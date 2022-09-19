Can we finally admit the Beats Fit Pro are Apple's best wireless earbuds?

It’s been almost a year since the Beats Fit Pro came out. Laptop Mag considers it one of the best Apple wireless earbuds money can buy, and some critics even consider it Apple’s No. 1 true wireless model. I’m with them.

For weeks, I’ve swapped between the AirPods Pro and Beats Fit Pro, concluding that the latter is the superior product. Could it be because it’s newer? Maybe it’s the fact that the two products are nearly identical, except the Fit Pro has a more enticing design and color options.

I have more arguments to make, and whether you agree or not, this is the hill I’m willing to die on. Let me put you onto the reasons why the Beats Fit Pro is Apple’s best wireless earbuds.

Form, function, and fashion – perfected

I question your taste in style if you think AirPods look hot. Seeing them always reminds me of a common joke that circulates among journalists: they look like tampons hanging from your ears. Despite their goofy appearance, I’ll admit the AirPods offer excellent comfort and flawless operation, specifically the AirPods Pro.

On the other hand, Beats pulled off the trifecta, giving the Fit Pro a practical design, along with high-end functionality and stylish traits. The oval shape is more flattering on the ears, and the installed wingtips increase on-ear stability. Specs are similar to what you get on the AirPods Pro (more on that later). Then there’s the iconic B logo sitting on the front button that brings prestige and swagger to the buds. Let’s not forget the variety of popping colorways: Black, Sage Gray, Stone Purple, and White.

The Fit Pro has only one limited edition release under its belt: the Kim Kardashian collection, which consists of three neutral colors that match the reality star’s signature nude palette. Roll your eyes all you want. That’s still three more colors than the AirPods Pro, and they’re very attractive.

Workout buds not pretending to be more than they are

Apple convinced millions of iPhone users that the AirPods Pro can be used for exercising. Apparently, an Ear Fit Tip Test, installed tips, and sweat/water-resistant (IPX4) protection automatically qualifies them for such use. These are not, nor were they originally designed to be full-on workout earbuds. I repeat – these are not workout earbuds!

The Fit Pro are workout earbuds. They come with a more secure fit, the same IP rating, and durability that’s far superior to the AirPods Pro. Beats’ hard plastic casing doesn’t crack or scuff as easily as Apple’s casing. There’s a reason Apple makes close to a billion in AirPods replacements annually.

Drop both pairs of buds in the free weights area at your gym (or even from a high distance) and see which survives.

Better performance for a lower price

There was a time when Beats products were overpriced. Now that they’re under the Apple umbrella, Beats wireless earbuds are priced lower than Apple’s top offering: the AirPods Pro ($249). Clearly, Apple wants you to know their flagship product is the one boasting both the Apple emblem on the packaging and higher MSRP.

The Fit Pro launched for $199 and has nearly the same feature set as its porcelain cousin. I’m talking all the bells and whistles: Adaptive EQ, ANC/Transparency mode, audio sharing, automatic switching, control customization, Ear Tip Fit Test, EQ selection, Fast-Fuel charging, Find My (AirPods) integration, “Hey Siri” voice activation, and Spatial Audio with headtracking.

Sound is more fine-tuned on the Fit Pro, producing fuller, more dynamic sound with tighter bass response. Noise cancellation is equally great. Battery life is slightly longer with a full charge generating 6 to 7 hours of listening time versus the AirPods Pro’s 4.5 to 5 hours. Beats’ charging case holds 27 to 30 hours, whereas Apple’s case maxes out at 24 hours. The Fit Pro is also more platform neutral and plays nicer with Android devices, providing app support and painless connectivity.

The AirPods Pro has two high-end features you won’t find on the Fit Pro: force sensor controls and wireless charging. Most people can live without the two, especially since Fast-Fuel charging is standard on all Apple and Beats earbuds: a 5-minute quick charge = 1 hour of listening time.

What about the AirPods Pro 2?

I’m not foolish. The AirPods Pro 2 will likely go down as Apple’s true wireless crowning achievement when it releases. Some of the recently introduced features and minor design tweaks give it an advantage over the Fit Pro. But until I get a few months of use out of Apple’s latest creation, I’m riding with Beats.

Two factors already serve in the Fit Pro’s favor: longer battery life and securer fit. Are features like a MagSafe charging case with built-in speaker, personalized spatial audio, and touch volume controls going to make all the difference for the AirPods Pro 2? Maybe.

The all-new H2 processor is the AirPods Pro 2’s most compelling hallmark since it makes the buds future-proof. Then again, the H1 processor is still a beast that continues to take advantage of iOS updates and extend the lifespan of all compatible products, including the Fit Pro.

And could the Fit Pro see a re-release with the H2 chip stuffed underneath its hood? This isn’t beyond the realm of possibility. Bear in mind that Apple has updated past AirPods releases. Look what happened during the AirPods 3 launch when they quietly updated the AirPods Pro with a MagSafe wireless charging case. There’s little need to revamp the Fit Pro since it’s still fresh and popular, so repacking it with a stronger processor is more ideal than creating a whole new model.

We’ll see if it ever comes to fruition.

Bottom line

Value is everything, and the Fit Pro gets you more for your dollar. The amount of functionality stuffed into these buds surpasses the MSRP. Moreover, the odds of snagging them on sale are significantly high; we’re predicting this to be one of the best Black Friday deals this year.

The first-gen AirPods Pro should receive a generous price drop once its successor comes to market. It also looks to be discontinued (Apple’s website no longer lists it). Securing a pair will only be more difficult once retailers go through their current stock.

Therefore, if you’re all in on Apple’s ecosystem and need buds to pair with your iPhone 14, know that the best purchase is the Fit Pro…possibly until the AirPods Pro 2 hits store shelves.