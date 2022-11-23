5 best Black Friday 2022 streaming deals

Black Friday deals are in full swing, and digital streaming services have joined the analog army of holiday sales you'll find online. Monthly subscriptions for on-demand entertainment seem to be getting more expensive every year, but good news: now is the perfect time to save a few bucks before collapsing into your couch.

Still, finding the right streaming service to fit your family's lifestyle is a matter of deciding which content you'd like; each streaming platform has different partnerships with different production studios, making each service unique in terms of the movies, TV shows, and live events subscribers have access so. (For example, the Game of Thrones franchise is exclusive to HBO, as is Ted Lasso to Apple TV.)

Our favorite Black Friday streaming deal might be the Disney Plus, ESPN+ and Hulu bundle, which is just $13.99 a month until December 8 (opens in new tab). The price of entry gives you everything one of the best streaming services has to offer, with more movies, TV shows, and live sporting events added each month. That includes edge-of-your-seat content from from the NBA, NHL, UFC, and more.

But that's not all, folks! We've rounded up our favorite streaming services deals for Black Friday. Keep reading to see which one is right for you. (And your wallet.)

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus: $7.99/mo $80 per year (opens in new tab)

Save $16 on this Black Friday Disney+ deal! Stream all your favorite movies and TV shows from Pixar, Marvel, Stars Wars, and National Geographic with this Black Friday deal, which unlocks oodles of colorful content for just $80 per year. The $13.99 Disney Plus, ESPN+ and Hulu bundle includes live sporting events from from the NBA, NHL, UFC, and plenty more. Act fast because Disney is jacking up their subscription prices on December 8.

(opens in new tab) Hulu: $7.99/mo $1.99 a month (opens in new tab)

Speaking of Hulu deals. Get standalone access to all those sweet streaming perks for only $1.99 a month. With this Black Friday deal, you gotta be a new (or returning) subscriber who hasn't had an active subscription for at least one month. This ad-supported Hulu deal gives you access to the full library of TV shows and movies available from the streaming giant. This deal only lasts through November 28, so don't delay.

(opens in new tab) HBO Max: $9.99/mo $1.99 a month (opens in new tab)

Dragon-sized savings on HBO Max! Enjoy award-winning content and superb streaming perks for just $1.99 a month for the first three months. (For this Black Friday deal, you must be a new subscriber with a valid email address.) From classic cartoons like Bugs Bunny and Tom & Jerry to educational content like Sesame Street, there's endless entertainment for everyone in your family. This Black Friday deal won't last forever: it ends on November 28.

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus Bundle: $50 $25 for 1 year (opens in new tab)

Save 50% on Paramount Plus annual plans. The Paramount Plus Essential plan now costs $24.99 for the first year instead of the normal price of $49.99 annually, which is good news for your wallet. This base plan includes thousands of TV shows and movies, NFL on CBS live, top soccer games, and CBSN 24/7 live news. Act fast, because this limited-time offer ends on November 27.

(opens in new tab) Peacock: $4.99/mo $0.99 a month (opens in new tab)

Save big on Peacock! Enjoy all of its streaming perks for only $0.99 a month. With this Black Friday deal, you must be a new subscriber who has a valid email address. If you're a sports fan, you'll be elated to know that you can watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on Peacock. Score this Black Friday deal by using the promo code SAVEBIG.

Once you've taken advantage of the Black Friday laptop deals you'll find this week, it's time to figure out what to watch on that brand-spanking new high-res display you've presumable purchased.

1. An annual subscription for Disney Plus is down to $80 right now, and this is your magical one-stop shop for everything Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Stars Wars, and National Geographic — content the whole family can enjoy. Whether you're a fan of nostalgic cartoons (X-Men: The Animated Series, Gargoyles, Duck Tales), rock-'em-sock-'em superhero movies and TV shows (Ms. Marvel, She Hulk: Attorney at Law, Iron Man), or documentaries about the great outdoors (America the Beautiful), a Disney+ subscription has a little something for kids — and adults — of all ages.

2. Hulu drops to $1.99 a month for Black Friday, and this remains one of the best streaming services available, with exclusive content like The Bear, The Handmaid's Tale, and Reservation Dogs alongside popular current and classic shows from all the major networks. Add in a wide array of on-demand movies, and it's easy to see why Hulu is a must-have for cord-cutters.

3. We're not done yet. HBO Max is only $2 a month for new subscribers, offering one of the best streaming services on the market. HBO Max has a huge library of content spanning decades of television, movies, and comedy specials. Bonus: if you're a Game of Thrones fan, you can watch the entire original series (and the huge hit spin-off series House of the Dragon) whenever you like. Rawr.

4. You can also save 50% off Paramount Plus, which is perfect for NFL fans. Paramount Plus offers a vast library of shows, movies, sports, and Paramount Plus exclusives and original hits like the Halo TV series, South Park: The Streaming Wars, and Seal Team. You also get access to live NFL games on CBS, live Champions League soccer matches, and 24/7 news coverage. Game on!

5. Last but not least, Peacock is only 99 cents a month in this Black Friday deal. If you're a diehard sports fanatic, you'll be elated to know that you can watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on Peacock. You can also catch critically acclaimed shows such as Yellowstone and The Office, along with reality TV franchises like Real Housewives and Southern Charm.

Granted, there are plenty of free streaming services to keep you entertained over the holidays, but you won't have the same selection of premium TV shows, new movies, and live sporting events offered by one of the subscriptions above.