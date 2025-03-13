TCL March Madness TV deals slash up to 56% off top-rated QLED, QD-Mini LED TVs
Score huge savings with TCL March Madness TV deals
Good news for sports fans shopping around for a new TV to watch the 2025 March Madness tournament. Prices on TVs are dropping as retailers roll out spring savings for your tech refresh needs.
The 2025 March Madness tournament kicks off this weekend with Selection Sunday, which airs on March 16 at 6 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount Plus. Just in time for the 2025 NCAA Tournament, TCL March Madness TV deals are now live at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.
If you're buying a new TV on a budget, TCL TVs offer the best bang for your buck. They offer excellent performance, picture, and sound quality for an affordable price point. And thanks to March Madness TV deals, select models are even more affordable than ever before.
After seeing how well TCL TVs performed and lasted with my family members, I didn't hesitate to buy myself a TCL Q7 QLED when my old LG TV died. This was over a year ago, and I find the picture quality and contrast are on par with pricier TV brands.
Outside of Black Friday and the Super Bowl, March Madness TV deals offer hefty discounts on top-rated TCL televisions. With prices now plummeting, it's one of the best times of the year to buy a new TV.
Here are the best TCL March Madness TV deals available now, starting from $349.
Best TCL March Madness TV deals
TCL March Madness TV deals — Quick links
- 65" TCL Q65 QLED 4K TV: was $549 now was $349 at Amazon
- 75" TCL Q65 QLED 4K TV: was $749 now $529 at Best Buy
- 85" TCL Q65 QLED 4K TV: was $1,199 now $799 at Best Buy
- 75" TCL QM7 QD-Mini LED TV: was $1,349 now $899 at Best Buy
- 85" TCL QM7 QD-Mini LED TV: was $1,799 now $1,399 at Best Buy
- 75" TCL QM8 QD-Mini LED TV: was $1,999 now $1,499 at Amazon
- 98" TCL QM8 QD-Mini LED TV: was $5,999 now $3,999 at Best Buy w/ free installation
March Madness TV deals — TCL Q6-Series
Save $200 on the TCL 65" Q65 QLED 4K TV with Google TV and nab it for an all-time low price. Best Buy has it for the same price and bundles this deal with 50% off select Google Nest devices. This 2024 model features an upgraded TCL AIPQ Processor with Deep Learning AI. This new TV chip technology optimizes each scene for an unrivaled cinematic experience.
Features: 4K resolution, QLED technology, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR Pro+, Game Accelerator Enhanced Gaming, Voice Remote, Works with Alexa, Streaming Television
Price check: Best Buy $349
This March Madness TV deal from Best Buy takes $220 off the 75-inch TCL Q6-Series QLED 4K TV with Google TV. Plus, save 50% on a Google Nest device with your purchase. Launched in 2024, the TCL Q6-Series features an upgraded TCL AIPQ Processor with Deep Learning AI. This new TV chip technology optimizes each scene for an unrivaled cinematic experience.
Features: 4K resolution, QLED technology, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR Pro+, Game Accelerator Enhanced Gaming, Voice Remote, Works with Alexa, Streaming Television
Price check: Amazon $529
Save $400 on the 2024 TCL 75-inch Q6-Series QLED 4K TV with Google TV. It features an upgraded TCL AIPQ Processor with Deep Learning AI. This new TV chip technology optimizes each scene for an unrivaled cinematic experience.
Features: 4K resolution, QLED technology, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR Pro+, Game Accelerator Enhanced Gaming, Voice Remote, Works with Alexa, Streaming Television
Price check: Amazon $799
Save a staggering $1,500 on the colossal TCL 98" Q65 QLED 4K TV at Best Buy. This deal includes free installation (valued at $400). Featuring the latest TCL AIPQ Processor with Deep Learning AI, it delivers a cinematic experience unlike ever before. Especially at this massive display size. Luckily, Best Buy offers free installation for a hassle-free setup.
Features: 4K resolution, QLED technology, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR Pro+, Game Accelerator Enhanced Gaming, Voice Remote, Works with Alexa, Streaming Television
Price check: Amazon $1,499
March Madness TV deals — TCL QM7-Series
The 75-inch QM7-Series QD-Mini LED TV is $450 off at Best Buy — one of the best TVs for watching sports. This QLED TV features Mini LEDs to deliver premium picture quality in any lighting. The TCL QM7 is one of the best monitors for gamers who want a big screen for both PC and console gaming.
Features: 4K UHD resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1500-nit brightness, full array local dimming (FALD), HDR Ultra (Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, & HLG), TCL AIPQ PRO Processor with Deep Learning AI
Price check: Amazon $899
Save $400 on the 85" QM7-Series QD-Mini LED TV at Best Buy — one of the best TVs for watching sports. This QLED TV features Mini LEDs to deliver premium picture quality in any lighting. The TCL QM7 is one of the best monitors for gamers who want a big screen for both PC and console gaming.
Features: 4K UHD resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1500-nit brightness, full array local dimming (FALD), HDR Ultra (Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, & HLG), TCL AIPQ PRO Processor with Deep Learning AI
Price check: Amazon $1,399
Save $1,700 on the 98" QM7-Series QD-Mini LED TV at Amazon — one of the best TVs for watching sports. This is an excellent markdown, considering this TV fetched a staggering $5,000 when it launched in 2024. This QLED TV features Mini LEDs to deliver premium picture quality in any lighting. The TCL QM7 is one of the best monitors for gamers who want a big screen for both PC and console gaming.
Features: 4K UHD resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1500-nit brightness, full array local dimming (FALD), HDR Ultra (Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, & HLG), TCL AIPQ PRO Processor with Deep Learning AI
Price check: Walmart $2,999 | Best Buy (sold out)
March Madness TV deals — TCL QM8-Series
Amazon takes $500 off the 75-inch TCL QD-Mini LED TV just in time for March Madness. Featuring QD-Mini LED ULTRA with 5,000 local dimming zones, you get stunning picture quality and higher color volume for premium picture quality in any lighting.
Features: 4K UHD resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 5000-nit brightness, 5000 local dimming zones HDR Ultra (Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, & HLG), TCL AIPQ PRO Processor with Deep Learning AI
Price check: Best Buy $1,499
Best Buy knocks $2,000 (50% off list price) off the 98-inch TCL QD-Mini LED TV. This deal includes free installation (valued at $400). Featuring QD-Mini LED ULTRA with 5,000 local dimming zones, you get stunning picture quality and higher color volume for premium picture quality in any lighting.
Features: 4K UHD resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 5000-nit brightness, 5000 local dimming zones HDR Ultra (Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, & HLG), TCL AIPQ PRO Processor with Deep Learning AI
Price check: Amazon $3,999
