The new Powerbeats Pro 2 are the best noise-cancelling earbuds for working out. Athletes will appreciate the Powerbeats Pro 2's secure-fit earhook design, sweat resistance, and long battery life.

Right now, you can get the Powerbeats Pro 2 for just $199.95 at Amazon. These sporty wireless earbuds normally cost $250 so that's $50 in savings. Until recently, the biggest discount I've seen for these althletic earbuds was $1.

I've been price-tracking the Powerbeats Pro 2 since they launched in earlier this year in February. This marks the Powerbeats Pro 2's lowest price ever at Amazon and any other retailers.

Beating its previous price low of $249 ($1 off), this is one of the best headphone deals in town.

The Powerbeats Pro 2 are the most advanced Beats sports-centric headphones yet. Design engineers conducted over 1,500 hours of athlete testing to help ensure a secure, comfortable fit for any ear shape and intensity level.

While we didn't test these them Powerbeats Pro 2 reviews average 4.0 out of 5 stars at Amazon. Satisfied customers say the Powerbeats Pro 2 are the best earbuds for working out. Owners praise their comfrotable, secure fit, and great sound.

It's worth noting that this Powerbeats Pro 2 deal is bundled with Apple perks. New and returning subscribers get three months of Apple Music (valued at $33) for free. Meanwhile, new subscribers get three free months of Apple Fitness+ (valued at $30).

If you want the best headphones primarily for running, cycling, and working out at the gym, the Powerbeats Pro 2 are for you.

