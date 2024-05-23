HP Memorial Day sale 2024: Save up to 65% sitewide

HP Memorial Day sale deals slash up to 65% off HP laptops, gaming notebooks, business machines, monitors, and more.

One standout deal to snag now is the best-selling HP Pavilion Laptop 15 for $549. It typically costs $999, so you're saving $450 with this deal. By no means does it sacrifice performance for price so you can rest assured that you're getting a capable productivity machine. It features 15.6-inch 1080p display and runs on an Intel Core i7-1355U 10-core CPU alongside 16GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Iris Xe graphics, and 256GB SSD.

Speakers tuned by audio experts B&O allow for an immersive sound experience whether you're watching movies on Peacock or grooving to your Spotify playlist. If you're looking for a capable laptop for work, school and streaming content, you can't go wrong with the HP Pavilion series.

This is just one of the best discounts from HP's Memorial Day sale. So before you fire up the grill this weekend, check out HP's celebratory savings.

HP Memorial Day sale

HP Pavilion Laptop 15t: $999 $549 @ HP

One of the best HP Memorial Day sale deals takes $450 off the best-selling HP Pavilion Laptop. This Windows 11 Home-powered notebook packs plenty of punch for a 15-inch machine. It features a flicker-free screen for hours of B&O-powered entertainment, and it's just the right size for work or play. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i7-1355U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 256GB SSD, 720p HD webcam, Bang & Olufsen dual speakers, Windows 11 Home

HP Envy Laptop 17t: $1,279 $799 @ HP

Save at whopping $500 on the HP Envy Laptop 17t. If you're looking for a premium workstation that can double as a top-tier gaming rig, look no further. It's the perfect balance of power and portability. Features: 17.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 300-nit touch display, Intel Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, HP True Vision 5MP IR camera with privacy shutter, Bang & Olufsen dual speakers, Windows 11 Home

HP Envy x360 16t 2-in-1: $949 $649 @ HP

Save $300 on the 2024 HP Envy x360 16t 2-in-1 laptop. With a 360-degree hinge design, powerful Intel hardware, and dual speakers tuned by B&O, it's one of the best 2-in-1 laptops. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) touch screen, Intel Core Ultra 5 125U 12-core CPU, 512GB SSD, DTS:X® Ultra; dual speakers, 5MP IR camera with dual array mics, Windows 11 Home

HP ZBook Power G10: $3,596 $1,579 @ HP

Take a whopping $2,017 off the HP ZBook Power G10 Mobile Workstation. This pro-level powerhouse is sleek, powerful and its configuration is customizable to fit your needs. With HP Wolf Pro Security built-in, you can count on always-on strong protection from threats. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 400-nit display, i7-13700H vPro 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia RTX A1000 GPU with 6GB of VRAM, 512GB SSD, 5MP IR webcam with dual array microphones, fingerprint reader, HP Audio dual speakers, HP Wolf Pro Security, Windows 11 Pro

HP Omen 17 RTX 4070: $1,949 $1,399 @ HP

Save $550 on the HP Omen 17 with RTX 4070. HP Omen gaming laptops are renown for delivering desktop-level powerful performance. If you're looking for a monster gaming machine that won't cost you a small fortune, the HP Omen 16 is worth considering. Features: 17.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz 300-nit, Intel Core i7-13700HX 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Full-size, full-size 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard, Bang & Olufsen dual speakers, DTS:X Ultra, HP Audio Boost, Windows 11 Home

HP 27m 27-inch Monitor: $329 $199 @ HP

Save $130 on this 27-inch HP monitor. The HP 27m features 27-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 300 nit 60Hz panel, 178 degree ultra-wide viewing angle, 5ms response time, a VGA port and HDMI 1.4 port.

HP USB-C G5 Dock G5: $229 $149 @ HP

Save $80 on the HP USB-C Dock G5. Its single USB-C cable plugs into your laptop for simple plug n play installation. It's outfitted with a 1 x UBC-port with data and power out, 4 x USB 3.0 charging ports; 1 x combo audio jack, 2 x DisplayPort ports 1 x RJ45 port, 1 x HDMI 2.0 port, and a standard lock slot. Enjoy a clutter-free workspace with this compact dock that takes up less than 4.8 x 4.8 inches of space.

HP Thunderbolt Dock 120W G4: $329 $224 @ HP

Save $105 on the HP Thunderbolt Dock 120W with HDMI Adapter. It connects to your laptop via USB-C cable so you can laptop to lets you easily access accessories, charge your devices, connect to a wired router and more.

HP Wireless Keyboard & Mouse 300: $29 $18 @ HP

Save 42% on this HP Wireless Keyboard and Mouse bundle. It features hot keys, an ultra-precise mouse, and data encryption. It ships with a USB wireless nano Receiver and 4 x AAA batteries.