5 best last-chance Amazon Big Spring Sale deals under $100 I'd add to my shopping cart
Shop last-chance Amazon Big Spring Sale deals on must-have tech gear for this season.
It's the final day of Amazon's Big Spring Sale and we found these 5 deals for tech gear priced under $100. This potpourri collection of gear covers a range of categories, including earbuds and headphones, tablets, and fitness trackers.
Let's start with treats for your ears. The Beats Studio Buds are now $99, a $50 price drop from the usual $149 price. This is a good savings on these capable earbuds that work well with both Apple and Android devices.
If you prefer over-ear headphones, you can get the Sennheiser Accentum for $99 (50% off)— its lowest-ever price at Amazon. These wireless Bluetooth headphones feature hybrid active noise cancelling, a comfortable fit and up to 50 hours of battery life for all-day use. .
Spring is in the air and Amazon drops the price of the Fitbit Inspire 3 to $69 ($30 off) to help you reach your fitness goals. This health and fitness tracker matches its best price ever at Amazon. It has a slim, rectangular design that feels comfortable on your wrist, and its up to 10-day battery life means you don't need to worry about recharging it daily. I've been using this device for the past six months, and it's the first wearable I can tolerate wearing overnight.
Our final sub-$100 tech picks are a pair of Amazon tablets. The first is the Amazon Fire HD 7 at $45 ($15 off). This 7-inch Fire tablet is great for general use, gaming, and streaming entertainment. Meanwhile, the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet (in grape colorway) drops to $85 ($55 off). This may not be its lowest-ever price (last seen during the past Black Friday shopping season), however, it's a solid deal if you want a kid-friendly tablet that carries Amazon's worry-free 2-year replacement guarantee.
Amazon Big Spring Sale ends at midnight, so grab these deals while you still can.
Best last-chance Amazon Big Spring Sale deals under $100
Save $15 on the Amazon Fire 7 tablet. This is the smallest member of Amazon’s family of tablets. The latest refresh adds a bit more power and a lot more battery life to the remarkably affordable slate.
The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet is ideal for kids 3 to 7-years old with age-appropriate content and protection. The tablet includes Amazon's 2-year replacement guarantee.
Features: 8-inch HD (1280 x 800) IPS touchscreen, Hexa-core 2.0GHz CPU with 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, microSD slot for up to 1TB of storage), up to 13 hours battery life, 2MP front-facing camera and 5MP rear-facing camera, parental controls, pre-set filters for 3 to 7-year-olds
Save 50% on Sennheiser Accentum Wireless Headphones and tune out the noise. We didn't test this model however, we gave its pricier sibling, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 a solid 4.5 out of 5 star rating. We loved the headphones' outstanding soundstage, active noise cancellation (ANC), and clear call quality. We expect the Sennheiser Accentum to be on par.
Features: 37mm drivers, dual mics for clear calls, HD stereo sound, hybrid active noise-cancelling, built-in EQ with Sennheiser Smart Control app, 50-hour rated battery life.
The Beats Studio Buds integrate with Apple iOS and work well with Android devices, too. These Bluetooth wireless earbuds deliver powerful and balanced sound, and they have wingtips for a secure fit.
Features: Active noise-cancellation (ANC) with transparency mode, IPX4 sweat and water resistance, up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with charging case)
The Fitbit Inspire 3 has an unintrusive profile on your wrist. It works well to monitor workouts and heartrate, and it has up to a 10-day battery life. Sale price applies to all three colorways.
Features: Tracks, steps, distance, calories, 24/7 heart rate, sleep, blood oxygen, and supports call, text and app notifications
Melissa Perenson has deep expertise in phones, tablets, e-readers, laptops, monitors, storage, and cameras. She buys way too many of the things she writes about it and has worked as an editor at Forbes Vetted, PCWorld, PCMag, and ZDNet, and as a writer at countless publications, including Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and TechRadar.
