Best Buy! Save $100 on the TCL 65-inch Class 4-Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV in this beautiful Black Friday deal

Black Friday TV deals are getting ready to rock, and they complement the growing list of Black Friday 4K TV deals that are already flooding our inboxes. In short, it's never been a better time to upgrade your boob tube, starting with this smart TV deal at Best Buy.

Right now, you can snag the TCL 65-inch Class 4-Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $400 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), saving you a sweet $100 in the process. That'll leave a few extra bucks in your pocket for the best Black Friday 2022 streaming deals and Black Friday gaming deals, which ain't too shabby. Thanks to baked-in Google Assistant functionality and an ultra-bright LED panel, this super-sized smart TV is a one-stop shop for all of your favorite media, keeping everything organized and easy to access at the touch of a button.

Save $100 on the TCL 65-inch Class 4-Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV! If you like Google Assistant on your phone, you'll love having the extra ears on your TV, thanks to curated watchlists and personalized recommendations. Chromecast is built right in, too, making it easy to stream media from your Android phone or tablet. This deal even comes with three free months of Apple TV+ (for new subscribers), and a free 30-day trial of FubuTV.



Featuring phenomenal 4K goodness for just $400, the TCL 65-inch Class 4-Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV packs a pixelated punch – especially at this price. The LED panel has a 60Hz refresh rate, boasting superior brightness and higher color contrast over OLED competitors.

With built-in connectivity to Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Peacock, Hulu, Disney+, YouTube, YouTube TV, Vudu, Google Play Movies & TV, Spotify, and more, you'll never run out of entertainment, no matter what your eyeballs are in the mood for. Not sure what to choose? Google Assistant is there to help with curated playlists and intelligent recommendations.

Measuring 57.4 x 35.3 x 3.3 inches and clocking in at 37.9 pounds, this smart TV is the perfect size for most living rooms, family rooms, and bedrooms. And with 64.5 glorious inches of viewing space, you'll never have to squint at finer details, either.