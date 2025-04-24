I found 5 Amazon Fire tablet deals slashing up to 46% off — perfect for gifting starting at just $44

With Mother's Day fast approaching, Amazon reduced its prices across a range of Amazon devices, including some of the company's most popular tablets. I scoured the sale, and these are my favorite device choices.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is a stalwart choice that packs a solid feature set with an under-$100 price tag. The Amazon Fire HD 10 is $94 at Amazon, a sale price it frequently returns to and a healthy 32% discount over its usual $139 price. The Fire HD 10 weighs under 1 pound, and it delivers FHD+ resolution for satisfying images. It's a great choice as an extra screen for streaming video, listening to music, playing games, and more.

If you need a tablet for productivity, the Amazon Fire Max 11 remains your best choice among Amazon's offerings. The Amazon Fire Max 11 is $ 234 at Amazon for the tablet only with 64GB of storage. Even better, the Amazon Fire Max 11 Productivity Bundle also comes with the keyboard case and stylus, all for $269.

For a smaller, more compact display that's perfect for use one-handed or in tight spaces like a kitchen, consider the Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus at $64 and the Amazon Fire HD 7 at $44. Either can handle a range of tasks well, and they can do so at budget-friendly prices. The Fire HD 8 Plus is an excellent deal, considering you get the same specs as the newer 2024 Fire HD 8 model, but you also get wireless charging and a charging adapter for the price.

In addition to these Fire tablets and the other Amazon devices linked above, see more gifting options at Amazon's full device sale that also includes Ring security gear and Fire TVs.

