Live
Cyber Monday laptop deals LIVE: $79 Chromebook, $500 off 14-inch MacBook Pro and more
Live coverage of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals available right now!
Cyber Monday laptop deals are everywhere, and they are just as big as the Black Friday savings on MacBooks, gaming laptops, Chromebooks, Ultrabooks, 2-in-1 laptops, tablets, headphones, and more!
We review over 100 laptops every year and cover the best laptop deals each month, so we are in a perfect position to let you know what are actually good deals on products you want to own. Deals like the MacBook Air M1 for $799, a $79 Lenovo Chromebook, or an RTX 3060 gaming laptop for $999 are all excellent value options worth your hard earned money
Follow our Cyber Monday laptop deals live blog for all the expert recommendations on the best ways to save money to ensure you don't miss any of the Black Friday deals as they pop up through Black Friday and beyond.
Cyber Monday laptop deals live right now (US)
- MacBook Air M1:
$999$799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- LG Gram 16 Laptop:
$1,699$1,299 @Amazon (opens in new tab)
- MacBook Air M2:
$1,199$1,049 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Apple AirPods Pro 2:
$249$199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Lenovo Chromebook 3:
$139$79 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i:
$379$199 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Samsung Galaxy Book2 360:
$949$649 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)
Cyber Monday laptop deals live right now (UK)
- HP Chromebook 11:
£129£89 @ Currys (opens in new tab)
- MacBook Air (M1/8GB/256GB):
£999£879 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 14 (512GB SSD):
£1,899£1,725 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Huawei MateBook 16S:
£1,499£1,299 @ Huawei (opens in new tab)
- MSI Katana GF66 (RTX 3070):
£1,399£949 @ Very (opens in new tab)
- Dell Inspiron 15 3000:
£528£318 @ Dell (opens in new tab)
- Huawei MateBook X Pro (2022):
£1,799£1,499 @ Huawei (opens in new tab)
- Acer Nitro 5 (RTX 3080):
£1,879£1,199 @ eBuyer (opens in new tab)
This Acer Nitro 5 Cyber Monday deal is cheaper than Black Friday!
- Acer Nitro 5 with RTX 3060:
$1,050$729 @ Acer (opens in new tab)
This Nitro 5 laptop features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of VRAM — and it's only $729 at Acer! (opens in new tab) It was originally $1,050 (yuck!), which means you get to save $321 to spend on other Cyber Monday deals.
The Nitro 5 comes with a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, an Intel Core i5-11400H CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and Windows 11 Home. As far as graphics are concerned, it comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of VRAM.
If you're looking for a stylish, powerful laptop that can handle triple-A games and graphics-intensive productivity, the Acer Nitro 5 is worth it, especially now that the company slashed a whopping $321 off (opens in new tab) the list price. Get it before the stock runs out!
This Windows 11 laptop is just $99!
- Lenovo IdeaPad 1i:
$249$99 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Dirt cheap Chromebooks are one thing, but a sub-$100 Windows laptop? The Lenovo IdeaPad 1i is not the laptop that is going to launch your career as a content creator, the Intel Celeron N4020 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage are specs that you expect to see on a lower-end Chromebook, but at $99 from Best Buy (opens in new tab) right now it is an outstanding deal for a secondary laptop or as a first laptop for a younger user.
The 14-inch display features a 1366 x 768 resolution, which again isn't going to blow you away, but is sufficient for watching streaming content on Netflix, HBO Max or YouTube. You can also rest assured that Lenovo does a solid job with durability, even on its budget laptops, so the IdeaPad 1i will hold up to being tossed in a bag or around the house.
While we haven't reviewed the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i, based on the 4.4 out of 5 stars on 173 reviews on Best Buy most buyers are pleased with their purchase and currently marked down from $249 to just $99 at Best Buy it is one of the best budget laptop deals we've seen for Cyber Monday.
This gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 and 12th Gen Intel is $999!
In case you missed it, you can grab a powerful Acer Predator Helios 300 with a 12th Gen Intel i7 CPU and RTX 3060 GPU for under $1,000!
At just $999 at Best Buy, the Acer Predator Helios 300 is packed with powerful specs that make it one of the best gaming laptops under $1,500, thanks to this deal. The Predator Helios 300 comes with a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1280) 144Hz display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated video memory. That 144Hz ensures you will enjoy smooth, tear-free gaming.
If you're looking to build a battle station, the Helios 300 has all the ports you need, as it comes with three USB-Type A ports, a USB-Type C port, an Ethernet port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a combo audio jack. Don't miss out on this Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop for $999 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy.
MacBook Air M1 hits all-time lowest price of just $799
- Apple MacBook Air M1:
$999$799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Apple's M1 8-core CPU-powered MacBook Air M1 has a long lasting battery and packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.
In our MacBook Air with M1 review, we praise the notebook's breathtaking performance and slim, unibody design. It endured 14 hours and 41 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test of continuous web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness. After thorough testing, the MacBook Air M1 garnered a 4.5 out of 5-star rating from us, backed by our Editor's Choice award.
Available for just $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab) that matches the lowest price we've ever seen on Apple's most affordable laptop.
Thank you for signing up to Laptop Mag. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.