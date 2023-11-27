7 best Cyber Monday OLED TV deals: Save up to $600 on LG, Sony and Samsung
Cyber Monday is here and while we certainly are finding dozens of amazing Cyber Monday laptop deals, as lovers of gaming, movies, and TV we have been scouting the best OLED TV offers as well.
Thanks to Cyber Monday, now is the best time to buy an OLED TV, and we've got a range of choices here, from LG to Sony to Samsung. Looking for something small? Check out the incredibly inexpensive LG A2 48" OLED for just $548! Need something bigger? Then the Sony Bravia A95K 65-inch OLED may be your huckleberry.
Here's a rundown of all the best Cyber Monday OLED TV deals, with some discounts even deeper than Black Friday.
Best Cyber Monday OLED TV deals
LG A2 48" OLED 4K TV:
$1,299 $549 @ Best Buy
Lowest price! Save $750 on the LG A2 48" OLED 4K TV. The LG A2 features an a9 Gen 5 processor to deliver a lifelike picture with more depth and rich colors. This is one of the most affordable LG OLED TV deals we've seen for Cyber Monday. It's not intended to be a gaming display, as it doesn't meet the standards for modern consoles, but otherwise it is excellent for the price.
LG C3 48" OLED evo 4K TV (2023):
$1,196 $1,046 @ Amazon
Lowest price! Save $150 on the 2023 48-inch LG C3 OLED evo 4K TV. The LG C3 features an a9 Gen 6 processor to deliver enhanced picture and performance over the previous-gen LG C2's a9 Gen 5. One of the best TVs for gaming, the LG C3 brings improved gaming to the series with Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium and Variable Refresh Rate. Four built-in HDMI 2.1 ports make it easy to connect your game console or laptop. It works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit.
55" Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV (2023):
$1,897 $1,297 @ Amazon
Lowest price! Save $600 on the 55" Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV. It features Quantum HDR, Dolby Atmos with Object Sound Lite for 3D sound that moves with audio. The TV's built-in Samsung Gaming Hub as found in the brand's gaming monitors gives you instant access to cloud gaming apps.
Price check: Best Buy $1,299
55" LG G3 OLED evo 4K TV:
$1,996 $1,796 @ Amazon
Lowest price! Amazon is slashing $200 off the LG G3 OLED evo 4K TV for a limited time. LG boasts it as the brightest OLED TV ever thanks to Brightness Booster Max. Featuring a 120Hz refresh rate, you'll enjoy smooth, fast movement whether you're watching an action packed movie or playing your favorite first person shooter or driving game.
55" Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED:
$1,498 $1,398 @ Amazon
Lowest price! Save $100 on the Sony Bravia A80L OLED and replace your monitor with this stunning display. Experience sports, movies, TVs, shows and games unlike ever before. It features Dolby Vision HDR and exclusive Gaming Features for PlayStation consoles. You will never be the same after your first time playing a game or watching a film on an OLED TV, and especially with a product as premium as the Bravia, you shouldn't miss out, especially at a discount this steep.
Price check: Best Buy $1,399
65" LG C3 OLED evo 4K TV (2023):
$1,696 $1,596 @ Amazon
Lowest price! Amazon knocks $100 off ($902 off list) the 65-inch LG C3 OLED evo 4K TV. The LG C3 features an a9 Gen 6 processor to deliver enhanced picture and performance over the previous-gen LG C2's a9 Gen 5. One of the best TVs for gaming, the LG C3 brings improved gaming to the series with Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium and Variable Refresh Rate. Four built-in HDMI 2.1 ports make it easy to connect your game console or laptop. It works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit.
Price check: Best Buy $1,599| Walmart $1,596
65" Sony Bravia A95K OLED TV:
$3,499 $2,998 @ Amazon
Lowest price! Now $501 off list, the Sony Bravia OLED 65-inch is a fantastic OLED TV. It's bolstered by its 4K resolution, staggering color depth and fantastic brightness. Experience sports, movies, TVs, shows and games unlike ever before. It features Dolby Vision HDR and exclusive Gaming Features for PlayStation 5 consoles.
Price check: Sony $2,999 | Best Buy $3,299
