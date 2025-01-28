The stylish Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian neutral color headphones are now nearly 50% off at Amazon

Select Beats headphones are deeply discounted on Amazon this week. If you're shopping around for some stylish new headphones to match your wardrobe, this deal should be music to your ears.

Right now, you can get the Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian Headphones for $179 at Amazon. These special collaboration Beats headphones normally cost $349, so that's $170 in savings. I've been tracking the price of these headphones since they launched last year and this is the cheapest they've been since Black Friday.

In fact, this is one of the best headphone deals I've seen since the holidays.

Like the standard Beats Studio Pro, these special edition Kim Kardashian headphones feature active noise-cancelling, transparency mode, personalized spatial audio,and lossless audio via USB-C. On a full charge, you'll get up to 40 hours of battery life and if you're in a punch, a 10-minute Fast Fuel top up gets you up to 4 hours of uptime.

In our Beats Studio Pro review, we gave them 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review , and said "it delivers better audio, battery life, and compatibility than the AirPods Max, and for a lower price."

Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian headphones sport neutral shades on par with Kim Kardashian's signature nude makeup palette. Available in Moon, Dune, and Earth colorways, they look great with just about any fit of the day.

Alternatively, you can get the matte white Beats Studio Pro headphones for the same price.

Whether you're updating your 'phones or looking for Valentine's Day gift ideas, Beats Studio Pro headphones are a solid choice. Especially at this stellar price.

Best Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian headphone deals

Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian Headphones: was $349 now $179 at Amazon Amazon is slashing $170 off the Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian Wireless Headphones for a limited time. This is the lowest price we've seen for these special edition Beats Studio Pro headphones in 30 days. They're available in three colorways: Moon (shown), Dune, and Earth. Key features: Bluetooth connectivity, active-noise cancelling (ANC), personalized spatial audio, Apple and Android compatible, lossless audio via USB-C, up to 40 hours if battery life on a full charge Release date: August 2024 Price check: Apple $349 Price history: At $179, the Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian headphones are just $20 shy of their all-time low price. Reviews consensus: Beats Studio Pro reviews from experts agree they deliver decent ANC, balanced sound, and good call quality. Battery life is also improved over the previous-gen Beats Studio headphones. Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★ | What-Hi Fi: ★★★ Buy if: You're looking for cheaper AirPods Max alternatives. For less money, Beats Studio Pro headphones provide better sound, battery life, and enhanced compatibility. Don't buy if: You want headphones to wear for long periods of time. For some, they may feel uncomfortable after an hour.