Don't wait for Memorial Day, snag this HP Pavilion 16 laptop now for just $449
The HP Pavilion 16 Laptop is down to a stellar price ahead of Memorial Day. Whether you're on the prowl for a personal computer or graduation gift idea inspiration, this deal is for you.
For a limited time, New is selling this HP Pavilion 16 Laptop for $469. Take an extra $20 off at checkout with coupon "NBDEAL52" to drop it to an all-time low price of $449. This 16-inch HP laptop normally costs $779, so that's $350 off and one of the best pre-Memorial Day laptop deals of the season.
HP is a brand synonymous with manufacturing some of the industry's best laptops.
The HP Pavilion in this deal has a 16-inch 2K (1920 x 1200) 300-nit touchscreen and runs on an AMD Ryzen 5 8540U 6-core CPU alongside 8GB of RAM with AMD Radeon 740M Graphics.
This configuration is more than capable of handling day-to-day tasks, streaming content, and light gaming.
You'll enjoy immersive 3D sound thanks the top firing speaker with DTS: X Ultra and store all of your important files on a 512GB SSD.
Now just under $450, the HP Pavilion is a budget-friendly option if you want a new laptop for school, work, or the family.
Newegg didn't put an expiration date on this limited-time offer, so act now to lock in this price.
Key specs: 16-inch 2K (1920 x 1200) 300-nit touchscreen, AMD Ryzen 5 8540U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, AMD Radeon 740M Graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home Ports: 2 x USB Type-C (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4), 2 x USB Type-A, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x headphone/microphone combo jack
Release date: May 17, 2024
Price check: Amazon $507 (see all buying options)
Price history: At $449, this HP Pavilion 16 laptop is at an all-time low price.
Reviews consensus: Although we didn't test it, HP Pavilion series machines tend to offer great performance and reliability.
Buy it if: You want a big screen notebook PC for school, work, or as a family computer.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop solely for general use. Browse our best laptops in 2025 buying guide for more options.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.
