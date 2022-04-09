The best cheap AirPods alternatives for $50 or less

Apple's AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro with MagSafe retail for $179 and $249, respectively. If that's well beyond your budget, there are plenty of AirPods alternatives for iPhone and Android devices out there.

AirPods are coveted and wildly popular for their great sound, comfortable fit, and easy pairing with Apple devices. But what if we told you that many lesser-known wireless earbuds hold these same attributes? In fact, many of today's best AirPods alternatives cost just under $50 or less.

For example, the JBL Vibe 100TWS wireless earbuds retail for $49.95 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. At a regular price, they're a great value and fall to a fraction of the price when on sale. JBL Vibe 100TWS earbuds are among the best AirPods alternatives you can get. They've garnered an overall review rating of 4.4 out of 5-stars based on customer feedback, and owners praise the earbuds' instant iPhone pairing, great sound, and solid noise-cancelling.

We tested the pricier $159 JBL Live 300 TWS model and found their sound, sleek design, and intuitive controls impressive. You can expect the same from the JBL Vibe 100TWS with the addition of JBL deep bass sound.

That's just one of the more affordable non-AirPods options you can get. Check out our hand-selected roundup of the best AirPods alternatives below.

Best AirPods alternatives under $50

JBL Vibe 100TWS: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The JBL Vibe 100TWS are one of the best AirPods alternatives under $50. They feature 8mm drivers with JBL deep bass sound, noise-cancelling and a lightweight, comfortable fit. Thanks to dual-connect, each earbud functions independently so you can wear one at a time or both.

Treblab X1: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

Treblab's X1 wireless earbuds are cheaper AirPods alternatives. Typically priced at just under $50, they provide rich sound and have four built-in noise-cancelling mics for vibrant call quality. With an IPX4 sweat-proof rating, touch control, and up to 24 hours with the charging case. They're great for music, gaming, and workouts.

Amazon Echo Buds 2nd Gen: was $119 now $49 @ Amazon

At just under $50, the Echo Buds 2 are more affordable than ever. Amazon's 2nd generation true wireless earbuds offer quality sound, active noise-cancellation, and sweat-resistance. They pair instantly with iOS and Android devices and provide up to 5 hours of battery life (up to 15 hours with the charging case). If you're looking for sub-$50 noise-cancelling earbuds, the Echo Buds 2 offer a great value for the price.