5 best last-chance Amazon Big Spring Sale deals under $100 I'd add to my shopping cart

It's the final day of Amazon's Big Spring Sale and we found these 5 deals for tech gear priced under $100. This potpourri collection of gear covers a range of categories, including earbuds and headphones, tablets, and fitness trackers.

Let's start with treats for your ears. The Beats Studio Buds are now $99, a $50 price drop from the usual $149 price. This is a good savings on these capable earbuds that work well with both Apple and Android devices.

If you prefer over-ear headphones, you can get the Sennheiser Accentum for $99 (50% off)— its lowest-ever price at Amazon. These wireless Bluetooth headphones feature hybrid active noise cancelling, a comfortable fit and up to 50 hours of battery life for all-day use. .

Spring is in the air and Amazon drops the price of the Fitbit Inspire 3 to $69 ($30 off) to help you reach your fitness goals. This health and fitness tracker matches its best price ever at Amazon. It has a slim, rectangular design that feels comfortable on your wrist, and its up to 10-day battery life means you don't need to worry about recharging it daily. I've been using this device for the past six months, and it's the first wearable I can tolerate wearing overnight.

Our final sub-$100 tech picks are a pair of Amazon tablets. The first is the Amazon Fire HD 7 at $45 ($15 off). This 7-inch Fire tablet is great for general use, gaming, and streaming entertainment. Meanwhile, the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet (in grape colorway) drops to $85 ($55 off). This may not be its lowest-ever price (last seen during the past Black Friday shopping season), however, it's a solid deal if you want a kid-friendly tablet that carries Amazon's worry-free 2-year replacement guarantee.

Amazon Big Spring Sale ends at midnight, so grab these deals while you still can.

Best last-chance Amazon Big Spring Sale deals under $100

Amazon Fire 7: was $60 now $45 at Amazon Save $15 on the Amazon Fire 7 tablet. This is the smallest member of Amazon’s family of tablets. The latest refresh adds a bit more power and a lot more battery life to the remarkably affordable slate.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet: was $139 now $84 at Amazon The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet is ideal for kids 3 to 7-years old with age-appropriate content and protection. The tablet includes Amazon's 2-year replacement guarantee. Features: 8-inch HD (1280 x 800) IPS touchscreen, Hexa-core 2.0GHz CPU with 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, microSD slot for up to 1TB of storage), up to 13 hours battery life, 2MP front-facing camera and 5MP rear-facing camera, parental controls, pre-set filters for 3 to 7-year-olds

Sennheiser Accentum ANC Headphones: was $199 now $99 at Amazon Save 50% on Sennheiser Accentum Wireless Headphones and tune out the noise. We didn't test this model however, we gave its pricier sibling, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 a solid 4.5 out of 5 star rating. We loved the headphones' outstanding soundstage, active noise cancellation (ANC), and clear call quality. We expect the Sennheiser Accentum to be on par. Features: 37mm drivers, dual mics for clear calls, HD stereo sound, hybrid active noise-cancelling, built-in EQ with Sennheiser Smart Control app, 50-hour rated battery life.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $99 at Amazon The Beats Studio Buds integrate with Apple iOS and work well with Android devices, too. These Bluetooth wireless earbuds deliver powerful and balanced sound, and they have wingtips for a secure fit. Features: Active noise-cancellation (ANC) with transparency mode, IPX4 sweat and water resistance, up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with charging case)