Amazon takes $50 off the Powerbeats Pro 2 in this first-time discount.

Black Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 against blue gradient background.
The Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are the best noise-cancelling earbuds for working out. (Image credit: Laptop Mag, Beats)

The new Powerbeats Pro 2 are the best noise-cancelling earbuds for working out. Athletes will appreciate the Powerbeats Pro 2's secure-fit earhook design, sweat resistance, and long battery life.

Right now, you can get the Powerbeats Pro 2 for just $199.95 at Amazon. These sporty wireless earbuds normally cost $250 so that's $50 in savings. Until recently, the biggest discount I've seen for these althletic earbuds was $1.

I've been price-tracking the Powerbeats Pro 2 since they launched in earlier this year in February. This marks the Powerbeats Pro 2's lowest price ever at Amazon and any other retailers.

Beating its previous price low of $249 ($1 off), this is one of the best headphone deals in town.

The Powerbeats Pro 2 are the most advanced Beats sports-centric headphones yet. Design engineers conducted over 1,500 hours of athlete testing to help ensure a secure, comfortable fit for any ear shape and intensity level.

While we didn't test these them Powerbeats Pro 2 reviews average 4.0 out of 5 stars at Amazon. Satisfied customers say the Powerbeats Pro 2 are the best earbuds for working out. Owners praise their comfrotable, secure fit, and great sound.

It's worth noting that this Powerbeats Pro 2 deal is bundled with Apple perks. New and returning subscribers get three months of Apple Music (valued at $33) for free. Meanwhile, new subscribers get three free months of Apple Fitness+ (valued at $30).

If you want the best headphones primarily for running, cycling, and working out at the gym, the Powerbeats Pro 2 are for you.

Today's best Powerbeats Pro 2 deal

Powerbeats Pro 2
Lowest price
Powerbeats Pro 2 : was $250 now $199.95 at Amazon

Lowest price! Amazon is taking $50 off the Powerbeats Pro 2 for the first time. The most advanced Beats sports-centric headphones yet, the Powerbeats Pro 2 feature secure-fit earhooks that stay locked in as you train. With over 1,500 hours of athlete testing to help ensure a secure, comfortable fit for any ear shape and intensity level.

Features: Noise-cancelling, heart rate monitor, IPX4 sweat and water-resistant, up to 45 hours of battery life with the included charging case, works with Apple and Android devices

Release date: February 2025

Price check: Walmart $199.95

Price history: This is the Powerbeats Pro 2's lowest price ever.

Reviews consensus: Powerbeats Pro 2 reviews from experts and owners alike are positive. Sister site Tom's Guide rated them 4 out of 5 stars, praising the earbuds' secure fit, good battery life, and great style.

Tom's Guide: ★★★★

Buy it if: You want the best noise-cancelling earbuds for working out, running, and cycling.

Don't buy it if: You want earbuds solely for listening to music, or prefer the standard fit of earbuds over ear-hooks. Consider the Beats Studio Buds+ for $99.

View Deal
