidents Day, Monday, Feb. 19 nears.

One early Presidents Day laptop deal knocks $500 off the Surface Laptop Studio 2 at Microsoft. Prices start from $1,899. In our hands-on Surface Laptop Studio 2 review, we found its versatile design and strong CPU and GPU hardware impressive. As sister site Tom's Guide reports, the Surface Laptop Studio 2 notched a multi-core score of 12,779 on GeekBench overall performance tests. This beats the MacBook Pro M3's score of 11,870. If you're in the market for a solid pro-grade Apple laptop alternative, the Surface Laptop Studio 2 might be right for you.

Shop: Early Presidents Day sales

This February, expect to see fantastic discounts on select laptops on and before Presidents Day. You'll find the best Presidents Day laptop deals at Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, Target, and Walmart. Direct discounts from Dell, HP (starting Feb. 11), Lenovo, and Microsoft will also be afoot.

So if you're looking for a price break on your next personal computer, don't sleep on this season's Presidents Day sales. If you want to snag a laptop sooner than later, there are plenty of early Presidents Day laptop deals available this week. See my recommended discounts below.

Best Presidents Day laptop deals — MacBooks

Apple MacBook Air M1: $999 $749 @ Amazon

For a limited time, the 2020 MacBook Air M1 is $150 off at Amazon. Despite being succeeded by the MacBook Air M2, it's still one of the best laptops to buy. With its blazing performance, long battery life and slim, unibody design, it's a wise choice if you want to buy a MacBook on a budget. Features:13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple M1 8-core processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD

13.6" MacBook Air M2: $1,099 $949 @ B&H

Save $50 on the excellent 13.6" MacBook Air M2. The best laptop for most people, it's ideal for day-to-day computing and powerful enough for video editing and casual gaming. As a bonus, the Magic Keyboard is a pleasure to type on. This deal ends Jan. 31 at 11:59 pm ET Features: 13.6-inch 2560 x 1664 Liquid Retina 500-nit display, M2 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, macOS Price check: Amazon $1,069 | Best Buy $1,049 w/ membership

15" Apple MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $999 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $300 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2. The MacBook Air M2 features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID.

14" Apple MacBook Pro M3: $1,599 $1,399 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $200 on the 14-inch MacBook Pro M3. Apple's M3 processor is 35% faster than its first generation M1 chip (rated). Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during game play, from realistic lighting, shadows, reflections. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Price check: Best Buy $1,399 w/ membership

16" Apple MacBook Pro M3: $2,499 $2,299 @Amazon

Save $200 on the 2023 Apple MacBook Pro 16 M3. It's the best laptop for power-users who require a reliable workhorse for heavy productivity. This high performance premium laptop is more than adequate for day-to-day tasks, graphics intensive applications. It's ideal for video editors, photographers, and creators. Features: 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, Apple M3 Pro 12‑core CPU, 18‑core GPU, 18GB RAM, 512GB SSD. Price check: B&H $2,299 | Best Buy $2,249 w/ membership

Best Presidents Day laptop deals — Windows laptops

Dell XPS 13: $1,099 $799 @ Dell

Save $300 on the Editor's Choice Dell XPS 13 9315. It's the best laptop to buy if you want an ultra-portable laptop that you can take everywhere. Features: 13.4- inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit non-touch display, Intel Core i7-1250U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Keyboard: $1,539 $999 @ Best Buy

Save $540 with this Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Surface Pro Signature keyboard bundle. This deal includes a 30-day free trial of both Microsoft 365 Family (valued at $30) and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (valued at $51) Features: 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense 120Hz touchscreen, Intel Evo Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, 256GB SSD, stylus support, 1080p camera, Windows 11 Home with Copilot Price check: Microsoft $1,539

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: $1,300 $1,028 @ Best Buy

Save $272 on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5. Suitable for productivity and casual gaming, it has everything you need to balance work and play. In our Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 review, we liked its sleek, great-sounding speakers, tactile, clicky keyboard and slim, and sophisticated design. Features: 13.5-inch (2456 x 1664) 400-nit touch screen, Intel Evo Platform Core i7-1255U 10-core PCU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage.

Dell XPS 17 RTX 4060: $2,399 $1,799 @ Dell

Save $600 on the Dell XPS 17 with RTX 4060 GPU. It's one of the best laptops for college students, business pros, and creators who want a workhorse PC. Features: 17-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit 60Hz display, Intel Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12: $3,379 $2,703 @ Lenovo

Price drop! For the first time ever, take $675 off the latest Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 coupon,"X1CARBONG12" at checkout. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 packs the latest Meteor Lake Intel Core Ultra CPU, Intel integrated Arc GPU, alongside Intel's new NPU which works in tandem with AI to improve performance and battery life. Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400-nit display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 1TB SSD, 1080p IR camera with privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home

Best Presidents Day laptop deals — Chromebooks

Acer Chromebook 315 w/ Sleeve: $226 $149 @ Walmart

Save $30 on this Acer Chromebook 315 and laptop sleeve bundle. This is one of the best laptops to buy if you want a personal computer for basic tasks. It's ideal for creating docs, web browsing and streaming content. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 64GB of eMMC flash storage.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5: $499 $349 @ Best Buy

Save $130 on the versatile Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 2-in-1 detachable. In our Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 review, we loved it so much that we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice Award. It wowed us with its vivid OLED display, long battery life, and practical 2-in-1 design. Features: 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED 400-nit touchscreen, 2.55-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7C Gen 2 8-core CPU and 8GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Qualcomm Adreno graphics, 128GB of eMMC storage, ChromeOS

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus: $499 $349 @Best Buy

Best Buy takes $150 off the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook in this deal. Lenovo and Google teamed up to release this new Plus Chromebook that packs AI-infused next-level performance into a fun 2-in-1 that’s super affordable. Powered by Google's Chrome OS with built-in virus protection and cloud backups, the IdeaPad Flex 5i is easy to use, secure, fast and versatile. Features: 360-degree flip-and-fold design. 14-inch 2K (1920 x 1200) matte touch screen, Intel Core i3-1315U 6-core CPU, Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, microSD card reader, HD webcam with microphone.

Asus Chromebook Flip CX5: $649 $449 @Best Buy

Now $200 off, the 2022 ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 is one of the best 2-in-1 Chromebooks around. It's great for students, work professionals and anyone else who want a convertible laptop for everyday use. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display, Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics 630, 128GB SSD.