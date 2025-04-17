Act now to get this HP Envy x360 14 laptop for just under $500

This week's Best Buy Spring Sale knocks up to $400 off select Intel-powered laptops. If you're due for an upgrade, act now to get yourself an HP Envy x360 14 laptop for just under $500.

Yes, you read that right.

As part of the sale, the 2023 HP Envy x360 14 with Intel Core 5 is down to $499.99. Typically, this 360-degree hinge design 2-in-1 laptop costs $800, so that's $300 off.

Not only is this the lowest price ever for this 2-in-1 HP laptop, but it's also one of the best laptop deals of the day.

Best Buy also offers the 2024 HP Envy x360 14 with Intel Core Ultra 7 for $799 ($370 off).

Browse: Best Buy's entire sale

We didn't test this 2023 release, however, we reviewed the 2024 HP Envy x360 14 OLED and rated it 3 out of 5 stars. Although we liked its comfy keyboard with touchpad, its performance and battery life left much to be desired. Perhaps the OLED display sapped away its power.

In contrast, the laptop in this deal has a Full HD screen and an average customer review rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars at Best Buy. Gappy owners praise its convenient touchscreen, fast performance, portable design, and long battery life (rated 12 hours).

What's more, the HP Envy x360 14 supports the HP Recharegable MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen (sold seperately) for taking notes, sketching, and marking up documents.

If you're on the hunt for a versatile laptop for multitasking, creating, and content consumption, the HP Envy x360 14 might be right for you.

At just under $500, the HP Envy x360 14 is at its best price yet and one of the more affordable 2-in-1 laptops out there.

Best Buy's Spring sale ends Sunday, so I recommend you act now.

Today's best HP Envy x360 14 2-in-1 laptop deal