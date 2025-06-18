I found the 13 best Apple back-to-school deals in 2025: Save on MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, and more
Great news students and teachers! If you've been researching the best Apple back-to-school deals in 2025, the Apple Education Store special offers are now live through September 30.
Whether you are in the market for a new MacBook, iPad, or iMac, you can select a free pair of AirPods or select accessories with the MacBook or iPad. If you just need the MacBook or iPad, you can find a deeper discount amoung our best MacBook deals or best iPad deals, but the free AirPods or accessory changes that math during the back-to-school season.
Prices start from $899 for the MacBook Air M4 — the best-value MacBook you can get and a rare 5-star Editor's Choice laptop. Eligible free items are:
- AirPods 4 with ANC
- AirPods Pro 2
- Magic Mouse
- Magic Trackpad
- Magic Keyboard with Touch ID.
Apple offers a similar back-to-school deal on the iPad Air and iPad Pro, but free options only include the Apple Pencil Pro or AirPods 4. The following AirPods and accessories are available at a discount of $119-$129, so you just pay the listed shown here:
- AirPods 4 with ANC ($50)
- AirPods Pro 2 ($120)
- Magic Keyboard for iPad Air 11-inch ($130)
- Magic Keyboard for iPad Air 13-inch ($180)
- Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 11-inch ($160)
- Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 13-inch ($210)
Of course other retailers also have great Apple deals for back-to-school season, so if you're looking for the best Apple back-to-school deals, there are plenty of ways to save.
Browse our favorite Apple back-to-school deals below.
Apple back-to-school Apple deals
MacBooks
Plus FREE AirPods or accessory
Get a free set of AirPods or an accessory through Sept. 30, 2025, when you purchase the MacBook Air M4 from the Apple Education Store. In our MacBook Air M4 review, we gave it a rare 5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best laptop for outstanding battery life and powerful performance. If you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver you can't go wrong with the MacBook Air M4.
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M4 10-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 12MP Center Stage camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS.
Plus FREE AirPods or accessory
Get a free set of AirPods or an accessory through Sept. 30, 2025 with your MacBook Pro M4 purchase at the Apple Education Store. Students, parents, educators, and faculty save $100 outright, so prices start from $1,499. We awarded the MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 an Editor's Choice and 5-stars for its astounding performance, battery life, brilliant display, and unmatched build quality.
Features: 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 10-core processor, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 12MP Center Stage camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, MagSafe charging
iPads
Students and teachers can get the iPad 11 from the Apple Education Store starting at $329. The iPad 11 is ideal for consuming content, internet browsing, managing emails, checking socials, and light productivity. We gave the iPad 11 our Editor's Choice award for good reason. It's powerful and snappy, has a beautiful display, and impressive speakers.
Features: 11-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display, Apple A16 chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, 12MP front camera, records up to 4K video, USB-C connector, Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil support (both sold separately), over 11 hours of battery life.
Plus free or discounted AirPods or accessory!
Students, teachers, parents, and faculty can pick up an iPad Air M3 starting from $549 and receive a free or discounted pair of AirPods or accessory.
Features: 11-inch (2360 x 1640) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, Apple M3 8-core CPU, 9-core GPU, Hardware-accelerated ray tracing, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage, 12MP wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, iPadOS 18, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C, and Apple Intelligence.
Plus free or discounted AirPods or accessory!
Students, teachers, parents, and faculty get instant savings on the iPad Pro at the Apple Education Store. For a limited time, Apple is also throwing in a free or discounted pair of AirPods or accessory.
Features: 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR Tandem OLED 120Hz, Apple M4 with 9-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 12MP ultra-wide TrueDepth camera with Face ID support, rear 12MP wide camera, USB-C, Apple Intelligence.
Apple Watch
Now $60 off, the Apple Watch SE 2 is at a stellar price. This sequel is 20% faster than the first-generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Plus, daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app help you stay on top of your health and fitness.
Features: 40mm OLED touchscreen, Apple S8 chip, 1000-nit display, water resistant to 50 meters, 32GB of storage, watchOS, up to 18-hour battery life, Tracking: Steps, sleep, resting heart rate, target heart rate
Price check: Best Buy $249
Save $170 on the Apple Watch Series 10 GPS smartwatch.
Features: 46mm aluminum case, Sleep apnea detection, fast charging support, up to 18-hour battery life.
Price check: Best Buy $429
Amazon knocks up to $59 off the Apple Watch Ultra 2 today. The Watch Ultra 2 is the most significant and rugged option in the Apple Watch lineup. Powered by an all-new S9 chip, it improves the first-generation Watch Ultra with enhanced performance and a brighter 3000-nit display.
Features: 49mm OLED touchscreen, GPS, cellular support, Apple S9 chip, bright 2000-nit display, new double tap gesture, IP6X dust resistant, waterproof to 100 meters, 64GB of storage, up to 18-hour battery life, watchOS. Tracking: ECG, steps, sleep, resting heart rate, target heart rate, skin temperature
Price check: Best Buy $799
AirPods
Successor to the AirPods 3, the AirPods 4 feature a new design and enhanced audio via Apple's H2 chip.
Features: Apple H2 chip, noise cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio, hands-free Siri, 1P54 dust, sweat, water-resistant
For a better fit and enhanced sound, the AirPods 4 feature an all-new design and Apple H2 chip. This upgraded model adds active-noise cancellation, similar to the AirPods Pro 2.
Features: Active noise-cancellation (ANC), Apple H2 chip, Voice cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio, hands-free Siri, 1P54 dust, sweat, water-resistant
Save $80 on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, and personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry-free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.
These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones, and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.
Price check: Apple $549 w/ free engraving | Best Buy $499
If you prefer wired earbuds and have an older iPhone or a Mac, pick up the Apple EarPods with a 3.5mm AUX cable. Cheaply priced and sufficient for listening to Apple Music playlists on commutes, these wired buds pump out clean, pleasant sound that emphasizes treble and vocals. Inline controls let you easily adjust volume, control playback, and answer or end calls.
