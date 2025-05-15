Don't wait for Memorial Day, snag this HP Pavilion 16 laptop now for just $449

The HP Pavilion 16 Laptop is down to a stellar price ahead of Memorial Day. Whether you're on the prowl for a personal computer or graduation gift idea inspiration, this deal is for you.

For a limited time, New is selling this HP Pavilion 16 Laptop for $469. Take an extra $20 off at checkout with coupon "NBDEAL52" to drop it to an all-time low price of $449. This 16-inch HP laptop normally costs $779, so that's $350 off and one of the best pre-Memorial Day laptop deals of the season.

Browse: Newegg's entire sale.

HP is a brand synonymous with manufacturing some of the industry's best laptops.

The HP Pavilion in this deal has a 16-inch 2K (1920 x 1200) 300-nit touchscreen and runs on an AMD Ryzen 5 8540U 6-core CPU alongside 8GB of RAM with AMD Radeon 740M Graphics.

This configuration is more than capable of handling day-to-day tasks, streaming content, and light gaming.

You'll enjoy immersive 3D sound thanks the top firing speaker with DTS: X Ultra and store all of your important files on a 512GB SSD.

Now just under $450, the HP Pavilion is a budget-friendly option if you want a new laptop for school, work, or the family.

Newegg didn't put an expiration date on this limited-time offer, so act now to lock in this price.

Today's best HP Pavilion 16 laptop deal