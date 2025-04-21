The Dell Inspiron 14 Plus is a Laptop Mag Editor's Choice Award-winner, and it's $300 off right now
Save $300 on the excellent Dell Inspiron 14 Plus with Intel Core Ultra 9.
If you're shopping around for a new laptop, the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7440 should be on your radar. This Laptop Mag's Editor Choice-winner is now heavily discounted in Dell's Spring sale.
For a limited time, you can get the excellent Dell Inspiron 14 Plus for $999. This Intel Core Ultra 9-powered laptop with 32GB of RAM typically costs $1,299, so that's $300 in savings.
It's the lowest price I've seen for this particular configuration and one of the best laptop deals in April.
If you prioritize portability, cutting-edge responsiveness, speed, and long battery life, the 2024 Dell Inspiron 14 Plus has everything you could ever want in a laptop.
In our Dell Inspiron Plus review, we loved its quick, responsive performance, comforable, soft actuation keyboard, and powerful speakers. We were also impresed by its battery life which endured 15 hours of continuous web browsing at a 150 nits of brightness in our Laptop Mag Battery Test.
Our review unit had an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, and it easily juggled everything we threw at it. Expect the laptop in this deal to be on par with its more powerful Intel Core Ultra 9 processor.
As an alternative, you can get the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus with Intel Ultra 7 and 32GB of RAM for $899 ($300 off). Or if you're on a smaller budget, Dell offers this same laptop with 16GB of RAM for $699 ($300 off).
Although we thought its display could be brighter and it runs a little hot, we rated the Dell Inspiron Plus 4 out of 5 stars and gave it our Editor's Choice Award.
Dell didn't put an expiration date on this deal, so I recommend you grab it while you still can.
Today's best Dell Inspiron 14 Plus deal
Save $300 on the Laptop Mag Editor's Choice Award-winning Dell Inspiron 14 Plus.
Features: 14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) 300-nit anti-glare display, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Intel Arc Graphics, 1TB NVMe SSD, Windows 11 Home
Ports: 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 Thunderbolt 4 Gen 2 Type-C port with DisplayPort and Power Delivery, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1 x headphone/microphone combo jack, 1 micro-SD card slot
Release Date: July 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price I've seen for this configuration Dell Inspiron 14 Plus.
Price comparison: Only at Dell
Cheaper alternative: Dell Inspiron 14 Plus with Intel Core Ultra 7, 32GB RAM for $899 ($300 off).
Reviews consensus: In our Dell Inspiron Plus review, we praised its quick, responsive performance, impressive 15-hour battery life, and powerful speakers.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★
Buy it if: Portability, speed, and long battery life are important to you.
Don't buy it if: You find yourself primarily playing AAA gaming at high refresh rates or editing large media files. Consider a gaming-specific laptop or a laptop for video editing for more graphics-demanding applications.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.
