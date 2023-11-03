15 best early Black Friday laptop deals — Apple, Dell, HP, Lenovo and more

Best Buy currently offers the 2023 HP Victus 16 RTX 3050 Laptop for just $549. Typically $899, so that's $250 off and one of the best early Black Friday gaming laptop deals I've seen thus far.

HP manufactures many of the industry's best laptops and the Victus 15 is one of the best gaming-specific laptops you can get. In our HP Vicus review, it earned a high rating of 4 out of 5-stars after extensive real world and overall performance testing. If elegant design, clean sound, and snappy gaming performance ticks all the boxes, you can't go wrong with the HP Victus.

Looking for a versatile productivity laptop that's also suitable for drawing, streaming content, and surfing the web? Best Buy just dropped the HP Envy x360 to $999 ($300 off). This Windows Pro-powered machine is configured with a 15-inch 1920 x 1080-pixel display, Intel Core i7-1355U CPU, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage.

With Black Friday rapidly approaching, there are plenty of early laptop deals to shop right now. See the top 15 best early Black Friday deals on laptops by top tech brands like Apple, Dell, HP, Lenovo and more

15 best early Black Friday laptop deals

1. Apple MacBook Air M1: $999 $749 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The 2020 M1 MacBook Air, the cheapest MacBook out there is now $250 cheaper than normal. Though it's been replaced by the M2 MacBook Air, it's still one of the best laptops around. It packs blazing performance and long battery life into a slim, unibody design. Features:13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple M1 8-core processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD. Price check: Best Buy $749

2. Apple 15" MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $999 @ Amazon via on page coupon

Lowest price! Save $300 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2. It features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID. Price check: Best Buy $1,049 | B&H $1,049

3. Apple 13" MacBook Pro M2: $1,299 $1,199 @ Amazon

This isn't the lowest price we've ever seen for the MacBook Pro M2, but it's the best price right now. Amazon currently takes $100 off the M2 MacBook Pro — the best laptop that for power-users. The M2 MacBook Pro offers impressive battery life and is ideal for productivity, gaming, video editing, and photo editing. Features: 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, Touch. Price check: Best Buy $1,234 | B&H $1,199

4. Preorder Apple 14" MacBook Pro M3: $1,599 $1,499 @ Best Buy w/ membership

Lowest price! My Best Buy Plus and Total members save $100 on the new 14-inch MacBook Pro M3. Best Buy's trade in offer takes up to $825 off. This new release features Apple's new M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU and supports up to 24GB of unified memory. Apple claims its new M3 processor is 35 percent faster than its first generation M1 chip. Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during game play, from realistic lighting, shadows, reflections. Preorders ship to arrive by Nov. 7, 2023.

5. Acer Aspire 5: $699 $599 @ Newegg

Newegg takes $100 off the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-58M-54LG). When you're on the hunt for a reliable day-to-day personal computer for productivity and entertainment, the Acer Aspire 5 is one of the best laptops to buy. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home. Price check: Amazon $569

6. Asus Vivobook 16X: $749 $479 @ Best Buy

Save $270 on the Asus Vivobook 16 at Best Buy. You're getting a relatively powerful laptop for a low price. If you want a sub $500 big screen laptop for school, work and play, this Vivobook 16X is a solid buy. It packs a 16-inch (1600 x 768) display, AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS CPU, 12GB of RAM, 512GB SSD. This -particular configuration is adequate for multitasking, audio/video-editing, and streaming videos. Price check: Target $899

7. Asus VivoBook S 15 OLED: $1,099 $989 @ Amazon

Save $110 on the Asus VivoBook S 15 OLED, a solid PC for work, school and everything else. It's not often you find and OLED laptop that ticks all the boxes in terms of price, performance, and great speakers. Features: 15.6-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED 120Hz display, Intel Core i9-13900H 14-core CPU, 16GB, RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, 1TB SSD. Price check: Best Buy $989

8. Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1: $899 $699 @ Dell

Save $200 on the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-laptop. One of the best laptops for students, it's great for multitasking and offers long battery life. This machine packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) 300-nit touch screen, Intel Core i5-1355U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics and 512GB SSD.

9. Dell XPS 13 9315: $999 $899 @ Dell

Dell Black Friday deals start now with $200 off the Dell XPS 13. This laptop has a stunning 13.4- inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500 nit display, Intel Core i7-1250U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and 512GB NVme SSD. Powered by Windows 11 Home, the Dell XPS 13 is the best overall laptop to buy.

10. HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1: $1,199 $999 @ Best Buy

Now $300 off, the the HP Envy x360 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops around. With a 2-in-1 laptop, you can use its versatility for drawing, watching, or surfing the web. This Windows Pro laptop is configured with a 15-inch 1920 x 1080-pixel display, Intel Core i7-1355U CPU, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage.

11. HP Victus 15 RTX 3050 (2023): $899 $549 @ Best Buy

This Best Buy early Black Friday deal takes $350 off the HP Victus 15 RTX 3050 gaming laptop. Ideal for casual gamers, this budget-friendly option is configured to offer a solid gaming experience. I features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 13th Gen Intel Core13420H 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU and 512GB SSD.

11. HP Pavilion Laptop 15t: $999 $579 @ HP

Save $420 on the HP Pavilion Laptop 15t-eg300. It's suitable for college students, business pros and anyone else looking for a powerful PC. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 250-nit display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and 256GB SSD.

12. Lenovo Slim 7i 14": $1,099 $699 @ B&H

Save $400 on the Lenovo Slim 7i which brings it down to just under $700. Specs considered, it's an exceptional value for the price. It features a 14-inch (2880 x 1800) touch display, Intel Core i7-1260P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and 1TB SSD.

13. Lenovo ThinkPad T16: $2,829 $875 @ Lenovo

Save 69% on the Lenovo ThinkPad T16 via coupon, "THINKSNEAKDEAL1" at checkout. We tested and rated this laptop 4 out 5-stars for its quality performance, excellent battery life, and clear sound system. Features: 16-inch (1920 x 1200) 300-nit display, Intel Core i5-1240P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Integrated graphics and speedy 1TB SSD.

14. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11: $3,299 $1,419 @ Lenovo

Save 56% on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 via coupon, "THINKBFDEAL" at checkout. In our ThinkPad Carbon Gen 11 review, we rate it a solid 4 out of 5 star for its shockingly lightweight feel, fast SSD and great battery life. Performance-wise, it's nearly on par with the MacBook Pro according to our lab's Geekbench benchmark tests. The ThinkPad X1 Gen 11 in this deal packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) 400-nit display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1365U vPro 10-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and speedy 512GB SSD.