Epic Paramount Plus student discount takes 50% off any plan, here's how to claim this deal
This limited-time Paramount Plus student discount takes 50% off in time for March Madness
College basketball fans can watch March Madness on CBS via Paramount Plus. Subscriptions to the streaming services start with Paramount Plus Essentials for $7.99/ mo. or $59.99/ yr. The highest tier, Paramount Plus with Showtime bumps the cost up to $12.99/mo. or $119.99/yr.
The usual Paramount Plus student discount takes 25% off, but for March Madness, the savings are even sweeter.
From now through April 8, students get 50% off any Paramount Plus Plan. To claim this offer, verify your student status and choose the Paramount Plus plan that's right for you. Or, visit paramountplus.com scroll to the bottom of the page, and select, Are You a Student?
You may watch March Madness 2025 on CBS via Paramount Plus. All 24 games will air on this channel during the NCAA Tournament, including the Final Four, Elite 8, and Sweet 16.
Today's best Paramount Plus deal
Paramount Plus Student Discount
Students now save 50% on any Paramount Plus Paramount Plus includes access to thousands of TV shows and movies, NFL on CBS live, top soccer games, limited ads, CBSN 24/7 live news, and more. This ends on April 8, 2025
Paramount Plus also affords you access to other live sports and popular originals like 1923, Landman, and School Spirits. Or watch kid favorites and the best titles for family movie nights like Sonic the Hedgehog 3, SpongeBob SquarePants, and PAW Patrol, as well as blockbuster hits such as Gladiator II.
Paramount Plus is a solid option if you want to switch from cable to streaming. It also makes a great gift for any occasion including the holidays. Subscribers can watch movies, TV shows, and live TV on up to three devices.
It works with Android and iOS, PlayStation, Xbox, Chromecast, Fire TV and more.
