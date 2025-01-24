3 Best Beats headphone deals fom $47
3 Best Beats headphone deals fom $47
Beats headphones are for music lovers who like to rock stylish wearable audio comfortably. They work with Android and Apple devices and support audio-sharing with AirPods.
If you just so happen to be in the market for new headphones, I found a few deals worth your while.
For one, the Beats Flex for $47 ($23 off) are the cheapest Beats earbuds you can get on Amazon. We normally don't recommend products over 2 years old, but the 2020 Beats Flex are an exception. To this day, they're still one of the best mobile audio alternatives to true wireless earbuds. If you're prone to losing things, you'll benefit from the wrap-around-the neck design of the Beats Flex.
Browse: Amazon's entire Beats Audio sale
Similar to AirPods ear detection, the Beats Flex automatically plays music when they're in your ear. Playback pauses when you connect the earbuds to one another via built-in magnets.
If you prioritize great sound, clear call quality, and 12-hour long battery life, you can't go wrong with the Beats Flex.
For $50 more you can get the Beats Studio Buds for $99 ($50 off). If well-balanced sound, noise-cancellation, and up to 24 hour battery life (with the charging case) are music to your ears, the Beats Studio Buds are for you.
Finally, if you like nice things and have room to splurge, treat yourself to the Beats Studio Pro for $249 ($100 off). We gave the Beats Studio Pro 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review, and said "it delivers better audio, battery life, and compatibility than the AirPods Max, and for a lower price."
Keep scrolling to learn more about these 3 recommended Beats headphone deals.
Beats headphone deals fom $47
Save $20 on Beat Flex wireless earbuds. Powered by the Apple W1 headphone chip and Class 1 Bluetooth for an extended wireless range, you can expect up to 12 hours of battery life from these fitness-friendly headphones, and the built-in mic reduces wind noise for elevated voice clarity during mid-workout calls.
Beats Studio Buds are $50 off right now on Amazon. In our Beats Studio Buds review, we liked their wide, well-balanced sound and striking design. We also thought their active noise cancelling functionality was fairly decent. We gave the Beats Studio Buds an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.
Key features: Bluetooth connectivity, balanced sound, active noise-cancellation, IPX4-rated water resistant, up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with charging case)
Why wait for Presidents' Day when Beats Studio Pro headphones are 100 off right now at Amazon. If you can live without the chic design of the AirPods Max, the Beats Studio Pro offer better sound, battery life, and enhanced compatibility for less. In our Beats Studio Pro review we rated them 4 out of 5 stars, citing their decent ANC, balanced sound, good call quality, and improved battery life over the previous-gen Beats Studio headphones.
Features: Bluetooth connectivity, active noise canceling (ANC), personalized spatial audio, Apple and Android compatible, lossless audio via USB-C, 3.5mm port, up to 40 hours of battery life
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.