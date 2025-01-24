3 Best Beats headphone deals fom $47

Beats headphones are for music lovers who like to rock stylish wearable audio comfortably. They work with Android and Apple devices and support audio-sharing with AirPods.

If you just so happen to be in the market for new headphones, I found a few deals worth your while.

For one, the Beats Flex for $47 ($23 off) are the cheapest Beats earbuds you can get on Amazon. We normally don't recommend products over 2 years old, but the 2020 Beats Flex are an exception. To this day, they're still one of the best mobile audio alternatives to true wireless earbuds. If you're prone to losing things, you'll benefit from the wrap-around-the neck design of the Beats Flex.

Browse: Amazon's entire Beats Audio sale

Similar to AirPods ear detection, the Beats Flex automatically plays music when they're in your ear. Playback pauses when you connect the earbuds to one another via built-in magnets.

If you prioritize great sound, clear call quality, and 12-hour long battery life, you can't go wrong with the Beats Flex.

For $50 more you can get the Beats Studio Buds for $99 ($50 off). If well-balanced sound, noise-cancellation, and up to 24 hour battery life (with the charging case) are music to your ears, the Beats Studio Buds are for you.

Finally, if you like nice things and have room to splurge, treat yourself to the Beats Studio Pro for $249 ($100 off). We gave the Beats Studio Pro 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review , and said "it delivers better audio, battery life, and compatibility than the AirPods Max, and for a lower price."

Keep scrolling to learn more about these 3 recommended Beats headphone deals.

Beats headphone deals fom $47

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds: : was $69 now $46 at Amazon Save $20 on Beat Flex wireless earbuds. Powered by the Apple W1 headphone chip and Class 1 Bluetooth for an extended wireless range, you can expect up to 12 hours of battery life from these fitness-friendly headphones, and the built-in mic reduces wind noise for elevated voice clarity during mid-workout calls.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $99 at Amazon Beats Studio Buds are $50 off right now on Amazon. In our Beats Studio Buds review, we liked their wide, well-balanced sound and striking design. We also thought their active noise cancelling functionality was fairly decent. We gave the Beats Studio Buds an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars. Key features: Bluetooth connectivity, balanced sound, active noise-cancellation, IPX4-rated water resistant, up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with charging case)