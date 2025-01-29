Get Netflix and Max free for 12-months with this Verizon Fios bundle deal

Verizon is throwing in Nextlix and Max for free with select Fios Home Internet plans.

Let's face it, the cost of paid streaming services add up and in some instances, defeat the whole purpose of cord cutting. If you're considering upgrading your home internet service, Verizon is throwing in a bonus streaming bundle that's hard to refuse.

For a limited time, get 12-months of Netflix and Max for free when you switch to the Verizon Fios Home Internet 1 Gig Plan for $89.99/month. Verizon's 1 Gig Home Internet Plan provides speeds of up to 940 Mbps, a free router, and Whole-Home Wi-Fi at no additional cost.

Verizon will take $10 off the monthly cost which drops it $79.99 when you opt for paperless invoices and auto-pay. This pricing is locked in for guaranteed 5 years and Verizon is waving the normally $99 professional installation fee.

Verizon Fios Netflix and Max Bundle

Netflix with ads costs $7.99/month ($95.88/year) whereas the ad-supported Max (formerly HBO Max) plan costs $9.99/month or $99.99/year. With Verizon's streaming bundle freebie, that's a combined savings $196/year for entertainment. Tack on the set up fee you no longer have to worry about so you're saving $295 in total.

This is one of the best internet service/streaming deals I've seen outside of the holidays. It's also an excellent value bundle if you smooth, reliable high speed data for streaming and gaming is important to you.

I switched to Verizon Fios from Spectrum last year and never looked back. Connections are strong in every room, games download faster, streams start quicker, and buffering is rare.

Get Netlix and Max free for 12 months with Verizon Home Internet. (Image credit: Verizon)

Though smart TVs nowadays include pre-installed apps for watching free live TV and movies, a paid subscription opens up a whole new world of exclusive libraries of content.

Have a Verizon phone plan or opening a new line? With any Verizon mobile plan, you can get the 1 Gig Home Internet Plan for just $64.99/month. Again, your first year of Netflix and Max is free and the $99 set up fee is waived.

There's no telling how long Verizon's deal will last so act now to get on Verizon's high speed Fios fiber optic network for less.