Best Buy's March Madness sale slashes up to $700 off Sony TVs — here are 7 4K TV deals I recommend

March Madness is upon us and that means now is the perfect time to upgrade your TV. This feels like the bit where I make some sports references, but I'm from the UK so my NCAA basketball knowledge isn't great. Pass me the rock? Nailed it.

While my American sports knowledge might not be up to scratch, I know my way around the best tech deals on either side of the pond, and there are some stellar deals on Sony TVs over at Best Buy right now.

We've dug out some of the most compelling deals in the sale, with size options including 55-inch, 65-inch, and even a couple of 85-inch models if you're looking to replace one of the walls of your house with a TV... hey, no judgment here, having a load-bearing television is the dream. Every screen here is 4K too, so you can enjoy the game without your buddies ribbing you for your potato-quality display.

Whether you're looking for a budget, mid-range, or premium TV to upgrade your TV and sports-watching experience, we've got you covered below.

Sony TV Deals — Quick List

Sony 85-inch class BRAVIA 7 4K TV: was $2,999 now $2,499 at Best Buy Save $500: It's not quite a cinema screen in your living room, but it's damn close and for a fraction of the price. This enormous 85-inch 4K display will make your movies and TV shows look stunning, and the 120Hz refresh rate means it's a great choice for console gamers too. Features: 4K (2160p) Mini-LED QLED panel, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), Dolby Vision, Full Array Local Dimming

Sony 85-inch BRAVIA 9 4K TV: was $4,799 now $4,199 at Best Buy Save $600: Oooo, big boy! This enormous 85-inch display is Sony's flagship model and comes with a similarly hefty price tag. But is it worth the jump in price versus the Bravia 7 above? For most people, absolutely not. The Bravia 7 is 95% as good for a good chunk of change cheaper. But if you simply must have the best LED TV that money can buy, this is it, and you can buy it for slighlty less money right now. Features: 4K (2160p) Mini-LED QLED panel, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), Dolby Vision, XR Motion Clarity, Full Array Local Dimming

Sony 65-inch BRAVIA XR A75L 4K TV: was $1,499 now $1,399 at Best Buy Save $100: Get the inky blacks and stunning contrast of OLED without breaking the bank with this entry-level OLED TV from Sony. This model is from 2023 so it's not at the cutting edge, but that also means the MSRP has crept down from $2000 to $1500 over the years. Add on this extra $100 discount and you're getting a lot of TV for your money. Features: 4K (2160p) OLED panel, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10.

Sony 65-inch BRAVIA 3 LED 4K TV: was $799 now $699 at Best Buy Save $100: The Bravia 3 is the most affordable 65-inch option in Sony's Bravia line-up (and our roundup). It lacks a lot of the fancy technology and features of the models above, but it's a solid 4K TV for budget-conscious buyers (especially with $100 off). Tom's Guide gave it 2.5 out of five stars in their review, noting that it's a fine TV that's surrounded by better competitors at lower prices. For this reason, we'd recommend you stump up the extra $150 and grab the XR X90L above if you can afford it, but if not, this is a solid option. Features: 4K (2160p) LED panel, 60Hz refresh rate, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), Dolby Vision, Direct Lit.