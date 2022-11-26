HBO Max is now $2 a month in this crackin' Cyber Monday 2022 deal — here's how to get it

This Cyber Monday HBO deal is blowing up! For a limited time, new subscribers can snatch themselves an HBO Max subscription for only $2 (opens in new tab)a month — for the first three months, that is. Still, that'll save you $24 over the course of a full year, which is enough extra cash for a few movie rentals down the road.

Not for nothing, but HBO offers one of the best streaming services on the market; HBO Max has an expansive library of content spanning decades of television, movies, and comedy specials. Plus, if you're a diehard Game of Thrones fan, you'll probably appreciate the hit spin-off series House of the Dragon. And if you've got any career narcissists in your family, you're simply gonna love Succession.

Sure, there are plenty of other streaming deals to keep you entertained over the holidays, and scores of free streaming services for your smart TV and/or streaming device of choice. But this isn't TV. It's HBO.

Save big on HBO Max! Enjoy oodles of award-winning content for just $1.99 a month for the first three months. With this Cyber Monday deal, you must be a new subscriber and have a valid email address.

From classic cartoons like Bugs Bunny and Tom & Jerry to educational kiddy shows like Sesame Street, HBO Max is loaded to the...err, max with entertainment for everyone in your family. Bonus: if you're a comic book fan, you'll find an impressive library of movies and animated series from the DC universe.

HBO has been the happy home of stand-up comics for nearly five decades, and you can enjoy other comedy shows such as Veep, The Big Bang Theory, and the Emmy Award-winning Abbott Elementary for the next three months, all for just $1.99 a month (if you're a new subscriber).

